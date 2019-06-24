Natural Gas Moves To Lower Lows

Looking to buy much lower for the 2019/2020 peak season - UNG at under $2 starts to look good.

Nearly July natural gas futures traded to a low at $2.305 per MMBtu on June 6 as the price fell to its lowest level since 2016. The energy commodity moved to a peak at $4.929 per MMBtu last November as the seasonal of withdrawals from storage was just getting underway, which was the highest price since 2014. At just over $2.30, the price was less than half the level it had traded at only seven months ago.

The move below the $2.50 level was a technical breakdown in the natural gas futures market as the price had not traded below that level in 2018 or 2017. In 2016, the energy commodity fell to its lowest level since the late 1990s when it traded to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu. Over the sessions that followed the June 6 low, natural gas attempted to recover, but it rejected the $2.40 level as a move to $2.418 on June 17 failed and last Wednesday, the price took out the $2.30 level. On Thursday, the $2.20 level gave way.

Natural gas is getting interesting at the lowest level since 2016; the bears are licking their chops with the potential for a test of the $2 level or lower on the horizon. I am excited and rooting the price lower because I have been on the sidelines and am looking for a bargain in the natural gas market.

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is a highly liquid product that moves higher and lower with the price of natural gas. If the price continued to decline, UNG could be a candidate to build a long position in the energy commodity as the price is on sale. UNG traded to a peak at $39.87 last November when the price of natural gas moved to almost $5 per MMBtu. Last week, the ETF fell to under $19 per share.

Natural gas falls through $2.30 and $2.20 per MMBtu as the bears cheer

Natural gas got ugly last Wednesday when the price dropped below $2.30, and it became quite hideous when the $2.20 level gave way. For the shorts, the decline has been a beautiful thing.

As the daily chart shows, the failure at $2.418 per MMBtu on June 17 turned the natural gas futures market into a falling knife. The price dropped to a low at $2.159 per MMBtu on Thursday, June 20. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are in oversold territory, and daily historical volatility moved higher to over the 29% level as the natural gas market is taking the elevator to the downside.

The bears are cheering, and many are feeling vindicated after the rally last November that took the price to almost $5 per MMBtu left them reeling. The latest push to the downside came after the weekly inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

Inventories continue to drive prices lower

I had expected that warming temperatures across the US could cause the inventory injection to fall to the 98 bcf level for the week ending on June 14, but I was wrong. The EIA told markets that stockpiles rose by 115 billion cubic feet on Thursday, June 20, which was more than most analysts had projected.

As the chart illustrates, the amount of natural gas in storage rose to 2.203 trillion cubic feet as of June 14,10.5% above last year's level, but still 8.3% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The increase in inventories was the sixth consecutive week of a triple-digit rise in stockpiles. Last year, stocks rose to a high at 3.79 tcf in November. The current trajectory of increases will likely push inventories above that level before the 2019/2020 withdrawal season and perhaps above the four trillion cubic feet level.

The inventory report pushed the price of natural gas to a new low.

The ten-minute chart shows that natural gas dropped below the $2.20 per MMBtu level in the aftermath of the EIA's weekly data release.

Natural gas is looking into a bearish abyss

Last November, the price of natural gas exploded to its highest price since 2014. The recent price action is sending the price of the energy commodity to its lowest level since 2016.

The monthly chart displays that the price fell to the lowest price since May 2016 and the next levels of support are at the psychological $2 level and the 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu.

Last Thursday and Friday, the price of oil moved higher on the back of the downing of a US drone by Iran and gold broke out to a new multiyear high after the Fed told markets that they are likely to cut interest rates by 50 basis points by the end of 2019. However, natural gas went the other way as it declined to a fresh multiyear low.

Rising open interest could lead to overexuberance on the downside

The downward trajectory of the natural gas futures market is attracting more trend-following shorts to the market.

As the chart shows, open interest reached a low at 1.150 million contracts in mid-March and has increased to the 1.329 million level at the end of last week. The rise of 15.6% over the past three months could lead to an overabundance of speculative shorts in the market. Nothing triggers a recovery rally like speculative overexuberance. However, the all-time peak in the open interest metric was at around 1.684 million contracts in October 2018, so there is lots of room for more trend-followers to hop on the bearish natural gas freight train.

Looking to buy much lower for the 2019/2020 peak season - UNG at under $2 starts to look good

While natural gas is not likely to experience a similar move to the upside this year as it did last year as the 2019/2020 withdrawal season approaches, the price could be on its way to a level that opens up long-side opportunities. The forward curve in the natural gas futures market shows that prices are declining to what could eventually become unsustainable levels going into the peak season of demand.

The term structure in the natural gas futures market shows that the highest price for the next withdrawal season is at $2.621 per MMBtu level as of last Friday. If the nearby contract continues to decline, it will likely cause further price weakness in the deferred contracts for the coming winter months.

I continue to hope that the price of nearby natural gas futures declined to the $2 per MMBtu level or lower. At around that price, I plan to begin purchasing the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP on a scale-down basis. The fund summary for UNG states:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract. The fund invests primarily in futures contracts for natural gas that are traded on the NYMEX, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Futures U.S. (together, 'ICE Futures') or other U.S. and foreign exchanges. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration.

The most recent top holdings of UNG include:

UNG has net assets of $249.71 million and trades an average of 1.37 million shares each day. The product has an expense ratio of 1.28%.

The price of nearby natural gas futures rose from $2.752 during the week of September 10 to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November, an increase of 79.1%. Since then, the decline from the high to last week's low at $2.159 took the price 56.2% lower. Over the same period, UNG rose from $22.60 to a high at $39.87, a rise of 76.4% and fell to a low ag $18.34 last week, a drop of 54%. UNG does an excellent job of tracking the price action in the natural gas futures market on an unleveraged basis. With a high degree of liquidity and lack of the time degree in many of the leveraged products, UNG can be an excellent tool for medium to longer-term positions as we head into the 2019/2020 peak season of demand in the natural gas futures market. However, contango or premiums for deferred contracts will eat away at the value of UNG over time, which is one of the risks of the product aside from the price of natural gas.

Markets rarely move in a straight line, and it is possible we will see more attempts at price recoveries in the natural gas futures market over the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, the price of the energy commodity is dropping towards levels that I would consider a bargain. The price of July natural gas futures was at just under the $2.20 level on Friday, June 21.

