Spectrum: Still Opportunistic But Laser Focused

After the new CEO (Joseph Turgeon) took the helm, the Chief removed the distractions from the product portfolio and thereby devotes corporate efforts on ensuring Rolontis and poziotinib's success.

In the late 2000s, Spectrum captured the heightened demand of leucovorin shortage with Fusilev. This benefits patients while conferring shareholders one of the most prosperous periods in the company's history.

A notable investment theme is that a company rarely stays stagnant while growth tends to occur in spurts. This phenomenon is best illustrated in a young growth story like Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI). After years under the leadership of Dr. Rajesh Shrotriya, Spectrum shifted gears to be highly focused on advancing its late-stage medicines. At the same time, the company planted the seeds for future growth ahead. Accordingly, the lagging product portfolio was sold for a significant sum to fund further pipeline innovation. Having a strong balance sheet, Spectrum then purchased the FIT platform technology. Meanwhile, two flagship molecules (Rolontis and poziotinib) are advancing into their late stage. Amid strong catalysts, I'll present a fundamental update on Spectrum and provide my expectation on this opportunistic growth stock.

Figure 1: Spectrum stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Henderson Nevada, Spectrum is focused on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to serve the strong unmet need in oncology. Though the former and respectable CEO (Dr. Rajesh Shrotriya) left, Spectrum is still leveraging his "opportunistic growth" approach, but the company is trying to take it to the new height.

Instead of growing linearly, growth occurs in a series of spurts like certain flowers that bloom periodically with rain. For instance, Dr. Raj realized the opportunity during the leucovorin shortage in the late 2000s and thereby launched an aggressive campaign with Fusilev. Asides from alleviating the drug shortage for countless patients afflicted by cancers, Fusilev delivered great fortunes to shareholders.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Spectrum)

New Growth Trajectory

Shifting gears, Spectrum is now run by the new Chief (Joseph Turgeon). In his new role, it seems that Mr. Turgeon still employs the opportunistic growth strategy. Be that as it may, Turgeon is laser focused. In focusing on a few things with great potentials, Turgeon positioned the company to potentially enjoy glorious success. That being said, he divested seven drugs to raise cash for other promising opportunities. After all, he must have realized the meager growth prospect of the commercialized portfolio.

Since the balance sheet is fattened with cash, Spectrum strategically in-licensed the FIT technology from the University of Los Angeles (UCLA) to innovate novel oncology medicine. As a fusion of antibody with interferon, FIT has wide applications against many cancers. Notably, Spectrum is investigating FIT medicines for two oncology indications (non-Hodgkin lymphoma and blood cancer) in a Phase 1 trial.

In a nutshell, the aforesaid growth strategy is like planting a series of gardens. It allows the reaping of fruits from mature trees to nurture other seedlings. As the advanced pipeline assets (Rolontis and poziotinib) progress into approval, there will be organic cash flow to support the development of early-stage FIT molecules.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical exam for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31. Since Spectrum sold its commercialized portfolio, there are no revenues. This is in-line within the industry norm, in which a young bioscience company without an approved medicine is not expected to deliver any sales. Therefore, let's check other more meaningful metrics.

As follows, the research and development (R&D) registered at $21.9M compared to $13.4M for the same period a year prior, thus representing a 63.4% year-over-year (YOY) increase. I believe that the higher R&D is attributed to the advancement of poziotinib in ZENITH as well as the spending committed to the new FIT program. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there was $39.8M ($0.36 per share) net loss versus $19.2M ($0.19 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. On a per share basis, this underlies an 89.4% bottom line depreciation. The widening net loss is mostly due to the advancement of pioziotinib and higher R&D.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Spectrum)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $309.2M in cash, equivalents, and investments, thus signifying a 51.6% increase from $203.9M last year. The strong cash position stemmed from the divestiture of the commercialized portfolio. Based on the $37.8M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there is an aplenty of capital to fund operations into 1Q2021 prior to the need for additional financing. Hence, the chance of a near-term public offering is minimal.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 109.5M to 100.8M for Spectrum, my rough arithmetics yield the remarkable 8.6% dilution. At this rate, Spectrum easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. And, it entails a company that is operating quite "lean."

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its strength. At this point, in its growth cycle, the main risk for Spectrum is if poziotinib can generate positive clinical outcomes in ZENITH. Despite that, I ascribed a 65% (more than favorable) chance of success, there are still 35% odds of a negative clinical binary.

That aside, there is the concern that Rolontis might not gain FDA approval. I'm still puzzled as to why it takes Spectrum so long to file a BLA. If I have to make an educated guess, it's likely that there is a temporary issue with the new management. After all, the Phase 3 results for Rolontis are stellar. And, it's been a while since Rolontis' data was posted. The other concern is that FIT platform might not deliver positive clinical outcomes. In case of a negative clinical or regulatory binary, it's quite likely that the stock will tumble over 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with the five out of five stars rating. In refocusing on growth, Spectrum got rid of its product portfolio. This allows the company to devote its efforts to the cream of the crops molecules (poziotinib and Rolontis). As 4Q2019 rolls in, I expect robust data for Cohort 1 of the ZENITH trial. The strong prior data should translate into more positive results. As a ramification, it'll enable the company to file for an NDA for accelerated approval of poziotinib for NSCLC with Exon 20 mutation. Furthermore, Cohort 2 has a very good chance of delivering excellent results to enable growth by label expansion. That aside, Rolontis will add more flavor to this cake. And, FIT medicines can take this story to an unprecedented high.

