Why GW Pharmaceuticals' Rally Is Set To Continue

Following a rough end to 2018 and a strong start to 2019, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH, OTCPK:GWPRF) is now trading in a fairly tight range. The second half of 2019 could see the European approval of the company's drug Epidiolex, an event discussed in this article, which might send the stock to new highs. Further, the company's pipeline provides multiple additional shots on goal, although none of them represents a "sure thing". So, a review of the pipeline is a second focus of the article.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past 12 months of GWPH trading.

European Launch of Epidiolex

The highest impact catalyst for GWPH in H2'19 is the potential European approval and launch of Epidiolex (cannabidiol, CBD).

In December 2017, GWPH submitted a marketing authorisation application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its product Epidiolex in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. For GWPH to launch Epidiolex in Europe, the company needs approval of its MAA from the European Commission. That approval should come within 67 days of a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) which is currently reviewing the MAA. Since timelines at the EMA are quite well defined, the company's guidance to investors of mid-2019 for the timing of that approval is likely to be met. The European brand name would be Epidyolex. GWPH has already been willing to speculate on pricing in European territories.

So, we're pretty optimistic that we're going to be able to hit a price point sort of at around 70% of the U.S. price. So, again, pretty confident that we can get a good price in Europe, given the unmet medical needs here as well, in Europe as in the U.S. - Chris Tovey, COO GWPH, Q1'19 earnings call.

Given the US launch price for Epidiolex of $32,500 year, being able to charge 70% in Europe is a little better than one might expect. The company plans to launch in 2019 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The population of these countries combined exceeds 320M, and so, even the initial 2019 rollout of Epidyolex is something to get excited about for GWPH longs.

Figure 2: Around the world, including in many European countries, prescription medicines are often 50% cheaper or more than the US. Epidiolex, if it were to launch at ~70% of the US price in Europe, would represent only a ~30% discount. Source: IHS Markit POLI, figure from drugwatch.

Progress with Epidiolex in other indications

Despite the near-term focus on the launch of Epidiolex in the US and pending marketing approval in Europe, GWPH's pipeline, including additional indications for Epidiolex, still deserves consideration.

Figure 3: GWPH pipeline. Sativex is a mouth spray containing 2.7 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD per spray. CBDV is Cannabidivarin, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis. GWP42002/GWP42003 is THC/CBD. Source: GWPH corporate presentation.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

In May 2019, GWPH noted Epidiolex had succeeded in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 224 patients with seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). Epidiolex at 25 mg/kg daily produced a 48.6% reduction in seizure frequency, compared to just 26.5% for placebo (p = 0.0009). A higher dose of 50 mg/kg daily did not appear to be more effective, yielding a 47.5% reduction in seizure frequency (p = 0.0018). The fact that there was no dose-response relationship at this level is not too concerning. The numbers simply suggest that most the benefit has been had by 25 mg/kg daily.

Figure 4: Results on the primary endpoint from a phase 3 study of Epidiolex vs placebo in TSC. The treatment period was 16 weeks, which includes an initial four-week titration period. Source: GWPH Annual General Meeting presentation.

GWPH intends to present the data in Q4'19 and submit a supplementary NDA (sNDA) to the FDA for marketing approval in TSC in the same quarter. Although a full presentation of the data hasn't been provided, it seems based on the details so far that GWPH is likely headed towards 2020 approval in this additional indication. Notably since Epidiolex is already approved, a Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issue, something which can sometimes derail an original NDA, is less likely here. Instead, approval should come down to the clinical data, which I believe are strong.

The one caveat is that GWPH notes that the phase 3 TSC study was the first pivotal study to produce safety data for the 25 mg/kg and 50 mg/kg daily dose levels. At the 50 mg/kg dose, 25% of patients experienced elevated (> 3-fold the upper limit of normal; 3 x ULN) serum levels of the liver enzyme alanine aminotransferase (ALT), compared to 12% at the 25 mg/kg dose and 0% in the placebo group. Sometimes, ALT elevations, or elevations of aspartate aminotransferase (AST), might be a predictor of drug-induced liver injury, although this is normally in concert with other laboratory changes such as increases in serum bilirubin. The combination of elevations in an aminotransferase enzyme such as ALT or AST (3 x ULN or greater) with increases of bilirubin (2 x ULN or greater) is referred to as Hy's law. GWPH notes there were no cases of Hy's law seen in the phase 3 TSC study, which is reassuring, although a trial with 224 patients may simply have failed to detect the occurrence of bilirubin elevations.

Table 1: Doses of Epidiolex used in trials of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome also caused elevation of transaminase enzymes, AST and ALT. Source: Full Prescribing Information for Epidiolex.

ALT elevations alone are not dangerous, for example, cholestyramine (a drug used to reduce cholesterol, among other indications) causes ALT elevations, but widespread use has not led to drug-induced liver injury. Based on the phase 3 TSC data, GWPH plans to focus on the 25 mg/kg daily dose in discussions with the FDA. Given that this trial was run in TSC patients with seizures inadequately controlled by their current therapy, an unmet need, side effects such as a potentially benign ALT elevation might not preclude approval. Further, the prescribing information for Epidiolex already includes details on monitoring of liver enzymes and notes the potential for hepatocellular injury (liver injury) in the "Warnings and Precautions" section of the label. The only more high profile place to put a warning is in a black box, which the Epidiolex label does not currently include. I don't believe the approval of the 25 mg/kg dose would lead to a black box warning being added to the label of Epidiolex.

If the FDA were unsure about the 25 mg/kg dose, a better idea than modifying the label would be to require GWPH to run a study with more patients. Such a decision from the FDA is months, if not a year, away, however, given Q4'19 sNDA submission would, in the worst case scenario, generate a Refuse to File (RTF) letter in late Q4'19 or Q1'20 (about two months following submission). An RTF letter seems very unlikely to me here. Another possibility is an Advisory Committee meeting in 2020 to discuss the sNDA, or a Complete Response Letter in 2020, the latter of which would require GWPH to go back to the drawing board, likely to run more studies. However, I predict approval is far more likely. My prediction is based on; the strength of the efficacy data, the existing safety data at 20 mg/kg daily from previous larger trials, and the fact that even the higher 50 mg/kg daily dose did not trigger Hy's law (albeit with data from very few patients).

It seems likely that post-marketing requirements where the Epidiolex sNDA approved might include additional studies to assess the risk liver injury with Epidiolex, or modifications to an existing study, GWPH is already required to perform as part of approval of the original Epidiolex NDA. Such modifications (including patients dosed with higher doses) would represent a relatively streamlined fashion in which to assess the safety of Epidiolex at 25 mg/kg daily, without delaying approval of a much needed therapy.

Figure 5: GWPH's approval of Epidiolex in 2018 came with some postmarketing requirements, including the requirement for a long term study examining liver injury. Source: Epidiolex Approval Letter.

Rett syndrome

Progress with the TSC sNDA is the main near-term development of note for Epidiolex in terms of clinical and regulatory events. The company does, however, expect to begin a phase 3 study in the rare neurodevelopmental disorder Rett syndrome in Q2'19. Merely starting a trial is unlikely to have a major impact on the share price. Further, the potential of Epidiolex in Rett syndrome is supported only by open-label investigations, making it challenging to predict success in this indication with any great degree of confidence. GWPH does have another shot on goal with Rett syndrome, but near term, the phase 3 study is not a major consideration. It is certainly worth considering the prospects of this trial again when more clarity on the design and schedule are provided.

Sativex

Multiple Sclerosis spasticity

GWPH's Sativex is already approved for the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) in over 25 countries based on three phase 3 studies in Europe. US approval in MS spasticity, however, will require an additional study, based on GWPH's communication with the FDA in late 2018, something the company is expecting to begin in Q4'19.

Given the efficacy of Sativex has already been established in previous trials, success in the US seems likely and positive results might boost the stock anyway. The caveat would be that in three studies of Sativex conducted previously, one of the trials failed to meet the primary endpoint. Since GWPH has experienced failure and success with the drug across three trials totaling over 1000 patients, it seems likely the company should have a good hold on how to run a successful trial. In any case, the readout from a US study of Sativex seems a while away with the study not having started yet and so Sativex's US prospects in MS spasticity won't be a near-term focus of the bull or bear case on GWPH.

Alzheimer's disease agitation

One other indication where Sativex is being tested is Alzheimer's disease agitation. An investigator-led study (Alzheimer's Research UK) known as STAND (Sativex for the Treatment of AgitatioN in Dementia) will see if Sativex can improve agitation or aggression in Alzheimer's disease patients. I believe the side effects of THC in Alzheimer's will result in this trial producing mixed results at best, efficacy on an agitation/aggression endpoint, in exchange for further worsening in cognitive function. At worst, confusion might be increased by THC and thus agitation could worsen. I'm not bullish on this study but I hope I'm proven wrong. Comments from the lead investigator of the trial may suggest the trial has fairly low power anyway.

One of the key questions the STAND trial will answer is whether it is practical to give someone with dementia a drug through a mouth spray when they may be exhibiting severe symptoms of agitation and aggression. We will also get some indication of whether Sativex is effective at reducing symptoms, although larger studies will be needed to get firm evidence of this. - Prof Dag Aarsland, lead researcher on the STAND trial.

Cannabidivarin

With CBDV, the company plans to run an open-label trial in approximately 30 patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). On the other hand, there is an investigator-led, placebo controlled, phase 2 study of CBDV underway already in ASD. That 100-patient, phase 2 study will run for 12 weeks but is still recruiting and so the estimated primary completion date is not until June 2021.

GWPH also notes they have commenced an open label study of CBDV in Rett syndrome, but has provided few details to investors. It is challenging to get excited about a trial that GWPH doesn't provide details on.

GWP42002/GWP42003

GWPH's pipeline slide also notes trials of GWP42002/GWP42003 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM, a type of brain cancer) and schizophrenia.

Looking into the GBM data, we see that the company ran a phase 2, placebo-controlled study of a proprietary THC:CBD combination added to temozolomide, results of which were reported in 2017. One year survival rates were 53% in the placebo group and 83% in the THC:CBD group (p=0.042). Median survival was 369 days in the placebo group and 550 days in the THC:CBD group. Unfortunately, that data only comes from 21 patients, and so I'd be nervous about betting on replication of that result in a larger trial, particularly given the "barely significant" p-value. Still, a positive result with 21 patients is better than a negative one, and it certainly makes sense to run a follow-up study off the back of that.

In schizophrenia, the company reported results from a phase 2a, placebo-controlled study of CBD in 88 patients back in 2015. CBD did outperform (p = 0.018) placebo on the positive subscale of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at six weeks. Since the data on the PANSS overall don't appear to have to have reached statistical significance, I wouldn't call the result a clear win, but improvement was also seen on other endpoints such as the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S, p=0.04) and Clinical Global Impression of Improvement (CGI-I, p=0.02). Neither the CGI-S or CGI-I are common primary endpoint in schizophrenia trials so it will be interesting to see the design of GWPH's phase 2B trial in schizophrenia which the company notes in the corporate presentation is "under evaluation."

Competition

While it would be years before any company could launch a generic Epidiolex (Figure), CBD is available in most US states now. Cannabis producers such as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:TCNNF) and MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) could technically be viewed as competitors to GWPH in the US.

Figure 6: GWPH breakdown of Epidiolex exclusivity and life cycle management. Source: GWPH corporate presentation.

Despite the availability of sources of CBD other than Epidiolex, GWPH reported net Epidiolex sales of $33.5M in Q1'19, up from $4.7M in Q4'18 (launch only occurred in November). One of the factors likely support sales growth is that payor coverage for Epidiolex is quite good already. In that case, although the cost to the healthcare system of a $32,500 p.a. drug cannot be discounted, the cost to the patient in terms of copay likely works out favorably compared to sourcing unapproved CBD formulations.

A more likely form of competition for GWPH comes from biotechs, rather than cannabis producers, seeking approval of their own cannabinoid containing drugs. One such example is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) which is developing a CBD containing gel called Zygel (ZYN002). Since ZYNE is also running a trial in ASD, it represents quite a direct competitor to GWPH. ZYNE's BRIGHT study plans to enroll 36 children and adolescents with ASD and treat them for 14 weeks, however the study is open-label which will slightly diminish the impact of the results. Topline results are expected in H1'20, and so those with a position in GWPH do need to keep an eye on the progress of that study.

Another biotech that was developing a CBD product is Insys Therapeutics (INSY). INSY's pipeline includes a CBD oral solution for which the company currently lists three indications.

Figure 7: INSY's cannabinoid pipeline. The company also has a pipeline of sprays not relevant to this article. Source: INSY website.

The recent bankruptcy filing, predicted by SA contributor StockBaller, leaves us to wonder where INSY's pipeline will end up. In any cases these events will likely delay progress of the company's pipeline candidates, including its CBD oral solution. In any case, infantile spasms and childhood absence epilepsy don't represent directly competing indications for GWPH, although the possibility of off-label prescribing of different approved CBD products makes INSY worth mentioning.

Financial overview

GWPH reported revenues of $39.2M for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, ending the quarter with $521.7M in cash and cash equivalents. The company also sold its Priority Review Voucher for $105M in April, which would bring pro forma cash to $626.7M. Considering net loss of $50.1M and net cash used in operating activities of $58.4M in Q1'19, the company should have over 10 quarters worth of cash even if revenues didn't grow from here. GWPH notes FY2019 (ending December 31 for GWPH) operating expense guidance of $395M-$425M, which given operating expense of $90.6M in Q1'19 suggests operating expenses are predicted to increase slightly.

Revenue growth is more than likely to offset increases in expenses throughout the rest of 2019, with speculation continuing that Epidiolex may become a blockbuster drug. Estimates from GlobalData suggest Epidiolex will go blockbuster by 2022 and by 2025 will reach sales of $1.8 billion. With 30.6M shares outstanding and a further 1.2M shares of options, the fully diluted market cap for GWPH is approximately $5.6B (assuming a price of $176). GWPH is thus trading at 5.6 x 2022 sales estimates (even using the diluted cap number to be conservative). To be completely straight with readers, I do find those sales estimates to be premature, because the fate of the drug in Rett syndrome is unknown and hiccups in the approval of TSC aren't likely but aren't out of the question either. Nonetheless, no one is projecting GWPH sales to stop growing suddenly after just two quarters. I believe the next few quarters represent a honeymoon period for the stock, where sales growth will have the balance sheet looking better and better each quarter.

Conclusions

GWPH's Epidiolex is off to a strong start in the US with Q1'19 revenues being surprisingly strong for a drug in its first full quarter of sales. Pending European marketing approval, preceded by a CHMP positive opinion is likely to boost the stock. Submission of the TSC sNDA for Epidiolex would not likely trigger a large move, but Q4'19 submission would be another example of management meeting its promises, and the sNDA is likely to be approved without issue, in my opinion. The company's pipeline is also strong, with an additional study of Sativex in MS spasticity being more likely to succeed than fail, and previous results in schizophrenia and GBM certainly warranting further investigation. Even if few or no additional results are announced in H2'19, I believe the pipeline keeps the story around GWPH positive should Epidiolex sales growth begin to slow. I don't actually believe Epidiolex sales growth will slow any time soon, however, and feel Q2'19 sales will impress. GWPH is a good long here.

There are several risks of any long in GWPH, a non-complete list is discussed here. Firstly, rejection of the company's MAA in Europe would see the stock tumble and is the major near-term risk. Secondly, failure to file their sNDA for Epidiolex in TSC in a timely manner would probably lead to criticism from the market. Thirdly, poor Q2'19 sales would likely lead to a post-earnings selloff. Lastly, an early halt to any of the company's trials due to a safety issue, or another issue, would also be perceived negatively by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.