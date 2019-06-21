Intercept: Amid The FDA Draft Guidance, OCA Will Be Approved

The current pessimism against Intercept is the 2019 NASH draft guidance. Mr. Market believes that the draft will hamper the prospect of obeticholic acid's approval. This is certainly overblown.

A notable market concern is obeticholic acid safety. Since the drug is already commercialized for another liver condition for several years, its tolerability profile must be acceptable.

Intercept is an excellent contrarian bet due to a stream of negative news flow amid the strong fundamental development. As such, there is definitely a silver lining in the dark.

You only have to do very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong. - Warren Buffett

In Benjamin Graham's book The Intelligent Investor, the Father of Value Investing epitomizes the fickle nature of the equity niche as "Mr. Market." Driven by emotion, Mr. Market usually makes impulsive decisions that are disconnected from the stock's fundamentals. His mood is reflective of a pendulum that swings to either extreme optimism or grave pessimism. As I'm cognizant of his behavior, I'm enthused by a good investment prospect disdained by Mr. Market. In my view, investors have a much better chance of uncovering undervalued equities during a stock's period of unpopularity. If all experts are opining positively on a stock, chances are that it's either optimally priced over overpriced. A prime example of this phenomenon is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT).

Figure 1: Intercept chart (Source: StockCharts)

The current market consensus believes that there are irreparable safety issues centering the lead medicine obeticholic acid (Ocaliva). Nonetheless, OCA is already approved for another liver disease for years. Therefore, its acceptable safety profile is established. As I addressed those specific issues in prior articles, I'll defer from going over the same issues. That aside, it seems that Mr. Market is now having a fit regarding the latest FDA guidance for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"). Despite the grim outlook, the fundamental picture of Intercept is brighter than ever. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Intercept while focusing on the ramification of the FDA draft guidance.

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York City, Intercept is focused on the innovation and commercialization of a semisynthetic bile acid known as OCA to treat serious liver conditions. In binding to the "holy grail" receptor farnesoid X, OCA activates many key regenerative responses. On May 2016, the FDA approved OCA as Ocaliva for the treatment of a rare and chronic liver condition, primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC").

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Intercept)

Currently, in a Phase 3 trial, Intercept is most likely the first company to launch a medicine for managing the highly prevalent fatty liver disease, NASH. As the crown jewel of Intercept is its fatty liver disease franchise, I'll shift gears to cover the recent market concern regarding NASH.

FDA NASH Guidance

In June, the FDA published draft guidance to assist NASH innovators regarding the development of medicine for "compensated NASH cirrhosis." As a draft, the article is not a legally enforceable document. It simply represents the agency's current thinking on NASH. Specifically, the FDA stated that the guidance is a "draft - NOT for implementation and contains nonbinding recommendations." In a nutshell, the FDA is just generating ideas and getting feedback from the medical community as NASH is an untamed market.

To appreciate the guidance, it's important for investors to be cognizant of the background on this liver disease. In the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) spectrum, NASH will progress from fibrosis to cirrhosis over time. At this stage, cirrhosis is stratified into two main categories, "compensated and decompensated." Of note, patients afflicted by compensated NASH exhibited significant liver scarring as shown via histology (cell imaging).

Without treatment, compensated NASH cirrhosis deteriorates toward decompensation over time. At that point, complications wreak havoc on the patients. As such, there is high blood pressure in the liver (i.e. portal hypertension). The liver function is also compromised. Ultimately, the patient succumbs to end-stage liver disease.

Regarding treatment for compensated NASH, the FDA mentioned that the goal is to either "slow or halt the disease progression toward fibrosis." Moreover, it's important to prevent clinical decompensation, reduce the need for liver transplantation, and improve survival. I strongly believe that this is a "lofty goal."

The fact is that neither therapeutic lifestyle modifications nor any drug (asides from OCA) can slow this disease in any stage, not to mention its advanced compensated progression. Unfortunately, patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis may appear healthy without any clinical symptoms. As a silent killer, NASH complicates the clinical trial endpoints because of the lack of symptoms. In finding out ways to deal with this irony, the FDA elucidated:

The FDA strongly recommends clinical outcome trials to support a marketing application. Histological improvements in fibrosis can be proposed and justified; however, at present the relationship between histological changes in cirrhosis and clinical outcomes has not been characterized, and further, reversal of cirrhosis (e.g., fibrosis stage F4) may not be feasible. Because currently there is insufficient evidence to support the use of histological improvements as a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit to support accelerated approval, in general, the FDA expects to evaluate drugs for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis under the traditional approval pathway.

In other words, the FDA is saying that there is no "proven" relationship between biopsy and clinical endpoints. Therefore, the agency "suggests" that innovators employ clinical outcome as the primary study endpoint rather than other surrogates like biomarkers or histology. If the company chose to employ biomarker, it has to provide supporting literature to warrant approval.

Nonetheless, I believe that the draft is asking for a surreal demand here because a good number of patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis do not show symptoms. And, trials already enrolled thousands of patients without studying the "elusive" NASH clinical outcomes that do not show up in many patients. Dismissing ongoing trials would be doing patients a disservice. I'm certain that is not the goal of our FDA.

Furthermore, just because there is no proven relationship between histology and clinical results, that does not mean that histology is frivolous. After all, there is no way to stage NASH without using histology. That being said, let's check to see whether the REGENERATE and REVERSE studies meet the FDA's suggestion.

REGENERATE Trial

As the Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial, REGENERATE is investigating the efficacy and safety of OCA in 2370 patients with "NASH fibrosis." This is an extremely high-quality study that positioned OCA for approval for NASH fibrosis. The primary endpoint entails two folds. The first is the histology improvement based upon liver biopsy. The other is the "liver-related clinical outcomes" in patients afflicted by "non-cirrhotic" NASH with liver fibrosis. I believe that Intercept is wise for studying clinical outcomes in NASH fibrosis because it's an easier hurdle to clear. In contrast, it's highly difficult to demonstrate clinical improvement when patients progressed to compensated NASH cirrhosis.

Since this trial studies NASH fibrosis, the new FDA guidance does NOT affect Intercept on this front. No matter how you look at it, REGENERATE covers both bases for histology and clinical results. As shown below, it's prudent that the study's primary outcome also assesses clinical endpoints. And with the strong interim study result, I'd be quite shocked if OCA won't gain approval, at least for NASH fibrosis.

Figure 3: REGENERATE set up (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

REVERSE Study

To cover all stages of NASH, Intercept launched the Phase 3 REVERSE study to assess OCA's efficacy and safety in 540 patients with advanced disease progression (i.e. "compensated" NASH cirrhosis). Of note, the primary outcome is the "improvement in fibrosis by at least 1 stage without worsening of NASH." Interestingly, there is no investigation of clinical outcome for these patients. Again, Intercept is playing it safe by not trying to clear a very high hurdle. However, it doesn't need to clear this extremely lofty goal. After all, the FDA draft guidance is simply a query into the medical community's consensus wisdom.

Figure 4: RESERVE Study layout (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

If you recall, I forecasted that Gilead Sciences' (GILD) selonsertib will fail in its Phase 3 study for compensated NASH cirrhosis. In the IBI Specialty NASH report, I graded selonsertib with a -70% score which indicates its strongly unfavorable chance of trial success. As it turned out, Gilead later reported that selonsertib was unable to reach its primary outcome. My main rationale is that selonsertib mechanism of action is not a good fit for NASH. More importantly, compensated NASH cirrhosis is an unrealistically high hurdle to clear for any molecule.

As a superior medicine to selonsertib, I graded OCA with a 65% chance of generating positive clinical outcomes for REVERSE. And, I strongly believe that it should not have any problem in posting histology improvement and NASH fibrosis or cirrhosis progression. Since the FDA draft suggested the use of "clinical outcomes improvement, I still decreased the chances of OCA's approval for compensated NASH fibrosis but only by a "thin margin." As I explicated, the draft is not a binding recommendation. And, the FDA is just sparking discussion for insight.

In the grand scheme of things, if there is no other medicine that can deliver improved clinical outcomes for this advanced-stage NASH, what would the FDA do? Asides from OCA, I highly doubt that any medicine can achieve that feat. Most other drugs like MGL-3196 of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) is best used for halting and reversing early-stage NASH where the fatty liver is the predominant feature. Ultimately, the FDA has no choice but to approve OCA.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31. As follows, there were $52.2M total revenues compared to $36.0M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 45% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Of that figure, quarterly Ocaliva sales registered at $51.8M. Therefore, I projected that annual Ocaliva sales should be over $207M which is quite significant for the $2.5B company, Intercept.

Additionally, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $58.3M and $48.6M. The higher R&D is due to expenses related to REGENERATE readout and OCA development. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits tomorrow. That aside, there was $90.3M ($3.03 per share) net loss compared to $81.6M ($3.22 per share) decline for last year. On a per-share basis, that underlies a 5.9% improvement in bottom-line earnings. The fact that a young company can boost its bottom-line entails an operator that is "lean."

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Intercept)

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $353.5M in cash, equivalents, and investments, thus signifying a 19% decrease from $436.2M in 4Q2018. In May of this year, Intercept raised $200M in a stock offering and thereby increased the cash to $553.5M. Based on the $136M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, the firm should have adequate capital to fund operations into 1Q2020 prior to the need for additional financing. Notwithstanding, it's quite likely that the company will execute another equity offering if the stock trades higher.

In my observation, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to a public offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 25.3M to 29.7M for Intercept, my rough arithmetics yield the 17.3% dilution. At this rate, Intercept cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment with flying colors.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment thesis regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Intercept is if OCA can deliver positive outcomes for REGENERATE. I ascribed a 30% risk of trail failure. Since NASH is the crown jewel, a negative clinical binary of OCA for this indication can cause the stock to tumble over 70% and vice versa.

The other concern is that negative publicity can keep the stock down for a prolonged period of time, thus making it difficult for Intercept to raise cash. Be that as it may, this is a minor concern because the company still has a $2.5B market capitalization in its arsenal. The other risk is that Intercept might grow aggressively that it'll encounter a cash flow constraint. In my view, the $136M quarterly OpEx rate is a bit high. Furthermore, there is a slight chance that the FDA might impose unreasonable criteria for NASH approval.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Intercept Pharmaceuticals a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. Powering by the ingenious science and strong clinical data of OCA, it's dollars to doughnuts that Intercept will be the first conquerer in the untamed land of NASH. Asides from the delivery of hopes to patients, OCA will garner significant fortunes for investors due to the gargantuan $25B NASH market. The early bird, OCA is poised to enjoy the "first mover" advantage and thus generates mega-blockbuster sales.

Due to having a monopoly, Intercept does not need a partner to galvanize sales. After all, there is no other option aside from OCA. Furthermore, I strongly believe that safety concerns are unwarranted. As OCA is already approved for another condition PBC, most of the safety issues should already be put to rest. Even without NASH, Ocaliva is delivering approximately $207M annually with a 50% growth rate to boost. More importantly, the recent FDA guidance concerned is truly a "non-issue." It's was just Mr. Market's typical emotional outburst.

A good stock like Intercept does not come around too often. Therefore, it is wise to either hold or build additional shares. Due to its strong data in a monopoly market, OCA will gobble up at least $5B. Consequently, the stock will be worth much higher than its current valuation. The challenge is that you'll have to wait for Father Time to unlock Intercept's value which could be weeks, months, or years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.