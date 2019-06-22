Shopifying Like It's 1999

(image source: Shopify Investor Day press release)

It seems about every decade investor sentiment turns euphoric due to lax monetary policy. It happened in 1998-1999 and again in 2007-2008. In 2018 it was with FAANG stocks and in 2019 momentum seems to be shifting to MVP type stocks. Why not after the Federal Reserve signaled for possible rate cuts off historically low levels despite unemployment nearing half century low levels. Shopify (SHOP) has been right in the middle of it as revenues soared by 59% in 2018 leading analysts to trip over themselves hiking prices targets after every move up. Targets continued to be upgraded after Shopify announced an in house fulfillment vertical on June 19, 2019 and caused its market cap to soar to $38 billion, nearing one of the largest delivery services in the world, Fedex (FDX) at $44 billion market cap. Interestingly, some of the price target highs imply Shopify will be larger than Fedex in market cap. However, actual incremental increases in Shopify's earnings and guidance do not justify the magnitude of recent analysts price target hikes.

Post Q1 2019 Price Target Increases

Shopify did report good first quarter 2019 results. Revenues continued to grow by 50% year over year and adjusted EPS (excluding non-cash stock compensation) came in at $0.04, beating Wall Street estimates which called for a -$0.09 EPS loss. Revenues also beat analyst consensus of $310 million by $10.5 million, or a 3.4% surprise. At the midpoint guidance, SHOP expects revenues to be around $347.5 million in Q2 and $1.49 billion in 2019. This compares to Wall Street average estimates of $347 million and $1.47 billion, respectively.

So how did Wall Street analysts react to a 3.4% reported revenue beat and forward guidance increases of 1-2%? The following table shows twelve firms that increased SHOP's price target the following day after earnings. The average price target increase was 31%.

Old Target New Target Percent Increase Wedbush $250.00 $270.00 8.00% Raymond James $180.00 $270.00 50.00% SunTrust RH $170.00 $245.00 44.12% Barclays $155.00 $255.00 64.52% KeyBanc $250.00 $275.00 10.00% Credit Suisse $190.00 $275.00 44.74% Canaccord Genuity $190.00 $270.00 42.11% Wells Fargo $195.00 $275.00 41.03% DA Davidson $210.00 $290.00 38.10% Mackie $159.00 $212.00 33.33% National Bank $250.00 $270.00 8.00% RBC Capital $174.00 $201.00 15.52%

(Canadian dollar price target converted to USD at 1.32 exchange rate)

What appears to be happening is Wall Street and investors are getting caught up with talking points rather than actual numbers. Remember the dotcom bubble days in 1998? Books-A-Million announces an online website and its stock surges 1200% in a matter of weeks. Brick and mortar A buys dotcom B causing A to soar on the announcement even though the actual financial impact wasn't clear. To be fair, three firms did sound valuation caution recently:

Old Target New Target Goldman Sachs Not Covered $264.00 Morgan Stanley $131.00 $158.00 Guggenheim $285.00 Removed Target

Sure bulls will say “but EPS beat estimates by 300%!” Yes a $0.04 EPS 'adjusted' EPS profit is nice when everyone was expecting a -$0.09 loss, but to keep things in perspective Shopify is a multi-hundred dollar stock. Stripping non-operational benefits such as interest income and marked to market hedging adjustments which totaled a combined $20.9 million, Q1 EPS would have been lowered by $0.19 leading to an earnings miss. I wonder how many analysts actually factored in increased interest income from the $400 million secondary in late December last year or knew exact details of currency hedging effects?

Post Merchant Fulfillment Announcement Target Hikes

The headline is very striking – “Shopify Is Setting Up Fulfillment Network in U.S., Just Like Amazon” as reported by Bloomberg. Back in bubble days, a headline like that would have caused a 20% stock spike. I guess 2019 isn't exactly like 1999 since SHOP only surged by 10% following the announcement. Analysts, like clockwork, raised price targets by over 33% on average as the following table shows.

Old Target New Target Percent Increase CIBC $260.00 $350.00 34.62% Piper Jaffray $216.00 $286.00 32.41% Baird $269.00 $360.00 33.83% Rosenblatt $295.00 $395.00 33.90% National Bank $270.00 $350.00 29.63%

But is this actually good news to earnings? Yes of course a new vertical will increase revenues but last mile delivery services are not a high margin business even for high volume global leaders. The following table shows three of the top listed last mile delivery companies with services in the US.

UPS (UPS) Fedex (FDX) XPO (XPO) Revenues $71.86 billion $65.45 billion $17.28 billion Gross Margin 18.27% 27.17% 14.71% Operating Margin 7.60% 8.02% 4.61%

(Data based on the latest annual report figures for each respective company)

Now Shopify is entering into a lower margin business that likely won't reach revenues anywhere near XPO Logistics in its first four years. As the table shows, XPO posted 14.7% gross margin last fiscal year compared to Shopify's 55.6% in 2018. Shopify admits the “bulk of net return expected beyond 2023” in an investor day presentation and by implying the new vertical is “expected to be largely cash neutral over five years”, investors should expect losses for this segment.

The good news is Shopify has been very good at keeping their cash flow levels neutral to slightly positive despite posting GAAP losses. Their staggered approached to building this vertical which will cost up to $1 billion over the next few years should keep cash flows from going negative by too much. After raising over $1 billion last year, investors hopefully shouldn't fear additional secondaries with their current $2 billion cash position.

(source: Shopify Investor Day presentation)

In House Fulfillment Vertical vs Amazon FBA

The big mistake investors can make is comparing Shopify's new fulfillment service to Amazon's FBA. There are major reasons why FBA offers so much more of a competitive advantage for Amazon's merchants than self fulfillment:

FBA is much cheaper for packages over 1 lb, starting at about $3.50. This is as much as half the cost of self fulfillment for lower volume resellers.

FBA listings have a higher chance of getting the buyer box which is critical for sales since most customers do not check all the sellers and assume the buyer box is the best price which isn't always the case. Self fulfilled listings could be 5% lower but still not get the buyer box vs a FBA listing.

FBA listings are Prime listings and thus free two day shipping for Prime members.

Amazon provides customer service for FBA orders so FBA returns are no hassle, a big sticking point for many consumers.

Since Shopify's volumes will only be a fraction of Amazon's, it's unlikely pricing will be anywhere near FBA levels. I noticed a figure at $5.20 in a promo gif but it's unclear the exact cost structure. A high fixed base cost will likely limit the service to higher ticket sales and/or shipments over 1 lb. in weight since sub-pound postage costs between $2.50-$3.50 even for lower volume merchants.

Since Amazon's customer base is much larger than Shopify's, merchants would limit outsourced fulfillment to high turnover products. There will obviously be some storage/handling fee so the cost benefits wouldn't justify potential long term storage costs for slow moving merchandise. This factor will likely keep the service to Shopify Plus merchants who deal in much higher volumes. Smaller merchants who might be able to get away with lower turnover items on FBA would unlikely be able to do the same on Shopify given its smaller marketplace.

Conclusion

While the headlines make it seem an additional fulfillment vertical is a major next step, it likely will be dilutive to earnings for the next few years until Shopify scale the service revenues up significantly. The service will also not apply to all merchants although initial ramps may appear impressive due to smaller numbers of Shopify Plus merchants signing on.

Unlike Shopify's subscription revenues and merchant services revenues where the company merely acts as a middleman, building a fulfillment vertical increases the risk for loss immensely due to high initial capex and fixed operating costs. An economic slowdown would only translate to lower revenues at roughly the same margin levels for their core businesses but could lead to negative margins due to lower shipment levels for the new fulfillment vertical.

For these reasons I do not see the fulfillment vertical as an incremental benefit at least for the next 3-4 years. Thus my forward earnings projections assuming optimistic conditions haven't changed and should be revised lower due to the dilutive nature of this new business segment which incurs greater operational risks. Nevertheless SHOP continues to surge into stratospheric valuations but in today's market valuations simply do not matter.

I made a mistake by not listening to one of my rules of not shorting bubbles until they burst and shorted a small 100 share position recently at an effective $301 cost (sold a covered put) 'just for kicks'. Looks like I'm the one who got kicked so I suggest against shorting some of these high valuation sectors unless you can endure a lot of potential pain and the short position is just a small portion of your portfolio. History is repeating itself as analysts are continuing to raise valuation targets that are simply not justified by smaller levels of incremental improvements in Shopify's financials. We'll have to see if history continues to repeat itself when valuations do matter and analysts start tripping over themselves with downward revisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.