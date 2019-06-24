Cocoa Makes Upside Progress

The cocoa futures market recently rolled from the July to the September series of futures on the Intercontinental Exchange. The roll period can cause increased price variance as longs and shorts decide whether to carry their risk positions into the next active contract or exit the market.

The open interest metric measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. When it rises, the number of speculative and hedge positions is increasing, and when it falls, participants are exiting a market. In the cocoa futures market, open interest during the July-September roll period has been static. The metric was at the 268,184-contract level on the first trading day of June. At the end of last week, it had only declined to 266,794 contracts, a decrease of 1,390 or 0.52%. The change was minor, which is a sign that most market participants remained in positions as September is now the active trading month.

The price of cocoa has been working its way higher over the recent months. The trading pattern has had a bullish tone since 2017, when the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products fell to a bottom. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) replicated the price action in the cocoa futures market.

A bullish trading pattern since 2017

The nearby cocoa futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to an all-time peak at $3826 per ton in 2011. The price hit bottom in June 2017 when the cocoa beans traded down to $1769 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price has made higher lows since 2017, except for a brief spike to the downside that took cocoa futures to $1901 in March 2019 as the roll from March to May futures distorted the price action. Other than that instance, the price of cocoa has been leaning higher. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators display a bullish trend on the monthly chart, and the decline in monthly historical volatility is a sign that the rally has been slow and steady. As of Friday, June 21, the price of cocoa has posted a gain over the past five consecutive months.

The lows are mostly higher since the turn of the century

While the monthly chart remains bullish, the quarterly chart is even more promising for the price of cocoa beans.

Source: CQG

The quarterly pictorial illustrates a trend towards higher cocoa prices since the turn of this century. At the end of 1999, the price of cocoa futures was at the $836 per ton level. While the price fell to $684 in 2000, cocoa futures have not traded below the $1000 per ton level since 2001. And, they have not ventured below $1560 since 2007.

The quarterly price momentum and relative strength metrics are both trending higher in neutral territory, a sign that there is more room on the upside for the soft commodity. At the same time, open interest has been rising with the price of cocoa, which is a technical validation of the bullish trend. At just over 30%, quarterly historical volatility is at the higher side of average.

Buying pullbacks has been the optimal approach since March

From a short-term perspective, cocoa has been making higher lows and higher highs since the price of September futures traded to a low at $2148 per ton in March 2019.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price declined since March have provided market participants with buying opportunities. The most recent high came on June 12 when the price of September futures hit $2537 per ton with the nearby July futures at $2583, the highest level since the final week of May 2018. After the most recent peak, cocoa has been correcting and was trading around the $2500 per ton level on Friday, June 21. Technical metrics were in overbought territory, which means that the price has the potential to fall further over the coming sessions. Short-term technical support is at the June 4 low at $2321, and the May 15 bottom at $2228 per ton. Cocoa could be creating another buying opportunity for market participants.

Demand grows while supply is always a challenge

The trend in the cocoa futures market is not unusual when it comes to other products within the commodities asset class. Many raw material markets display patterns of higher lows since the turn of this century, which translates to higher base prices when markets supply exceeds demand or gluts develop. The bullish price action in cocoa and many other commodities reflects the growth of the demand side of the fundamental exchange. At the turn of this century, the population of the world stood at around six billion. As of last Friday, the number was appreciably higher.

Source: Population Clock

At over 7.58 billion, the number of people in the world has increased by over 26.3% in under two decades. The population growth has increased the addressable markets for cocoa and virtually all commodities. At the same time, increasing wealth in China the world's most populous nation has caused diets to change. China has experienced a significant growth spurt when it comes to cocoa demand, as many Chinese are now enjoying chocolate confectionery products. The bottom line is that the demand side of the fundamental equation in the cocoa market is the reason why price lows have been getting higher over the past two decades.

The supply side of the cocoa market is always an adventure. Since cocoa thrives in equatorial climates, the West African nation of the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the world's leading producer of cocoa beans supplying over 60% of the annual supplies. While the weather and crop diseases can always impact all agricultural product supplies each year, the West African countries present an additional set of risks given the political stability in the region. The economy of the Middle East depends on crude oil production and exports, and West Africa relies on revenues from cocoa output each year as the industry is the leading employer.

Some supply issues in Ghana caused the recent price strength in the cocoa futures market. At the same time, the cries from the US and Western Europe that child labor in West Africa is an issue that the market must address could cause production costs to rise and supplies to decline putting additional strains on the supply side of the fundamental equation for the cocoa beans.

In the cocoa market, demand is an ever-growing factor when it comes to the price while supply is a year-to-year, crop-to-crop issue.

NIB for those who do not trade cocoa futures

I continue to be bullish on the prospects for the price of cocoa futures. However, I would only purchase futures, options, or ETN products during periods of price weakness. While the ICE futures and futures options are the most direct route for a risk position in the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product brings the ability to invest or trade cocoa directly to standard equity accounts. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has limited liquidity with $18.56 million in next assets, and 22,476 shares changing hands each day, but the product offers enough liquidity for small retail risk positions. NIB charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of September cocoa futures rallied from $2321 on June 4 to the most recent peak at $2552 on June 12, an increase of 10%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period the price of NIB shares moved from $26.64 to a high at $29.96 or 12.5% as the ETN outperformed the price action in the September futures contract.

The long-term bullish trend in the cocoa futures market remains intact, and demographics when it comes to population growth in the world and increasing wealth in China supports a continuation of higher lows and higher highs for the price of the soft commodity.

