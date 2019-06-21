Starbucks Is Going Higher

I believe the strong momentum and great buyback yield will push the stock higher in upcoming months.

Introduction

For our next few articles, we will continue to analyze stocks in the food & beverage sector, but we'll shift our focus towards restaurants & fast food companies. Right out of the gate, I'll start with one of the only sub 2% yield stocks I own in my portfolio: Starbucks (SBUX).

SBUX is currently trading at $82.92 and yields 1.74%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, SBUX has a Dividend Strength score of 91 and a Stock Strength score of 93.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should include SBUX in their portfolio.

Starbucks Corp is the roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating globally. It sells a variety of coffee, tea, and food products.

I have super high standards if I'm going to include a sub 2% yielding stock in my portfolio. Lower dividend stocks need to grow their dividends at a much higher rate than their higher yielding counterparts. To read more about this, you can check out this article which Robert wrote titled "Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me".

For me to consider a lower yielding stock, it needs to have great potential as a dividend producing investment as well as great potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

With a stock like SBUX, which yields less than 2%, comes the expectation that the company will be able to aggressively grow their dividend for upcoming years. For this to even be possible, the dividend needs to be super safe, to be amply covered by earnings and cash flow. The company also needs to have the potential to grow both their top and bottom lines for upcoming years.

Dividend Safety

To consider how safe SBUX's dividend is, I first look at the company's payout ratios.

59% of Starbucks's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 30% of dividend stocks.

SBUX pays 14% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 77% of dividend stocks.

17% of Starbucks's free cash flow is paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 85% of dividend stocks.

Starbucks's payout ratio is very satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

29/03/2015 27/03/2016 02/04/2017 01/04/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $0.5800 $0.7200 $0.9000 $1.1000 $1.3800 Net Income $3.07 $1.04 $2.01 $3.05 $2.34 Payout Ratio 19% 70% 45% 37% 59% Cash From Operations $2.36 $2.64 $2.95 $3.21 $9.92 Payout Ratio 21% 23% 26% 31% 14% Free Cash Flow $1.49 $1.67 $1.92 $1.87 $8.18 Payout Ratio 39% 43% 47% 59% 17%

However, dividend investors should make a slight adjustment to these numbers to get the real picture. Last year, the company received $7bn upfront from Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) for future royalties. This has increased the cash flow from operations by $5.57 per share for the last period. Nonetheless, operating cash flow payout and free cash flow payout - after removing the deferred revenue - would still be around 31% and 52% respectively.

Nonetheless, SBUX's dividend is super well covered. Operating cash flow has increased at a similar pace as the dividend, keeping the payout consistently low.

Furthermore, SBUX can pay its interest 16 times, which is better than 83% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very comforting. Interest payments will in no case threaten the viability of the dividend.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that SBUX's dividend is super safe.

Dividend Potential

But what of the stock's dividend potential? We know it is a low yielding stock, but does the dividend growth have the juice required to increase the contribution of dividends to total returns over upcoming years?

Starbucks's dividend yield of 1.74% is better than 34% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 25% which is in line with their 5-year CAGR of 24%.

The rate of growth has been fantastic, and while Starbucks continues to generate ample amounts of cash flow, I see no reason for management not to continue increasing it at a 20-25% rate per annum for the next 3-4 years.

Over the previous 3 years, Starbucks has seen its revenues grow at an 8% CAGR and net income by a 6% CAGR.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, SBUX's dividend has great potential for growth. SBUX has increased revenue year in, year out for a long time. Growth in China will be crucial for the firm to continue delivering such numbers. Fellow SA contributor, Kyla Scanlon's recent article on Starbucks nicely covers the challenges faced by the company.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives SBUX a dividend strength score of 91/100. SBUX is a low yielding dividend stock which has been aggressively growing the dividend for the past few years and looks set on continuing to do so for at least a few more years.

Stock Strength

My fear with crowd favorite stocks like SBUX is that they might be overvalued. I want to be able to purchase stocks at prices where they have good potential for capital appreciation. To do so, I look at 4 factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality. These 4 factors have explained movements in stock prices consistently throughout the last century.

Value

Is Starbucks overvalued at 35x earnings? It's a good question. If we look just at PE, it would look expensive. But to assess value, I look at more than just one metric. I also look at P/S, P/CFO as well as the stock's shareholder yield.

SBUX has a P/E of 35.44x

P/S of 4.06x P/CFO of 8.35x

Dividend yield of 1.74%

Buyback yield of 11.08%

Shareholder yield of 13%.

According to these values, SBUX is more undervalued than 70% of US stocks, which might come as a surprise. Sure the P/CFO would be closer to 16-18x if we adjust for the one-time deferred revenue which we talked about previously. SBUX's PE has historically been closer to 25x than 35x. But the real value to shareholders comes from the incredibly high buyback yield.

Given the company still had just shy of 60mn shares to repurchase on the 31st of March, investors can expect at least an additional 5% buyback yield in the next 3 quarters.

While SBUX is trading higher as multiples of its fundamentals, its fantastic commitment to rewarding shareholders makes it compelling, even at these higher prices.

Value Score: 70/100

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Don't fight the tape. These investment maxims both highlight the same truth about stock market prices: the best performing stocks usually continue to outperform the market.

Starbucks' price has increased 17.05% these last 3 months, 27.73% these last 6 months & 44.91% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $82.92.

SBUX has better momentum than 92% of stocks, which I find to be fantastic. It has dwarfed the returns of the S&P 500 and has investor sentiment in its back.

Momentum score: 92/100

Financial Strength

The only negative point about Starbucks might be its financial strength. While we can't analyze its gearing, because of the company's negative equity, we can note that Starbucks' liabilities have increased by 77% this last year. The company has financed its extensive buyback program through debt, which isn't the most conservative decision. However, the company's operating cash flow can cover 54.8% of liabilities, which is better than 92% of stocks.

These ratios would suggest that Starbucks has better financial strength than 36% of stocks. Given the high level of liability coverage, I don't feel so bad about the increase in debt. However, I do question for how long the company will be able to finance extensive buybacks through debt.

Financial Strength Score: 36/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I analyze a few ratios to assess the company's earnings quality.

Starbucks's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -63.6% puts it ahead of 98% of stocks. 69.9% of SBUX's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 27% of stocks. Each dollar of SBUX's assets generates $1.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 88% of stocks. Based on these findings, SBUX has higher earnings quality than 91% of stocks. Their asset base is super efficient and their negative accruals will be accretive to earnings as they book the cash received from Nestle as revenues in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 91/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 93/100 which is very satisfying. While SBUX price isn't cheap, the super high shareholder yield and great momentum could see it go even higher. While I'm concerned about the long term implications of the extensive buyback program, I expect SBUX to continue to outperform the market for the next 12 months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 91 & a stock strength of 93, Starbucks is a good choice for dividend investors who want some lower yielding, growth type, stocks in their portfolio.

I believe Starbucks could increase an extra 20% over the next 12 months.

