SPGSHU: The Complex Is Heating Up

Gasoline pricing reached lows not seen since 2017 and we believe that recent fundamental developments will provide strong catalysts for the complex’s rerating.

While gasoline stocks continue to rise to new yearly highs, cracks recover from recent plunge observed at the end of May.

Investment thesis

Despite strong gasoline inventories and robust net short positioning on gasoline blends, the complex is poised for a rerating, following improving US demand and easing trade tensions. Given that, we believe that it is time to build a bullish position in the S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot (SPGSHU).

Source: Tradingview

SPGSHU - S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot tries to replicate the performance of gasoline markets through direct investments in first nearby future contracts. In addition, the Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPGSHUO is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Besides, SPGSHU tracks accurately the movements of the RBOB:

Source: Nasdaq

One downside of SPGSHO is high sensitivity to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Petroleum stocks and cracks

During the week, American storage of gasoline increased marginally on the May 31 - June 7 period, up 0.33% (w/w) to 234.9m barrels, EIA shows. For this time of the year, gasoline inventories continue to improve compared to the 5-year mean, establishing in a surplus of 2.2% or 4 978k barrels, but remain in a marginal deficit on a yearly basis, 0.8% or 1 850k barrels. Concomitantly, SPGSHU declined 1.93% (w/w) to $361.07 per share.

Source: US Stocks of Crude Oil Report and Petroleum Products - EIA

Nevertheless, the WTI-gasoline crack spread surged in the last period, lifting 34.48% to $11.31 per barrel on the corresponding period, following stabilizing crude oil markets. However, this development might only be temporary, in spite of the summer driving season. Indeed and given that from one barrel of oil, only 1/3 of it is transformed into distillates and the rest into gasoline, refiners could send gasoline inventories into a stronger surplus.

Source: Quandl

In addition, refining utilization rates continue to improve; overtaking the five-year mean, indicating that gasoline supply is likely to increase in the coming weeks, bringing additional headwinds to the gasoline complex and SPGSHU index.

Source: EIA

Meanwhile, the US gasoline balance tightens significantly on the week ending June 6, following plummeting total imports, down 36.07% (w/w) to 700k bpd, which were partly offset by dipping gasoline exports, down 21.8% (w/w) to 531k bpd. However, net production of finished motor gasoline ramp up continue, up 1.29% (w/w) to 10.25m bpd, providing new negative momentum.

Source: EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to latest COT report, published by the CFTC on the week ending June 11, net speculative bets on gasoline future contracts decreased moderately, down 5.9% (w/w) to 72 294 contracts, whereas the SPGSHU index lost 2.15% to $361.07 on the corresponding period.

This decline is mainly due to long liquidation, down 4.29% (w/w) to 125 574 contracts and is partly offset by short unwinds, down 1.88% (w/w) to 53 280 contracts. With that, the sentiment on gasoline futures and SPGSHU remains moderately bearish, amid strong gasoline inventories and a subdued demand for the blend.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning declined 12.79% or 10 603 contracts, whilst the SPGSHU index advanced healthily, up 24.53% to $361.07.

Fundamental changes

Recently, SPGSHU stabilized, following the strong correction of crude prices, which weighed on the gasoline complex. Since its latest high reached in the end of April, the Index lost 16.92% to $361.07, whereas gasoline cracks dipped 24.31% to $11.61 per barrel.

Besides, gasoline prices have hit their lowest seasonality since 2017 and we believe that this is a good opportunity to start building a bullish position. Indeed and in spite of higher-than-average US gasoline stocks, the complex has a few catalysts from which it can benefit.

First, gasoline demand should remain sustained thanks to summer driving season. Second, while the Fed left interest rates on hold on Wednesday, the US central bank is prepared to lower rates if the economic outlook worsen. Third, next week's G20 meeting is likely to reviving dormant trade talks between US and China, which will sustain crude markets, gasoline cracks and the SPGSHU Index.

Furthermore, during the week, the Brent future curve moves slightly up and flattened on near-by maturities indicating crude markets are tightening up, whereas the gasoline futures followed the upward move and steepened its backwardation pattern, hinting towards upcoming bullishness.

In this context and despite strong U.S. gasoline storage and dipping net speculative bets on Gasoline blend stocks, we expect a rerating of the SPGSHU index, given improving demand and potential easing tensions between the two economic giants.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.