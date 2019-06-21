Trinity Place Selling At A Big Discount To NAV

Trinity Place Holdings (NYSEMKT:TPHS) is a New York based real estate company that was formerly Syms Department Stores. Syms went into bankruptcy, and the reorganized company is building a 50-story skyrise on a valuable piece of property on Greenwich St. in New York City. The stock trades at a large discount to its true value, but the company has offered new shares, and the stock has not performed well. The two largest shareholders, Michael Price and Third Avenue, just increased their holdings.

The stock trades for $4.09, there are 31.9 million shares, and the market cap is $130 million. The company is developing properties, so you cannot use normal metrics like price to earnings and dividends to value the stock. Only what the equity of the stock is trading for versus its actual net asset value.

Trinity is what is left over after the Syms Department Stores and Filene’s Basement. The company came out of bankruptcy in September 2012 and exists today as Trinity Place Holdings. The most valuable piece of property, 77 Greenwich in New York City, was formerly a Syms Department Store. Trinity has 700,000 gross square feet under management or under construction. I chatted with Steve Cohn who works for the company and Ryan Dobratz of Third Avenue about Trinity.

Board Of Directors

Alan Cohen was appointed by the board after the company went through bankruptcy. Alexander Matina represents Michael Price’s family office. Joanne Minieri represents Third Avenue and used to be with Forest City. Matthew Messinger used to be with Forest City and developed 8 Spruce, a similar piece of property with a school and condos. This is important to know because it shows what Trinity is trying to accomplish.

77 Greenwich Street

77 Greenwich will be a 500-foot story towner with mixed-use of retail, a school, and condos. The building is over 300,000 square feet and will have 90 luxury condos. Trinity closed on a $189.5 million construction facility to build the tower. Because the City of New York is going to occupy 30% of the building, Trinity is not going to need to raise more cash. Trinity will receive $80 million from the school district. The building is in early phases and excavation is being done. Management plans on the building being completed in 2020 and retail leasing beginning in 2021.

Source: Company's website

An Investment Presentation calculates that if the condos sold for $2,500 a square foot, the value (not counting the school and retail) would be $340 million. An article in the New York Times states that apartments will start at $1.7 million. The location is next to the famous Trinity Church. I’ve been to services at this Episcopalian church where Alexander Hamilton is buried.

Management told me that construction was going on as planned. The curtain wall has been built. In other words, the outside has been put up, the skin. According to the building’s website, there are 11 units left for sale. The least expensive is one bedroom, 842 square feet, and sells for $1.78 million ($2,114 a square foot). The largest is four bedrooms, 2,277 square feet, and sells for $5.85 million ($2,569 a square foot).

The investment presentation notes that the majority of homes are under 1,350 square feet. I see several properties that sell for about $2,200 a square foot.

Brooklyn

Trinity acquired 237 11th Street in Brooklyn in 2018. It is 69% leased and has 105 units. The property has 6,264 square feet of retail and counts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as a tenant. The property has water damage, and Trinity is suing the former owner and a construction company. The units are market and should not be affected by rent control issues.

Source: Company's website

223 North 8th Street (The Berkeley) was acquired in 2016. It has 95 units and is 100% leased. This is a 50/50 joint venture. 76 units are market rent and 19 “affordable”. There is a real estate tax abatement on the property for 25 years.

West Palm Beach

The Florida property has 112,000 square feet of rentable area and hosts Walmart (WMT) Marketplace and Tire Kingdom. Walmart rents 41,662 square feet and Tire Kingdom 5,400 square feet. As of March, the property was 89.2% leased. The property is 11.8 acres. Other tenants include the State of Florida and Advance Health Care. I wouldn’t say that the property is extremely nice, but it does have some strong tenants.

Source: Company's website

Paramus, New Jersey

This property is 6.7 acres located on Route 7 in Paramus. The two largest tenants are Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) and LensCrafters. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has contracted to build on this location and rent from Trinity.

Net Operating Loss

Trinity has $231 million in federal net operating losses and $102 million in state losses. The NOLs will expire between 2029 and 2037. The state NOLs are mainly in New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

Major Shareholders

Third Avenue Funds (MUTF:TAREX) own 17.7%. Michael Price’s family office owns 21%. Two family offices and Gabelli & Company own another 11%. Marcato Funds have been selling shares, and this may have put downward pressure on the stock. Management thinks now that selling of shares has abated the stock could begin to rise.

Management’s Valuation

Management has come up with a few valuation metrics. The estimated value of the real estate, excluding 77 Greenwich, is $137.243 million. Then, the construction loan of $189,500 is deducted. Management then values the residential real estate on a square footage basis. At $2,500 a square foot, the residential value of 77 Greenwich is $340 million. At 31.55 million shares, the book value is $9.12. At $2,700 a square foot, the per share value is $9.98. At $2,900, the per share value is $10.84. The presentation is from last year, but management didn’t seem to think that much has changed since this was printed.

From what I see, most of the units still available are far under $2,500 a square foot. The units that sold first may have sold for way more, but I don’t see it. To be safe, I’m going to use a lower valuation of $7.50. What’s the based upon? The units that I see for are more like in the $2,220 range. Also, there are a few more shares of stock outstanding now. I’m going to put an NAV of more like $7.50 a share.

Secondary Offerings

In February 2017, there were three secondary offerings for a total of $41.045 million. In 2016, there was one offering of $1.174 million. In 2015, there was one offering for $30 million. At the end of the most recent quarter, there were 541,000 stock options with an average exercise price of $5.39. In other words, there are new shares constantly being offered. This is a knock because this is a longer-term project.

Landlords Lose Clout In Albany, But It Probably Has Little Effect On Trinity

The State of New York recently made things a little more difficult for landlords. According to an article from the Financial Times,

“Broadly speaking, the legislation will make it harder for landlords to remove 1m or so apartments from New York’s various forms of rent control and instead charge market rates. Under the current system, that has been allowed when, for example, an occupant earned $200,000 or more for two consecutive years, or when they vacated a protected unit whose monthly rent exceeded $2,774. No more.”

The question is how many currents tenants at the two properties in Brooklyn are under rent control? How is this going to affect new construction? In the Financial Times article, an industry analyst was quoted as saying,

“The rules are bad policy, and the signal politicians are sending may ultimately lead to less new construction down the line as capital providers price in greater regulatory risk to any given project”.

I asked Cohn if this is going to impact Trinity. He told me that only the Berkley had rent-controlled apartments. Actually, what he said is that there is an 80/20 mix, and the 20% represents 15 apartments that are “affordable”. 77 Greenwich is all condos, so should not be affected.

What Is The Future Of Trinity Place Holdings?

The future is that 77 Greenwich gets sold off, and management has more capital to invest. There will be more projects in the future, and management can take advantage of the NOLs. Together, the management team has been part of hundreds of deals over the years, worth billions of dollars. You can bet that Trinity will be involved in something else.

In my opinion, the net asset value per share is about $7.50. I think the company’s presentation is too optimistic on the condos that it is selling. Also, the secondary offerings have hurt the stock’s price. The stock has been very volatile as of lately. I’ve had to rewrite details as the stock has been so volatile. Trinity is a true microcap with a value just over a $100 million, so it’s too small for most institutional investors. We are going to follow but do not own shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.