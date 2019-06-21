Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/19/19

Includes: ATNX, CB, CBRL, CODI, ETM, EVBG, FCNCA, HY, IMMR, JILL, LAUR, MDB, OKTA, PSEC, SGMS, SHSP, SMAR, ZBRA
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • J.Jill (JILL);
  • Entercom Communications (ETM);
  • Compass Diversified (CODI); and
  • Athenex (ATNX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Scientific Games (SGMS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Immersion (IMMR);
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • Laureate Education (LAUR);
  • Everbridge (EVBG);
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL); and
  • Chubb (CB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SharpSpring (SHSP); and
  • First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Scientific Games

SGMS

B

$2,434,800

2

Holding Frank B Jr

CB, CEO, BO

First Citizens Bancshares

FCNCA

JB*

$2,359,875

3

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$2,332,200

4

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR, BO

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$1,195,551

5

Sabo Elias

O

Compass Diversified

CODI

AB

$1,044,422

6

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$874,486

7

Holding Olivia Britton

BO

First Citizens Bancshares

FCNCA

JB*

$843,750

8

Singer Eric

BO

Immersion

IMMR

B

$717,015

9

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$319,667

10

Towerbrook Investors

BO

J.Jill

JILL

B

$289,682

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wengen Alberta

BO

Laureate Education

LAUR

JS*

$167,646,560

2

Greenberg Evan G

CB, CEO

Chubb

CB

S

$32,097,048

3

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$16,830,398

4

Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher

DIR, BO

Laureate Education

LAUR

JS*

$10,740,077

5

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$6,256,533

6

Mouline Imad

VP, CTO

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$6,170,017

7

Frei Brent

DIR, BO

SmartSheet

SMAR

AS

$5,002,990

8

Gustafsson Anders

CEO, DIR

Zebra Technologies

ZBRA

S

$4,009,000

9

North Peak Capital Mgt

BO

SharpSpring

SHSP

JS*

$3,570,802

10

Horowitz Eliot

CTO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,472,003

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

