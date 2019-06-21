Weekly Economic Release Summary: Consumer Spending Is Not Strong

It is interesting that the Federal Reserve thinks consumer spending is strong - and employment is solid.

After the release of May retail sales on 14 June, I was surprised by the number of pundits who thought retail sales were strong.

And it is not only pundits, but also the Federal Reserve believes spending was strong. It stated in its FOMC minutes this week that household spending seems to have picked up. (Note: The Federal Reserve also believes job gains have been solid - it must have missed seeing the May 2019 BLS Jobs report).

The headlines for retail sales is not inflation adjusted. The FRED graph below is inflation adjusted and shows the year-over-year rate of growth.

Retail sales growth has been in a downtrend since August 2018 - and growth of retail sales has also been soft in 2Q2019 with April year-over-year growth at 1.7 % and May even softer at 1.3 %. No Virginia - retail sales are not strengthening.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index for June 2019 long-term decline began in July 2018 - and continued this month. This forecast flies in the face of the continuing improvement trend of Real GDP. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the Econintersect Economic Index. Part of the reason is that GDP adjusts for trade, and we believe imports are an essential element of economic activity on Main Street. Further, GDP believes economic activity includes inventory, whilst Econintersect ignores inventory. If imports and inventory were ignored, GDP growth would have been less than half of the headline number.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis, please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Economic Release Summary For This Week

Release Potential Economic Impact Comment April Housing Starts Show weak growth The headline residential building permits and construction completions slowed relative to last month. This sector is contracting year-over-year. The backward revisions this month were modest. It is always difficult to understand the trends as the backward revisions continue to reverse trends month to month. The nature of this industry normally has large variations from month to month (mostly due to weather), so the rolling averages are the best way to view this series. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector slowed this month. We consider this report worse than last month. Unadjusted Year-over-Year Change New Homes - Permits (blue line) and Construction Completions (red line) FOMC Meeting Economy slowed The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) - The board of directors of the Federal Reserve made no change to the federal funds rate as expected, and stated: ... that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity is rising at a moderate rate ... Overall the Fed appears to believe the economy has weakened since the last meeting. There was nothing unexpected in these meeting minutes. As many pundits suggested, the FOMC seems to have lost its appetite for raising the federal funds rate. On the contrary, it stated: ... but uncertainties about this outlook have increased. In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective. This statement will satisfy the markets which are looking for any reason to advance the market averages - but in our opinion, it will be a long time before the FOMC would lower the federal funds rate. May Conference Board Leading Indicators The economy is slowing The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S was unchanged this month - and the authors say "the LEI clearly points to a moderation in growth towards 2 percent by year-end". May Existing Home Sales n/a The headline existing home sales improved relative to last month with the authors saying "Sales are strengthening in all regions while we see price appreciation for recent buyers." The rolling averages for existing home sales have been improving for the last four months. This month the rolling averages remained in contraction. Housing inventory is historically low for May's. Surveys All surveys this week declined Empire State Manufacturing Survey - The June Empire State Manufacturing Survey index fell off a cliff and is now deep in contraction. Overall, this survey is below values seen in the last 2+ years. This is a report so bad that you have to wonder whether the U.S. is in a recession. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey significantly declined and barely remained in expansion. Key elements remained in positive territory. Although the survey index significantly declined, the key element sales declined relatively slightly while unfilled orders improved. Overall, I do not consider this survey much different than last month. Weekly Rail Counts Definitely not positive news Rail so far in 2019 has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but also the year-to-date has slipped into contraction.

My usual weekly wrap is in my instablog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.