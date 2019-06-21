The Street Still Highly Skeptical On AxoGen's Growth Story

With 30% annualized revenue growth potential over the next five years and better than 20% long-term growth potential, the shares look undervalued below $30.

The expansion of the RECON study will push potential FDA approval of an Avance BLA back by around two years, but the RMAT designation suggests some degree of FDA confidence.

Amidst worries about market size, competition, trial design, and executive turnover, AxoGen has also suffered from a rotation away from growth med-tech that had propelled sector multiples to long-term highs.

It’s rough for investors when institutions change their mind about growth sectors, and the performance of some smaller high-growth med-techs over the past year illustrates that, with Abiomed (ABMD), AxoGen (AXGN), Avanos (AVNS), Inogen (INGN), and Nevro (NVRO) among some of the names that are down substantially from a year ago as the market has shifted away from what was at the time a long-term peak valuation for the sector.

Of course, it’s not just sector allocation that matters, and AxoGen has had some of its own challenges, including a late 2018 short report that rattled investors, a miss in Q4, an enrollment expansion in a key clinical study, and ongoing uncertainty about the real size of the peripheral nerve repair market and AxoGen’s ability to emerge as a long-term winner.

I’ve chosen to shift to much more conservative modeling assumptions, including lower sales force productivity, more competitive pressure, and a slower path toward converting surgeons into active users of nerve conduit products. Even with those changes, though, I still believe AxoGen can generate better than 20% long-term revenue growth and support a fair value in in the $30’s.

A Healthy Quarter Does Nothing

Although AxoGen reported a slightly better than expected first quarter, one in which revenue rose 35%, the shares have been declining fairly steadily since then.

I didn’t really see any bad news in the report. The 35% revenue growth was better than expected (revenue beat the sell-side by about 4%) and wasn’t much of a deceleration from the 38% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management backed a view for over 30% growth in 2019 – not much of a deceleration from the high-30%’s growth of 2018.

Gross margin slipped a bit (30bp) but is still healthy at 84%, and management continues to spend on its sales and marketing efforts. AxoGen ended the quarter with $114 million in cash ($108 million net of restricted cash), and this should be sufficient to see the company through to profitability and positive free cash flow.

More Work To Do On Sales & Marketing

Sales and marketing spending rose 32% in the quarter and management hired nine more reps (relative to the end of Q4’18), bringing the total to 93. With a year-end target of 115 reps, hiring should slow some from here. Based upon management’s comments, I would expect a 115-rep sales force to be able to support over 1,200 active accounts or roughly two-thirds more than the company currently has.

With that level of coverage, I think the sales force can turn its attention toward driving increased utilization; about one-third of AxoGen’s revenue comes from its top 10% accounts, and there seems to be a fairly clear link to the level of sales force detailing, surgeon training, and utilization rates. At the same time, I would expect to see improving sales force productivity. Lackluster productivity was a contributing factor to the fourth quarter miss, and I imagine that with a new COO and new VP of sales early this year, the company has yet to really hit its stride with its new sales approach.

AxoGen will also be sponsoring additional education programs throughout the year. The company conducted only three national programs in the first quarter, but expects to complete 25 for the full year. The company has reported that surgeons who attend these events typically double their utilization rates in the following six months, and with 25 events this year, AxoGen has a good chance of covering a large percentage of surgeons in hand and microsurgery fellowships.

A Longer Path To The BLA

Investors were rattled by news in late April that an interim analysis of the RECON study of AxoGen’s Avance nerve graft (meant to support a transition to a BLA approval) determined that the trial needed to expand enrollment from 170 to 220. That expansion cohort should be enrolled by the end of the summer of 2020, but it likely pushes an FDA decision on a BLA into 2022 or 2023 – about two years later than previously hoped.

This news raised several concerns about the quality of the graft and the study, but I believe those concerns are largely unfounded. Yes, a summer 2020 enrollment completion implies a slow pace of enrollment, but that’s a frequent issue with trauma-related clinical trials, as many of the incoming patients are not in a state to provide informed consent.

As far as the need to add more patients goes, it has nothing to do with efficacy – the interim analysis looked only at the pooled standard deviation of the stud, not the variability between groups (including efficacy). The trial design was established almost a decade ago and was done with the best information available at the time; those initial assumptions have since proven inaccurate and an independent biostatistician determined that because of the higher real-world standard deviation, the trial would need to be larger to maintain its statistical power.

This study remains an important driver for AxoGen. The study is designed to show non-inferiority for the Avance graft in nerve gaps of 5mm to 25mm, but there will also be a secondary superiority endpoint. What is more important is that this study could serve to make the Avance the reference product for the BLA process, giving AxoGen 12 years of marketing exclusivity (irrespective of IP). Unless a new product can sneak in before (an event that seems unlikely), this delay could have the counterintuitive benefit of extending AxoGen’s exclusivity at a point where the market should be more developed and lucrative.

In the meantime, I would also note that the FDA granted its Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (or RMAT) designation to Avance in late October. The RMAT designation is meant to streamline and accelerate development of new regenerative medicine options for serious under-served conditions, and is granted when the agency believes there is adequate preliminary evidence to suggest the therapy in question is a safe and effective step forward.

The Outlook

Having done more due diligence on AxoGen since my last article, I am still bullish, but I think it will take a little longer for the story to build. In addition to the later RECON study results (where superiority could help drive adoption/use), I’m expecting a slower ramp of sales force productivity, a slower adoption curve from surgeons, and more competition from the likes of Baxter (BAX) and Integra (IART).

While I completely disagree with the short report that suggested a far smaller addressable market for AxoGen (Baxter and Integra wouldn’t be ramping up their efforts for such a small addressable market), I do acknowledge there is a lot of uncertainty as to the real size of the trauma market opportunity, not to mention the slope of the adoption curve. Likewise, while I believe major joint replacement surgeries offer an attractive add-on market, getting orthopedic surgeons to change their practice is a whole new challenge for the company and a market that will take longer to develop.

Between an extended adoption curve and rolling over from 2018 into 2019 (so a higher base year starting point), the long-term revenue growth rate from my modeling assumptions moves down to 24%, a level that is still quite attractive for a med-tech company. I’m also expecting a slower path toward double-digit and 20% FCF margins, though I still think a 20% FCF margin is possible in a decade.

Using my preferred revenue and gross profit growth-driven valuation model for med-techs, I believe AxoGen should trade in the low $30’s today.

The Bottom Line

AxoGen remains a high-risk investment opportunity, and one where it seems like a lot of institutional investors are quick to pull the trigger and sell out (though maybe the less confidant owners are already gone now). While uncertainty about the real size of the market, and the ease/speed with which that market can be penetrated, is a valid bear point, I believe the quality of the product and the opportunity makes it a risk worth taking at today’s price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.