American Outdoor Brands: 'Bundling' Delivered A Meaningful Revenue Beat

We take a detailed look at the results and how the company was able to outperform the guidance and expectations.

The company reported quarterly sales of $175 million and net income of $9.825 million.

After market close on Wednesday, June 19th, American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOBC) reported their Q4 and full FY2019 earnings results.

I wrote an article prior to the release discussing my earnings expectations. If you have not done so already, please take a look at "American Outdoor Brand Corp: Q4 FY 2019 Expectations."

Now that the earnings are released, let's take a look at the results and how the company surpassed expectations!

So, let's dive in.

Earnings Results

For the full year, the company reported net sales of $638.2 million. This is up $31.4 million, or 5.1% from $606.8 million a year ago.

During this time, the company earned a net income of $18.41 million, down $1.71 million or 8.5% from $20.12 million a year earlier. The diluted earnings per share were $.33, down from $.37 a year earlier.

For the 4th quarter FY 2019, the company's net sales were $175.73 million, up 2% from $172.02 million a year earlier.

During this quarter, the company earned $9.825 million. This is up from $7.66 million a year earlier.

Massive Beat

In my expectations article I estimated Q4 revenues of $160 million based on taking Q4 FY 2018 data and adjusting the firearms sales by the 11% year over year drop in NICS and a 4.3% increase in the Outdoor Products & Accessories market.

So where did I go wrong? How was American Outdoor Brand able to beat expectations?

Working back from the previous numbers we have the breakdown for Q4.

For Q4 FY 2019, the company was able to generate $140.7 million in Firearms sales and $42.1 million in Outdoor Products & Accessories sales.

The positive surprise came from the meaningful firearms revenue beat as the company defied the broader NICS data and got more firearms into the distribution channel.

On the conference call it was stated by company management that the beat came as distributors ended up taking advantage of expiring spring deals.

Thanks to this Q4 beat, the company was able to put in and accomplish year over year revenue growth.

Where this also shows up is in the number of units shipped.

As we can see, year over year the company had a 47,000 unit increase in firearms shipped, predominantly in Long Guns.

I believe the largest drivers of the long guns would be the M&P 15-22 rifles and the various Thompson Center firearms such as the TCR-22 and TC LRR rifles which we discussed in our previous articles.

What About the Income?

If the company surpassed the revenue expectations, why is the net income down year over year from $.37 per share to $.33?

Looking at the data below, we can see that the income from operations did increase from $17.6 million to $28.7 million. The difference this year however was the income tax, or more specifically lack of the one time Trump business tax credits that the company was able to take advantage of in the prior fiscal year.

Bundles of Joy

As we previously discussed, while American Outdoor Brands has released a good amount of new products over the previous 12 months, they are still lacking behind the plethora of new firearms released by Ruger (RGR).

Despite relatively few new firearms, the company has seemingly been able to continue shipping existing firearms in increasing volumes.

One of the most popular firearms that the company currently produces is the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol and the numerous varieties of which the company stated that they have shipped approximately 3 million units accounting for $1 billion in sales.

The company recently launched an upgraded Performance Center version of the M&P Shield EZ 380 along with versions of the TCR-22 rifle.

Beyond the upgraded models, the company has seemingly hit a stride with bundling products from the company's various brands. These would include optics from Crimson Trace and branded cleaning kits.

While this seems like a "no-brainer" idea, we don't see too many companies doing this. When you have so many opportunities to provide "comprehensive shooting packages," I am just surprised that we have not seen more of it.

As we discussed in my expectations article, one of the growing segments of the handgun market is optics ready pistols. One very low hanging fruit would be to see M&P handguns packaged with Crimson Trace reflex sights and Gemtech suppressors.

The appeal is fairly simple: People love buying results and when a new gun owner can purchase a complete solution in one SKU, it is a very attractive proposition and sure to differentiate versus peers.

What this accomplishes for the company is that they can sell more products and at the same time, increase margins by bundling the relatively lower margin firearms with higher margin outdoor products and accessories.

We are perhaps starting to see this play out in the company margins seen below.

Looking Ahead

Perhaps one of the biggest questions that came out from the results was the forward guidance provided for Q1 FY2020, for the three months ending July 31st, 2019.

The company is guiding for net sales of between $120 and $130 million.

Source: FY2019 Results Release

Meanwhile, for Q1 FY 2019 the company reported $138.8 million in sales. As such, questions about the guidance.

Source: FY2019 Earnings Results

So is the company really forecasting a year over year decrease? Or perhaps they are just setting expectations low so that they can blow those out of the water once again?

The one explanation provided is that the company believes the strong end of Q4 FY 2019 which was responsible for the current beat, may have pulled a good amount of sales into the quarter from Q1 as distributors made sure to take advantage of the promo deals on the bundled products.

Two things that will certainly help the performance is the newly launched products including the Performance Center Shield EZ and to a smaller extent an increase in suppressor sales as gun owners look to Gemtech in order to get ahead of any new potential suppressor legislation.

Bottom Line

I was left fairly impressed with the company and the recent results.

Increasing the units shipped and firearms revenue in an overall decreasing market is a strong statement, even if those goals were reached with increased discounting.

I am quite content to see the company starting to capitalize on its wide portfolio brand and see increased synergies appear in product bundles.

While I do not believe it has really shown up in the performance results yet, I feel American Outdoor Brands is best positioned to take advantage of this going forward, particularly when we enter another fear driven market.

Most of all, I am delighted to hear management sound prudent and conservative, particularly as it related to leveraging up or meaningfully growing through large acquisitions.

Overall, I think investors have a lot to be happy about here, despite the weaker forward guidance. They should not be happy about any of the individual numbers per say, but rather by the strategic steps the company is taking to capitalize on what they have in their toolbox.

