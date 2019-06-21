Flexible Solutions International: Feather Weight Champion

If you missed the run, it is still worth getting in.

Flexible Solutions International (FSI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap of about $50 million with robust financials, and it is expected to deliver massive revenue growth next year and keep growing exceptionally well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a safe risk/reward proposition with acceptable downside and fantastic upside potential, and as for its price, it is undervalued with decent dividends.

In my last article, I explained Flexible solutions' business and how it is poised to profit from two of the most worrisome problems in the world: Food and water scarcity. Now it is in a better position than ever and has everything to become a high performer and deserves a space the portfolio.

The recent run

Flexible Solutions recently went on a massive run. The price increase was caused by three things, the company now issuing dividends, the acquisition of 50% of Florida Fertilizer and the acquisition of a controlling interest in ENP. The dividend makes sense since the insurance money from the Talbert plant fire provided the company with substantial amounts of cash, and even with the acquisitions, it could afford it.

Well, board meetings are not public. But the general feeling was this was something we could afford. It was a low enough number. So that with the expected growth we have coming at us, we would have a reasonable payout ratio and the ability subject to success of raising the dividend over time. So those were the thinking patterns that we were employing and $0.15 or a dividend that consumes about $2 million a year of profits seemed about right. - Dan O'Brien Q4 2018 earnings call

The ENP acquisition brings additional benefits, with the growth many fixed costs will not escalate proportionally, and profit margin should increase. R&D will surely be more productive. Additionally, since ENP focuses on turf, golf courses, and ornamentals, they will be able to use more Flexible Solutions products and reduce the seasonality slightly. More from O'Brien on the Q4 earnings call:

The president of ENP is a man named George Murray, and he is now able to integrate his research and development programs with the NanoChem research and development. The ability to share knowledge completely across between the two companies now that we're a majority owner has been very valuable in the starting the development of new product lines, and optimizing some of the ones that were already in place.

With the Florida Fertilizer acquisition, FSI's NanoChem subsidiary will be able to manufacture its products and increase revenue and get better utilization of their production equipment.

Overall the company seems to be in better shape than ever and substantial financial solidity.

Valuation

Estimating That revenue growth probably will oscillate between 18.3% and 25%, with gross margin is between 18.8% and 25.8%, with G&A as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 11% and 9%, estimating that taxes as a percentage of non-GAAP earnings has a minimum and maximum of 41.5% and 25.7% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Flexible Solutions in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 18% and at best undervalued by 133%. So the stock is likely undervalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 9.29% probability that Flexible Solutions will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 48% yearly returns.

This scenario does not take into account the dividends that would come from holding the stock, nor that dividends could increase as the company grows. If we were to consider a dividend growth between 5% and 11% annually, the stock profit would look like this.

Source: Author's Charts

Considering the dividends, the potential downside would be that the stock underperforms the market (unless there is a black swan event) and the potential upside would represent an annual average return of over 20% with the possibility to strike gold and repeat the performance that it did this year.

Conclusions

One of my first articles was about this company, and it has proven to be an excellent investment and one of my largest holdings. Its mission and products are promising, and its management is experienced and smart. While some might argue against investing in micro-cap companies as they have inherent risks, Flexible Solutions makes a case against that policy.

They have an identified market, an exciting moat good financials excellent revenue growth prospects and with their recent acquisitions many ways to improve gross margin and profit margin. Sure there are some risks, but they are immensely outweighed by the potential upside the company has.

For those who missed the run, I understand it looks like it is over but looking at the financials and growth prospects the company could just be getting started.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.