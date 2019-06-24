CannTrust: Hitting The Reset Button

We continue to rate CannTrust hold due to its reliance on the Canadian cannabis market which has shown little to no growth since legalization.

Introduction

CannTrust (CTST) reported 2019 Q1 results and no surprises here. Given the company already pre-announced Q1 results earlier, the market did not react to the results too much. However, CannTrust has become one of the worst performers among Canadian cannabis stocks with almost all gains erased from earlier this year. We think the company is hitting a reset button as it faces the consequence of a mishandled launch into the recreational market.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q1 Review

CannTrust announced 2019 Q1 results which showed stagnant revenue as production continues to be hampered by the delayed expansion. The company reported $17 million in sales while gross margin improved to 46% as cost per gram declined sequentially last quarter. The lack of revenue growth was likely a result of limited inventory available for sale. CannTrust only completed full licensing for its Phase II expansion in April which will enable it to reach 50,000 kg of annual capacity once Phase II is fully commissioned.

Sales volume actually declined in 2019 Q1 from the prior quarter. Revenue increased only because CannTrust sold more products to medical patients which have higher margins. However, this further underpins the struggle CannTrust faces in the recreational market. During the quarter, the company harvested over 9,400 kg which grew almost 100% from the prior quarter. We think CannTrust should be able to sell more cannabis into the market given the current situation of undersupply. However, what remains unclear is CannTrust's ability to achieve additional growth given its delayed production timeline and limited exposure to international markets outside Canada.

After the quarter, CannTrust completed a US$200 million equity raise including selling from its founders. The market was already rattled by its horrible 2018 Q4 results and the bought deal was the nail in the coffin. On the other side, the company was able to get rid of a string of bad news including a large secondary selldown from its founders. The company also received US$170 million in proceeds (before commissions and fees) from the equity raise which will fund its expansion and operations for the next little while.

Challenging 2019

CannTrust has experienced a roller coaster year with the stock up more than 100% off its December 2018 lows. However, the company reported disappointing 2018 Q4 results that drove the stock down more than 50% to trade near its 52-week low. The lack of near-term catalysts drove investors away from the stock and the huge equity offerings flooded the market with more shares when the stock was already facing heavy selling pressures. Insiders wanted out and they were happy to take any price before it goes lower. Since then, the stock never recovered amid broader market weakness.

One of the big issues facing CannTrust is that its capacities have been constrained due to construction delays. After settling zoning issues with local authorities, CannTrust recently started construction for its Phase III expansion and it is close to fully ramping up Phase II to reach 50,000 kg per year. However, Phase III isn't expected to be fully commissioned until Q3 2020 which means limited impact in the near-term. With 50,000 kg of near-term capacity, CannTrust's theoretical maximum revenue potential is only $250 million assuming $5/gram of average selling prices. With a market cap of close to $1 billion, we think CannTrust will face severe limitations to its near-term growth and could risk multiple contractions as investors question its ability to expand in the near-term.

The stock now trades at 10x EV / Sales which compares to OrganiGram (OGI) at 12x and Aphria (APHA) at 7x. We think CannTrust's valuation is appropriate given its disappointing execution since the current CEO took over in October 2018. The lack of capacity expansion in the next 12-16 months will limit its ability to grow revenue and compete with leading players.

Looking Ahead

CannTrust has been one of the more disappointing stocks in the Canadian cannabis sector. After getting off to a fantastic start in 2019, the stock has now lost 50% of its value in the last three months. The crash was due to a hugely disappointing 2018 Q4 that sent the stock plunging 20% on the day of the earnings release. Moreover, the company decided to bundle all the bad news together by announcing a huge US$200 million equity raise.

Looking ahead, we think the stock has few catalysts as the company won't see Phase III expansion ready until the end of 2020. The company has struggled to compete in the recreational market and the entire Canadian market is showing signs of slowing down only months into legalization. CannTrust has no exposure to the U.S. market and negligible international exposure. When Q4 results came out, we downgraded CannTrust to hold and we continue to think that the stock has limited upside in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.