AMD: Price To Book Shows More Upward Movement Coming

The market has not yet caught up with the surges in net assets, meaning sharp rises in share price are imminent.

Like most millennial investors, we love Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). And this is not just because their products are cool (which they are) but also that its fundamentals are very positive and its price to book suggests that recent gains are only the beginning of a major upward trend.

What is Price to Book and When Does it Matter?

Price to book is a metric that compares market sentiment to actual net assets. The mathematical formula divides the market cap per share (or share price) by the net assets per share. The numerator (the top number) is just the share price. The denominator (the bottom number) is the book value (assets minus liabilities) divided by the number of outstanding shares.

The old way of thinking was that a price to book greater than 1 indicated that a stock was overvalued, while a result less than 1 indicated a bargain. This is because a high quotient shows that the market sentiment is greater than actual book value, and vice versa.

As another Seeking Alpha contributor has pointed out, that way of thinking has changed in light of modern accounting methods. This is especially true for sectors ripe with intangible assets, such as the semiconductor industry, in which AMD is a major player.

Analysts have thus realized that, in light of modern accounting practices, it is important to focus on a particular company’s price to book history in order to determine if a given result matters. In AMD’s case, the present price to book is a very bullish sign.

AMD’s Price to Book History

Despite being 18.46, AMD’s price to book is low for the company. The following chart, which compares AMD’s share price to its price to book for the past three years, is significant for two reasons. First, bumps in the price to book have not triggered any real selloffs. The majority of 2017 in the chart is a prime example. Second, the norm for this company is a price to book that rises and falls commensurate with the share price.

Data by YCharts

We believe this is significant because the trend in 2019 is an anomaly. In the graph, the 2019 price to book is remaining relatively constant or sideways, while the 2019 share price is clearly rising. What this means is that the book value is growing at a rate faster than the share price. This means the market has not yet caught up to the surge in net assets.

For the mathematically challenged, remember, the orange line is a division equation, where share price is the top number, and book value per share is the bottom number. The share price is also the blue line in the graph. So, we know the share price is going up. Since it is the top number of the orange line's equation, and since the orange line is not going up with the blue line, we know that the orange line's bottom number (book value) is going up quick enough to hold it down. If the market was up to speed with the book value, the orange line would be going up almost identically with the blue line.

Hence, the price to book (orange line) reveals that, despite the share price (blue line) appearing to increase significantly, in reality the share price has actually not yet caught up to the surge in book value. That means the share price has quite a ways to go upward.

And, the following chart, which compares the book value to the share price, shows that this is exactly what is happening. Prior to January 2019, the traditional trend was for the market sentiment to be higher than or commensurate with the book value for this company. As such, the following graph suggests that the share price will essentially be pressured to slingshot upwards to close the gap.

Data by YCharts

The takeaway is that there is an unusual gap between the share price and the price to book. That gap is due to an unexpected surge in net assets. The market's reaction has not yet caught up to this surge in book value. Which means the share price is primed to imminently rise sharply.

Recent Product Developments & Competition

AMD’s recent product developments reinforce the probative value of our price to book analysis. For starters, AMD announced their upcoming Navi GPUs, which target “high-refresh rate gameplay” and are priced to “undercut the competition while offering similar performance.”

Specifically, the upcoming Radeon RX 5700 ($379) and 5700XT ($449) will target gameplay at 1440p, and thus “compete with Nvidia’s RTX 2070. A side-by-side comparison shows that Nvidia’s product is slightly slower yet costs more ($600). This in and of itself is huge news.

The company also outlined how its new graphics and processing technology will cater to both PC and Console gamers. As to Consoles, the CEO made it clear that AMD’s products will “power all three major platforms, Google Stadia, Sony PlayStation 5, and the next-generation Xbox.”

These were the main takeaways from AMD’s E3 2019 keynote address. For those who are not in the know, E3 is “the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products.” Several other new AMD products are entering the marketplace, and are too numerous to cover in this article, but may be gleaned from AMD’s Website.

In sum, AMD’s new products in many cases outperform the competition while being more attractively priced. Our analysis is that this information, coupled with the price to book ratio showing that the market has not yet caught up to AMD’s surging book value, leads us to believe that the stock price is primed for significant gains in the very near future.

Conclusion

AMD’s price to book ratio is an extremely bullish sign. It is remaining relatively constant despite share price increases. This means that the share price has yet to catch up with the surging book value. Coupled with the plethora of competitively priced products that outperform the competition, the available evidence suggests that sharp rises in share price will close the unusual gap between the share price and price to book in the very near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.