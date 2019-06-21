Home Depot And Its Real Value

I invite this temporary bad news as an opportunity to snatch this rock solid cash cow at a better bargain.

The share price has been stagnant for a year since housing indicators have shown signs of weakness.

Analysts are forecasting the stock to produce much lower earnings of only 2-3% over last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has been receiving some negative news lately. Investors are talking about shorting it, the share price has been flat for a year since housing indicators have shown weakness, and tariffs on imported building materials have other investors concerned. In addition, the stock on the surface doesn't look like it's doing so well. Debt-to-equity levels are through the roof and a glance at the past 10 years equity declines would have you think that this company is on its last leg.

But this article will show you that when you dig deeper into the fundamentals of this company, you will see that Home Depot is a force that seems to be doing just about everything right. On top of that, it's returning tons of value back to shareholders. On the contrary to being shorted, this is a stock that any long-term investor should love to have in their arsenal.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 88/100. Therefore, Home Depot is considered to be a good company to invest in since 70 is the lowest good company score. HD has high scores for 10-year price per share, ROE, earnings per share, ability to recover from a market crash or downturn, ROIC, and gross margin percent. It has a low score for PEG ratio. A low PEG ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that HD seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been consistently increasing over the past 10 years but has slowed down this past year. Overall, share price average has grown by about 507.7% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 22.2%. This is an excellent return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have been in a consistent uptrend for the last decade. It's almost a picture-perfect chart.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, HD is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing. Five-year average ROE is very good at around 126%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, HD easily meets my requirements.

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 17 Retail (Building Supply) companies is 95.54%.

Therefore, Home Depot's 5-year average of 126.2% and current ROE of 298.3% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been consistently increasing for the past five years. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 27%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, HD easily passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been high but slightly declining over the past five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 34%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, HD has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. Since GMP has been declining at such a small rate, it's nothing to get too worried about, but it would be wise to keep an eye on the gross margins in the future to see if this declining trend continues.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is typically a bad indicator, telling us that the company owes more than it owns. At a level of over 17, this debt-to-equity ratio is alarming.

But Home Depot is a special case where you cannot focus on debt-to-equity alone. Large caps like Home Depot are often offered lower interest rates for debt, which makes it less expensive than equity because interest payments are tax deductible. Therefore, the company can easily cover interest payments.

"A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound." So, in the case of HD, it's around 15x, which would indicate that the company can adequately cover its interest.

In addition, HD's financial debt/EBITDA gives a much better picture of its more reasonable level at around 1.9x. Finally, when comparing HD's debt/EBITDA to the competition, you can see below that it is within normal range and actually lower than Lowe's (LOW) debt/EBITDA of 3.16x.

HD's Current Ratio of 1.09 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so HD exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company needs improvement in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company's financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 20.4 indicates that HD might be selling at a high price when comparing HD's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of HD has typically been between 21.7 and 22.7, so this indicates that HD could be currently trading at a slightly low price when comparing to HD's average historical PE Ratio range.

HD currently pays a dividend of 2.87% (or 2.32% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it's around 45%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend. Also notice that HD has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.78% to 2.4%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend yields have increased overall during the 5 year period; therefore, this stock may be desirable for long-term dividend investors.

Although HD participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of HD, the company doesn't appear to have ample equity as indicated by its exaggerated debt-to-equity ratio. But as I explained in a previous section, the company's debt-to-EBITDA is a better indicator of HD's financial health and its ability to cover debt.

In the short-term, HD's current ratio indicates that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Now let's consider its borrowing capacity. Due to its size, Home Depot has a large borrowing capacity, and it has taken advantage of cheap financing to make additional share repurchases, which may worry some investors.

However, since it isn't aggressively adding new stores, the company typically has excess capital even after meeting its business goals. As a result, HD has paid out about half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders and has more excess funds for share buybacks, which doesn't interfere with its business investments or dividend commitments.

If I were currently interested in buying HD now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with HD is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. HD also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buybacks. Finally, the dividend yield is near a high midpoint level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, some investors may be concerned with how much of earnings is being spent on share buybacks.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 9.73. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, HD is undervalued.

If HD continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HD continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HD continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years EBITDA growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to HD's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, HD is overpriced.

If HD continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $215 per share versus its current price of about $208, this would indicate that Home Depot is slightly undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Home Depot is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough EBITDA as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, GPM, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a decent dividend with a yield that has been increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Another consideration is that this stock typically performs better than other stocks and the market in general during bull markets and booming real estate times. But during periods of recession like in the crisis of 2008, the stock declined more than the market, but more than made up for losses and outpaced the market in years following the recession.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10.75%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 2.12% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 8.41% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 10.75% growth per year. Plus we'll add the current 2.87% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 13.62%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on HD's past EBITDA growth. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA growth rate was about 7.12 %. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.98%. So we're at a total return of 9.1%.

When considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 9.8% and 9.2%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 11.78% to 11.18%. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around 10%-12%.

If considering actual past results of Home Depot, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in HD:

Initial Investment Date: 6/19/2009

End Date: 6/19/2019

Cost per Share: $23.52

End Date Price: $207.94

Total Dividends Received: $22.55

Total Return: 879.97%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 26%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in HD:

Initial Investment Date: 6/19/2014

End Date: 6/19/2019

Cost per Share: $80.44

End Date Price: $207.94

Total Dividends Received: $16.46

Total Return: 178.97%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 23%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 23% to 26%. This is almost double the expected rate of return as would be expected when considering average growth rates of EBITDA and cash flow. It seems that the steady dividend yield increases and the regular share buybacks have really made this stock a cash cow. Just the buybacks alone have greatly increased shareholders ownership in the business since it has reduced the share count by about 40% in a 10 year period.

I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in HD, you could reasonably expect at least 10%-12% annual return, which would be on par with the long term market average. Plus the long-term holder could really increase wealth with the compounding effect of increasing dividend yields and share repurchases that this company offers. In this case, the long term investor could realistically attain returns in the high teens and even over 20%. I'm personally interested to invest in Home Depot and I will be keeping an eye on it to see if I can snatch it at more of a discount than it's currently selling at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.