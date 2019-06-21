Core-Mark Achieving Better Leverage, But Volatility And Valuation Are Issues

Core-Mark looks fully valued at a double-digit forward EBITDA relative to what will likely be high single-digit EBITDA growth over the next 3-5 years.

Cigarette sales are likely to continue to erode, but non-cigarette sales are far more profitable and Core-Mark is benefiting at least in part from a switch from cigarettes to vaping.

Wholesale distribution isn’t that volatile of a business, but looking at Core-Mark (CORE) shares, and particularly the overreactions around earnings reports, you’d think this was a biotech, or at least a popular trading target. In any case, while the company does appear to be back on track as far as leveraging its infrastructure and driving better margins go, the share price isn’t a particular bargain today. Given how these shares have traded over the last few years, though, it may be worth keeping on a watchlist so as to buy after another market freak-out.

An Ongoing Shift In How C-Store Customers Get Their Nicotine Fix

Core-Mark has continued to report ongoing declines in cigarette sales, with mid-single-digit same-store volume declines more or less the norm now. Although convenience stores (C-stores) may still have an opportunity to pick up some incremental volumes from other companies/businesses exiting cigarette sales, the reality is that cigarette consumption is on a steady downward trend. Price hikes will offset that a bit, but this remains a business that I believe will continue to erode over time.

The good news is that cigarette sales aren’t a particularly profitable part of Core-Mark’s business. The gross margin of cigarette sales is only a little above 2%, while non-cigarette revenues carry gross margins closer to the 12% level. Consequently, while cigarette sales are roughly double non-cigarette sales as a percentage of revenue, non-cigarette products generate close to three times the gross profits for the company.

And it is not as though the decline of cigarette volumes is a total loss for the company. Vaping continues to grow in popularity, and has become a meaningful driver for Core-Mark’s non-cigarette sales growth, with the “Health/Beauty/General” category (where Core-Mark includes vaping products) up 24% in the first quarter versus 1.4% overall reported growth in non-cigarette sales.

Management has also talked down the threat posed by new restrictions on various nicotine products. More than a third of the company’s served stores operate in states that already have 21+ laws for cigarettes, and management has estimated only a low single-digit percentage of its sales being tied to customers in the 18-21 age group. Likewise with recent restrictions on certain vaping products.

Back To Basics

During the first quarter, Core-Mark added three new contracts with mid-sized chains, the best-known of which to readers would probably be TravelCenters of America (TCA). Each of these contracts brought in around 350 stores each, and the company also added another 250 independent locations during the quarter.

At this point, I expect management to continue to work to strike a balance between independents and regional/national chains. Independents are much more profitable to serve, and much more likely to take advantage of value-added services from Core-Mark like the Focused Marketing Initiative and vendor consolidation, but chains can drive considerable volume (which helps leverage infrastructure) and tend to have lower working capital needs.

Core-Mark is also doing a better job of leveraging its assets and driving better operating results. The company fixed its issues with two West Coast distribution centers last year, and the ongoing growth in the non-cigarette business is helping the company drive better throughput and utilization. Warehouse and distribution costs declined to 65% of remaining gross profit in the first quarter, down from 66.6% a year ago, and management expects another mid-single-digit improvement in throughput in 2019.

Competition Worth Watching

Core-Mark does still have some competitive threats to watch. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) McLane has been more aggressive in bidding for business (Core-Mark won significant business away from Core-Mark in 2014-2017), and there could still be some incremental customer losses along the way.

The industry is also seeing additional consolidation, with Performance Food Group (PFGC) announcing the acquisition of Eby-Brown, the largest privately-held distributor, back in March. Eby-Brown has a strong presence in fresh food (an important area of growth/focus for Core-Mark), but I don’t see this deal as being too troublesome. I’d also note that I don’t expect much in the way of large-scale M&A from Core-Mark given that they have a solid and efficient footprint now.

The Outlook

I still expect Core-Mark to generate core revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and FCF growth on the higher end of the mid-single-digits. A growing mix of higher-margin non-cigarette products should offset ongoing declines in cigarette sales and I expect Core-Mark to benefit from improving throughput across its network.

Valuation is problematic, though. The shares already trade above where I believe they should on a discounted cash flow basis, and I’m not willing to pay much more than 10x forward EBITDA for a company that likely won’t exceed high single-digit EBITDA growth over the next three to five years. Core-Mark could surprise with even more margin leverage than I currently have in my model, but valuation is getting close to a point where the stock will need that just to stay where it is.

The Bottom Line

Between a robust valuation and a volatile trading history, I’m not looking to buy these shares now. On the other hand, Core-Mark does have a solid base of business, a good mix of independent and chain C-stores, and further opportunities to leverage its logistics infrastructure. Given the history of steep corrections, this is a name that investors may want to keep on a watchlist to take advantage of those pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.