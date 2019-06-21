Amazon And Shopify: 'Coopetition' At Its Best

Amazon has the ability to resolvethe retail challenges in a much better manner than smaller drop shippers whoconstitute the vast majority of Shopify clients.

Both Amazon and Shopify are exhibiting very similar stock price movements, but at different times (before the .com bubble burst for Amazon and now for Shopify).

While there is direct competition between Amazon Marketplace and Shopify for retailers, the real competition is happening between Amazon and Shopify smaller drop-shipping clients.

What prompted writing this article?

Over the last few months, Shopify’s (SHOP) stock price increased quite dramatically. This increase prompted many commentators to draw a comparison between Shopify and Amazon (AMZN). Through the comments I have been reading, I realized that there are many people who do not fully understand this relationship and how both companies are interacting with each other. In addition, I also noticed that many people did not take into consideration the severe fluctuation in Amazon’s stock price (where it dropped by around 95% after the burst of the .com bubble), and whether it is valid to assume that the Shopify stock may suffer the same fate.

This paper tries to demystify the relationship between both companies and shows the similarities, differences and competitive advantage of both company as it relates to the business of the other.

Paper Thesis

While Amazon and Shopify are drastically different in terms of their size and breadth of services, they effectively address the same market. Amazon Marketplace competes with Shopify for the retailers, and Amazon itself (retailing business) competes with Shopify clients for product sales.

Despite this serious competition, the paper shows that there are distinct differences between both organizations (Amazon versus Shopify Clients, and Amazon Marketplace versus Shopify), and that each organization has its own distinct competitive advantages that are hard for the other to overcome.

The paper comes to the conclusion that Shopify has a very unique offering that Amazon Marketplace will find very hard compete with. At the same time, the paper will show that Shopify clients will have a very hard time competing with Amazon (and larger e-commerce retailers) and that this competitive disadvantage will eventually result in a decline in Shopify’s number of clients, revenue and net income.

Personal Opinion: I have read many research reports about Shopify, and most of these reports do not take into consideration the overall shift in e-commerce to become more of a commodity where the efficiency and the economies of scale will drive the success or failure of companies. As a result, these reports assume that the vast majority of Shopify’s clients will continue to thrive in the market. I vehemently disagree with this assumption and am predicting the demise of smaller retailers who are depending on drop-shipping as the back-bone of their business.

History of the Relationship between Amazon and Shopify

In September 30, 1999, Amazon started Amazon Marketplace. According to CNN, “Originally cast as a way for shoppers to find rare and collectible books and other specialty items, Amazon allows third-party sellers to hawk used merchandise in what it called zShops (now known as the Marketplace). That sparks a huge increase in the volume of transactions on Amazon.com. Over the first four months, a quarter of a million customers bought something using the service.”

Jay Goldberg published a comprehensive article titled: “What is Amazon Marketplace? Everything you need to know about the platform." in which he states that “Amazon Marketplace is an online network of third-party sellers permitted to use Amazon.com as a platform to sell their products for a percentage of the profits. It also allows sellers to resell used and new items, with a cut of the sales going to Amazon.”

In 2010, Amazon started offering the capability for retailers to create their own online stores (Amazon Webstores) and they used to charge a fee of $78 per month plus sales charges between 2.1 and 2.9%. Over five years, they succeeded in getting several hundred active users on the platform, whilst other Amazon Webstore alternatives had tens of thousands of customers. This was an almost identical offering to that of Shopify.

In March 2015, Amazon shut down the services with the following notice on its web site:

Personal Opinion: While many commentators indicate that Amazon closed Amazon Webstores because of its failure to achieve its financial objective, I personally believe that its closing down is more of a strategic direction as Amazon Webstores was competing directly with Amazon Marketplace, and that keeping both businesses may be taxing on the company resources and dilutive to the branding and message of Amazon.

When the Amazon Webstores closed in July 2016, most of the Amazon Webstores owners moved their services to other platforms like Shopify and its competitors, and almost all of them continued selling through Amazon Marketplace.

In 2017 Shopify created “Amazon Sales Channel” to make it easier to list Shopify’s merchant products on Amazon. Through a few clicks, Shopify store owners are now able to list their products on Amazon Marketplace. Historically, Shopify store owners were able to guide the buyers back to their site to fulfill the order, thereby avoiding Amazon’s fees. This is no longer available as Amazon is now disallowing store owners to direct the customers to their sites through Amazon marketplace.

Personal Opinion: I believe that the key benefit for smaller e-commerce retailer out of using Shopify is managing the listing of their products on multiple channels with a few clicks. This automation is quite valuable, although it still requires the vendors to have individual relationships with each of the channels, which is quite time consuming from an administrative perspective. These same multi-channel capabilities are available in other Shopify competitors, like BigCommece and Magento for example.

Comparison of Stock Price Movement for Amazon before the .com Bubble Burst and for Shopify Now

As shown in the following two charts, Amazon and Shopify exhibited an amazing similarity in their stock price movements from the period from October 1997 to April 1999 for Amazon (just before the .com bubble burst) against the period from November 2017 to May 2019 for Shopify (the time I started writing this report). This high correlation can either be a simple coincidence, or it can be a repeating pattern in the stock market and there is an opportunity to learn from it.

Amazon stock Price from October 1997 through April 1999; Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

Shopify stock Price from November 2017 through May 2019; Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

After the burst of the [.com] bubble in 2000, Amazon’s price suffered quite dramatically, and dropped about 95% within a relatively short period of time. Will the same thing potentially happen to Shopify? I do not believe so, and the next section tries to explain the differences in the rationale for the growth of the stock price of both Amazon and Shopify and why it is unlikely for the Shopify stock to drop by 95%.

How can we explain the stock movements for both Amazon and Shopify?

From the above graphs, we can see that both Amazon and Shopify experienced an amazing growth in the stock price over a period of 18 months. I personally believe that this price growth is emanating from distinctly different reasons, of course in addition to the standard stock hype from retail investors and inexperienced sell-side analysts.

Why did Amazon’s price increase?

Amazon was not the first company to come up with an e-commerce retail solution, and many other companies had similar solutions. However, Amazon exhibited the best vision among its peers at the end of the last century and showed a clear path to what they wanted to do. Over 20 years ago, when Jeff Bezos was asked about which product Amazon would not sell, he indicated that it is probably cement, given that the cost of cement transportation renders its sale door-to-door to be non-competitive for small volumes. Up till now, Amazon only sells cement additives, decorative cement and quick setting cement as shown in this Amazon search. This demonstrates that Jeff Bezos had the vision of where the e-commerce market was going.

At the same time, Amazon was growing during the .com bubble together with every other “.com” company; At that time, any company would increase its ability to raise capital by just adding a [.com] to its name. I recollect that during that time, it was rare to hear a presentation about the Internet without hearing a mention of Amazon.

In addition, Amazon maintained a steady consistent flow of positive announcements during this period including acquisitions, new services and accelerating growth of their merchandising volume compared to its competitors. The plug was pulled out of many of the Amazon services and products, but they served their purpose in hyping the price of the stock.

Why is Shopify’s price rising?

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

Looking at Shopify’s stock price and how it compares to the TSX, you will notice that it is not as highly correlated to the overall stock market. This means that we are not experiencing an overall market hype similar to the [.com] era which contributed to Amazon’s stock price increase.

I think there are two reasons for the increase in the price of Shopify: First, the company is commanding a leading position in the area of providing e-commerce web stores with a fully integrated solution that has multi-channel advertising venues and an automation of the billing and delivery. Second, and more importantly, Shopify has a huge partners network that is receiving perpetual referral fees. This network is practically an extension of Shopify’s marketing arm. If we take all the 20,000 Shopify partners, earning over $800,000 annually from Shopify, and some of which are virtually working full-time on recruiting potential Shopify customers, you will find that there are no other companies with this marketing strength.

Personal Opinion: While I do not have a proof of who the shareholders of Shopify are, I have reasons to believe that a major percentage of the retail shareholders are the Shopify partners; Most of these partners have been teenagers at best during the .com bubble burst, and have not had much experience in weathering an economic downturn. I believe that these partners are playing a major role in hyping the Shopify stock price without fully understanding the real valuation of the company.

This partner network is the main source of replenishing the lost Shopify customers despite the large churn that can be estimated at over 50% according to this spreadsheet that is basing its calculations on the statistics from Builtwith.com; The spreadsheet shows a 76% of Shopify clients abandon their store within one year; Even with 50%, the churn rate is very high.

Personal Opinion: While some analysts do not take the churn rate into consideration assuming that the Shopify partner network will replenish the lost clients, I believe that these analysts are overlooking the long term where the pool of the potential clients would dry up as merchants stop believing the get-rich-soon messages that are propagated by the Shopify partners and the drop-shipping fad starts fading away.

Based on the above analysis, if history is anything to take into consideration, the Shopify stock is due for a serious correction, but I do not expect it to be as severe as the 95% drop that Amazon experienced with the burst of the .com bubble.

Will Shopify follow Amazon’s stock trend?

Amazon stock Price from October 1997 through October 2001; Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

As shown in the above graph, the Amazon stock price crashed from a high of $113 to $6 after the burst of the .com bubble. Some analysts expect this 95% drop to happen to Shopify, and are indicating the that history is bound to repeat itself. While I believe that the Shopify stock price will drop, I do not expect this drop to be as significant as the 95% drop we saw with Amazon. As will be shown later in the article, the drop in the Shopify stock price should not exceed 70%.

The other important factor is the impetus for the decline. For Amazon, it was the burst of the .com bubble, an overall global event that caused the over-reaction from the investors. For Shopify, there are two events that may result in the start of the stock price decline:

Shopify demonstrating a drop in the total number of customers: Because of the nature of most of Shopify clients, this will eventually happen, but the timing for this is anyone’s guess. Once this happens, and it eventually will, the Shopify stock price will start dropping. A global slowdown: The world been in a continuous growth over the last 10 years. While I do not expect a global recession as per my article “Governments And Central Banks Got It Wrong, Will They Learn?”, we will have to eventually experience an abnormally high unemployment rate. The high unemployment rate will result in a significant decline in impulsive buying, which is core principle that Shopify’s clients rely on for selling their products. This will result in a significant decline in the Shopify GMV, and this may be the impetus for the decline in Shopify’s price.

Competition between Amazon and Smaller Shopify Clients

Both Amazon and smaller Shopify clients sell products directly to end customers, and they both operate in an environment that is almost a pure competition environment. The competition is also fierce among the Shopify clients in addition to the competition between the smaller Shopify clients on one hand and the larger e-commerce retailers (like Amazon and Walmart (WMT), for example). According to the following points, smaller Shopify clients, who are mostly drop-shippers, are not operating a sustainable business and have limited chances of surviving; in this analysis I will be using smaller Shopify clients and drop-shippers synonymously; these are the Shopify clients who are using “Basic Shopify”

Smaller Shopify clients have to pay a very large amount of their income in advertising costs, whereas larger e-commerce retailers do not have to pay as much. For example, Amazon is currently the third largest search engine in the world after Google and You Tube, and people go to Amazon first whenever they “need” to buy a product. Walmart currently is also another Mecca for shoppers, who frequently compare the prices between Amazon and Walmart before making a purchasing decision; I certainly always do that. Smaller Shopify clients, on the other hand, have to pay huge amounts for advertising fees on different venues (for example, Facebook and Instagram) to get eyeballs to their site.

For example, Amazon is currently the third largest search engine in the world after Google and You Tube, and people go to Amazon first whenever they “need” to buy a product. Walmart currently is also another Mecca for shoppers, who frequently compare the prices between Amazon and Walmart before making a purchasing decision; I certainly always do that. Smaller Shopify clients, on the other hand, have to pay huge amounts for advertising fees on different venues (for example, Facebook and Instagram) to get eyeballs to their site. The economies of scale make the cost of smaller Shopify clients very high. E-commerce retailing is an economies of scale business. Warehouses and automation are the name of the game when it comes to fulfilling orders. Smaller drop-shipping retailers, which represent the vast majority of smaller Shopify clients, are mostly one or two-person shops, and except for the automation provided by Shopify, have relatively limited automation in their operations. More importantly they have limited purchasing power compared to larger e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Walmart. This makes their operational cost very high compared to larger e-commerce retailers.

E-commerce retailing is an economies of scale business. Warehouses and automation are the name of the game when it comes to fulfilling orders. Smaller drop-shipping retailers, which represent the vast majority of smaller Shopify clients, are mostly one or two-person shops, and except for the automation provided by Shopify, have relatively limited automation in their operations. More importantly they have limited purchasing power compared to larger e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Walmart. This makes their operational cost very high compared to larger e-commerce retailers. Delivery costs for smaller Shopify clients is very high compared to larger e-commerce retailers. The cost of delivery is highly related to the economies of scale. Larger e-commerce retailers can create their own delivery organizations, and can command a very high discount with third-party delivery organizations. Smaller Shopify clients cannot get such discounts, and do not have the deep pockets to create their own delivery organizations. The latest decision by President Donald Trump to renegotiate or withdraw from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) agreement which will increase the cost of delivery from China by about three times will put a further disadvantage to smaller Shopify clients who are relying on drop-shipping from China, and may even render their business model to be unprofitable. In addition, larger e-commerce retailers can have pickup centres which are very hard to achieve for smaller Shopify clients.

The cost of delivery is highly related to the economies of scale. Larger e-commerce retailers can create their own delivery organizations, and can command a very high discount with third-party delivery organizations. Smaller Shopify clients cannot get such discounts, and do not have the deep pockets to create their own delivery organizations. The latest decision by President Donald Trump to renegotiate or withdraw from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) agreement which will increase the cost of delivery from China by about three times will put a further disadvantage to smaller Shopify clients who are relying on drop-shipping from China, and may even render their business model to be unprofitable. In addition, larger e-commerce retailers can have pickup centres which are very hard to achieve for smaller Shopify clients. Return policies for smaller Shopify clients are far more strict than larger e-commerce retailers. This is a very serious problem that smaller Shopify clients face on a regular basis. Larger e-commerce retailers like Walmart and Canadian Tire (CT.A) for example, allow for returning the products to their stores with no cost and only occasionally that Amazon does not refund the delivery cost. Smaller Shopify clients, almost without exception, have very strict return policies, and almost invariably charge for the return delivery in addition to deducting the original delivery cost from the refunded amount, sometimes even if the product is defective. Customers are aware of the importance of the return policies, and this may be the reasons why Amazon is currently buying brick-and-mortar locations (like Whole Foods for example); they want to simplify the return of the products and to be able to better compete with the brick-and-mortar e-commerce retailers.

This is a very serious problem that smaller Shopify clients face on a regular basis. Larger e-commerce retailers like Walmart and Canadian Tire (CT.A) for example, allow for returning the products to their stores with no cost and only occasionally that Amazon does not refund the delivery cost. Smaller Shopify clients, almost without exception, have very strict return policies, and almost invariably charge for the return delivery in addition to deducting the original delivery cost from the refunded amount, sometimes even if the product is defective. Customers are aware of the importance of the return policies, and this may be the reasons why Amazon is currently buying brick-and-mortar locations (like Whole Foods for example); they want to simplify the return of the products and to be able to better compete with the brick-and-mortar e-commerce retailers. Reputation of the smaller Shopify clients is not positive compared to larger e-commerce retailers. This is another very serious challenge that smaller Shopify clients are facing. Because of the high churn rate for smaller Shopify clients, the “Powered by Shopify” sends a message that “this store may be closing soon”. Yes, I know it is a harsh statement, but I heard it from various people. In a simple survey that I did with some of my friends in an outing, I found that 90% of them would only buy from a large e-commerce retailer, and would never buy from an online store that is new to them, regardless of the reviews about that store. When I asked for the reasons, they mentioned one of two reasons: A bad experience with one of the smaller stores or a very stringent and unforgiving return policy.

This is another very serious challenge that smaller Shopify clients are facing. Because of the high churn rate for smaller Shopify clients, the “Powered by Shopify” sends a message that “this store may be closing soon”. Yes, I know it is a harsh statement, but I heard it from various people. In a simple survey that I did with some of my friends in an outing, I found that 90% of them would only buy from a large e-commerce retailer, and would never buy from an online store that is new to them, regardless of the reviews about that store. When I asked for the reasons, they mentioned one of two reasons: A bad experience with one of the smaller stores or a very stringent and unforgiving return policy. Impulsive buying from advertisement is the driver for smaller Shopify clients. The larger e-commerce retailers do not rely on advertisement that lead to impulsive buying, but rather rely on providing recommendations for other products after the clients visit their site. This gives larger e-commerce retailers a huge advantage if there is an economic downturn, where impulsive advertisements lose their luster. The owners of most smaller Shopify clients are in their 20s and 30s, rely on drop-shipping and have never encountered an economic downturn during their business life; I personally expect them to be seriously shocked, potentially devastated when we hit an economic downturn.

The larger e-commerce retailers do not rely on advertisement that lead to impulsive buying, but rather rely on providing recommendations for other products after the clients visit their site. This gives larger e-commerce retailers a huge advantage if there is an economic downturn, where impulsive advertisements lose their luster. The owners of most smaller Shopify clients are in their 20s and 30s, rely on drop-shipping and have never encountered an economic downturn during their business life; I personally expect them to be seriously shocked, potentially devastated when we hit an economic downturn. Shopify clients with limited products cannot rely on AI recommendations. Larger e-commerce retailers rely on AI to provide recommendations to their clients and to get them to make multiple purchases. Smaller Shopify clients cannot do that because they normally have a limited number or products in their stores, and the usage of AI for recommendations would be futile. Moreover, the history that Shopify smaller customers would normally have for the client purchases is very limited, again because of the limited number of products they have in their stores.

The above factors show that smaller Shopify clients that rely on drop-shipping have virtually no hope against Amazon or any of the larger e-commerce retailers.

But the story does not end here. Shopify has larger stores like Proctor & Gamble, Johnson and Johnson, most of Canada’s cannabis industry players, Unilever, Louis Vuitton, Budweiser, Donald Trump, Tesla, … who are considered the flagship clients for Shopify. These are mostly manufacturers who do not have the same problems that smaller Shopify clients have. The above competitive points should not have an impact on their operations, although they will still continue to face a fierce competition from Amazon and the larger e-commerce retailers.

Personal Opinion: Looking at the business model of smaller Shopify customers, and the dire situation they are encountering in their competition with larger e-commerce retailers, I would base my valuation of Shopify strictly on non drop-shipping Shopify clients, and exclude the revenue that is generated from the smaller Shopify clients rely on drop-shipping. This would render the Shopify valuation to be a fraction of what it currently is. I believe there are unexperienced sell-side analysts who do not take the competitive position of smaller Shopify clients into consideration, and just look at the internal Shopify operations and numbers.

Direct Competition between Amazon Marketplace and Shopify

There is another level of competition that is not associated with the end buyers. This competition is for smaller retailers (mostly manufacturers) to list their products with Amazon Marketplace (or other marketplaces) and/or to open a Shopify store. The following points explain the key competitive factors that would help customers make a decision.

The Cost: Depending on the merchandise value for the retailer, Amazon Marketplace or Shopify may be the winner. If the e-retailer is a manufacturer, most likely, they will opt for Shopify in addition to Amazon Marketplace, as their volume would be high, and variable cost component of using Shopify is relatively low. On the other hand, if the volume is low, then Amazon Marketplace would be the better choice as its fixed costs are very low. Clients who are using Shopify will most likely continue using Amazon Marketplace and other providers as well (Walmart and Etsy (ETSY), for example).

Depending on the merchandise value for the retailer, Amazon Marketplace or Shopify may be the winner. If the e-retailer is a manufacturer, most likely, they will opt for Shopify in addition to Amazon Marketplace, as their volume would be high, and variable cost component of using Shopify is relatively low. On the other hand, if the volume is low, then Amazon Marketplace would be the better choice as its fixed costs are very low. Clients who are using Shopify will most likely continue using Amazon Marketplace and other providers as well (Walmart and Etsy (ETSY), for example). The Need for Advertising: With Amazon Marketplace (and other marketplaces), the retailer can survive without spending any money on advertising. That cannot be said for Shopify clients who need advertising to drive customers to their web site. Even large companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), who are using Shopify, would need advertisement to drive eyeballs to their site. The cost of advertising is not insignificant, and may drive smaller retailers and manufacturers to sell their products through Amazon Marketplace (and other marketplaces) instead of having a Shopify store.

With Amazon Marketplace (and other marketplaces), the retailer can survive without spending any money on advertising. That cannot be said for Shopify clients who need advertising to drive customers to their web site. Even large companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), who are using Shopify, would need advertisement to drive eyeballs to their site. The cost of advertising is not insignificant, and may drive smaller retailers and manufacturers to sell their products through Amazon Marketplace (and other marketplaces) instead of having a Shopify store. The Competitive Products: When someone buys from Amazon, they normally search for a particular product and get all the alternatives that are sold through Amazon. If someone strictly uses Amazon Marketplace, they are guaranteed to get serious competition for their product, at least in terms of price. With a Shopify store, no competitive product will be visible, and the retailer will get a captive audience. If someone has a unique offering, then both Amazon Marketplace and Shopify would be comparable in terms of the availability of competitive products. I am confirming what I said earlier: There is no problem with using Amazon Marketplace while having a Shopify store; Actually, using Shopify allows users to post their products directly into the Amazon marketplace.

When someone buys from Amazon, they normally search for a particular product and get all the alternatives that are sold through Amazon. If someone strictly uses Amazon Marketplace, they are guaranteed to get serious competition for their product, at least in terms of price. With a Shopify store, no competitive product will be visible, and the retailer will get a captive audience. If someone has a unique offering, then both Amazon Marketplace and Shopify would be comparable in terms of the availability of competitive products. I am confirming what I said earlier: There is no problem with using Amazon Marketplace while having a Shopify store; Actually, using Shopify allows users to post their products directly into the Amazon marketplace. Ease of Administration: Both Amazon Marketplace and Shopify provide an easy means for customers to sell their products. The driver here is whether the seller is using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) or not. If the sale is FBA, then the vendor’s job is primarily managing the delivery of the products to Amazon in bulk. This is ideal for manufacturers who can treat Amazon in the same way they treat any other sales outlet. If the sale is not FBA, then the e-retailer will have the full responsibility for the delivery and for the returns if they happen, and Amazon Marketplace acts only as an advertising agency and a payment processor. On the other hand, if the sale is done through Shopify, while Shopify is doing an amazing job in the management of many aspects of the sale, the delivery and the returns are still ultimately the responsibility of the Shopify store owner.

Both Amazon Marketplace and Shopify provide an easy means for customers to sell their products. The driver here is whether the seller is using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) or not. If the sale is FBA, then the vendor’s job is primarily managing the delivery of the products to Amazon in bulk. This is ideal for manufacturers who can treat Amazon in the same way they treat any other sales outlet. If the sale is not FBA, then the e-retailer will have the full responsibility for the delivery and for the returns if they happen, and Amazon Marketplace acts only as an advertising agency and a payment processor. On the other hand, if the sale is done through Shopify, while Shopify is doing an amazing job in the management of many aspects of the sale, the delivery and the returns are still ultimately the responsibility of the Shopify store owner. Operational Support: This is an area where Shopify beats Amazon Marketplace hands-down. Not only does Shopify provide a state-of-the-art support structure, but there are also the Shopify training programs through the Shopify partners, in addition to the partners themselves; these partners would most likely be willing to help the Shopify clients that they refer, probably for free, so that they can continue receiving the 20% perpetual referral fee. Amazon is pretty good in their support as well, but they fall far behind Shopify primarily because of the Shopify partner network. There is a limited need for Amazon to establish such a network, as their churn rate is a fraction of that of Shopify.

Based on the above points, using Amazon Marketplace is a no-brainer for most companies. The decision that needs to be made related to Amazon Marketplace is whether to use FBA or not; this depends on the volume of sales together with the level of administration that the e-retails want to undertake related to the delivery and returns. While using Amazon Marketplace, e-retailers can still establish their Shopify stores; the decision to establish a Shopify store or not depends on whether it is cost justifiable, and whether they are ready to deal directly with the end customers in terms of delivery and returns.

Personal Opinion: I have talked to many Shopify store owners who are using Amazon Marketplace, and most of them indicated to me that while their business may be profitable, most of the revenue comes from Amazon Marketplace, and the Shopify store is a money losing operation. When I asked them why they are keeping the Shopify store while it is losing money, they danced around the issue, indicating that they will be looking at replacing it at a later stage with a static site, and link the static site to Amazon Marketplace. I personally think that it is the “sense of pride” that is keeping these e-retailers with Shopify. Eventually, as times get tougher, they will achieve this same “sense of pride” by using a static web site that would be a fraction of the cost of using Shopify.

Amazon Valuation

Amazon’s business is not only on the retail side, and it has many other businesses that would significantly impact its valuation. According to Wikipedia and my personal research, these businesses include:

Retail Goods (since inception)

IMDB (since 1998)

Amazon Web Services (since 2002)

Amazon Prime (since 2005)

Consumer Electronics, e.g. Kindle and Alexa (since 2007)

Audible (since 2008)

Zappos (since 2009)

Amazon Studios (since 2010)

Twitch (since 2014)

Whole Feeds Market (since 2017)

Amazon Go (since 2018)

As a result, the valuation of Amazon deserves a separate paper that looks into each of these businesses almost independently, which I can undertake at a later stage in another article. Meanwhile, please review the following articles from Seeking Alpha in 2019 that address the valuation of Amazon; the list is sorted chronologically with the earlier articles at the top:

Personal Opinion: According to a back-of-an envelope calculation, and based on my review of the above articles, I am expecting the Amazon valuation to be growing to $1.2T before the end of 2020 an increase of over 20% within 18 months.

Shopify Valuation

Shopify, on the other hand, is a much less diversified company, and its valuation can be broken down into two key components: Subscriber Services and Merchandising Services.

This section will look at each of these components separately, and provide a valuation for each depending on the on-going multiples in the market. Given that I personally expect Shopify’s business to be growing at a faster rate than its competitors in certain areas of their business, I will multiply the valuation that I come up with by 2, which is an overly optimistic number.

Let’s first start with the subscriber services valuation. Unfortunately, Shopify does not disclose the exact numbers, so I have to rely on my best guess. I will assume that Shopify has 7,000 Plus subscribers, 30,000 Advanced Shopify subscribers, 30,000 Shopify Subscribers and the rest are low-end Basic Shopify drop-shippers. These numbers were estimated according to Shopify’s last quarter financial results and conference call. Other assumptions coming in the valuation model include:

The figures are all in USD ; Shopify reports in USD, and the subscriber fee schedule is in USD

; Shopify reports in USD, and the subscriber fee schedule is in USD The expenses will not be part of this valuation ; Most valuations for SaaS organizations are based on revenue with minimal regards to the expenses structure. Another time, this is a highly optimistic assumption.

; Most valuations for SaaS organizations are based on revenue with minimal regards to the expenses structure. Another time, this is a highly optimistic assumption. The SaaS subscription revenue model multiple is around 10 times ; This is based on the second spreadsheet that holds the valuation multiple of other SaaS companies, and takes the average of these multiples. You can choose to change the parameters of the spreadsheet arbitrarily if you want.

; This is based on the second spreadsheet that holds the valuation multiple of other SaaS companies, and takes the average of these multiples. You can choose to change the parameters of the spreadsheet arbitrarily if you want. The Merchandising Services revenue model multiple is around 4 times and the Merchandising Services revenue is 1% of the GMV ; This is based on the third worksheet that holds GMV and the valuation multiple of top e-commerce companies, and takes the average of these multiples. While this value is based on a formula on the spreadsheet, you can choose to change it arbitrarily if you want. I personally believe that 1% of the GMV is a very high percentage for the Merchandising Revenue but I would like to err towards the existing valuations.

; This is based on the third worksheet that holds GMV and the valuation multiple of top e-commerce companies, and takes the average of these multiples. While this value is based on a formula on the spreadsheet, you can choose to change it arbitrarily if you want. I personally believe that 1% of the GMV is a very high percentage for the Merchandising Revenue but I would like to err towards the existing valuations. 80% of the drop-shippers will not be part of the subscriber valuation; Based on the description above in “Competition between Amazon and Smaller Shopify Clients”, smaller Shopify clients, who are mostly drop-shippers, will eventually all be out of business.In addition, the referral and variable administrative fees will eat up the limited revenue associated with them ($29).

Personal Opinion: The timing of when the number of smaller drop-shippers Shopify customers will start declining primarily depends on how far Shopify partners will push their advertising and “free webinar” programs; Once smaller retailers realize that drop-shipping is a futile business model, that the effort associated with generating revenue will render the hourly wage lower than the minimum wage and that the number of failures is orders of magnitude higher than the number of successes in the drop-shipping business, people will stop believing in the “get rich soon” schemes promoted by Shopify partners (with the full support of Shopify, of course). I think that the impetus for this to happen is a slow down in the economy, an event that most of the drop-shippers and many Shopify partners have yet to experience. Without the replenishing of the Shopify clients, the astronomically high churn rate (compared to other SaaS businesses) will take its toll in dropping the total number of Shopify clients at an alarming rate.

Plus Customers Advanced Shopify Shopify Basic Shopify Totals Number 7,000 30,000 30,000 753,000 820,000 Avg. Monthly Subscription Fee Per Customer $2,000 $299 $79 $29 Attribution 100% 100% 100% 20% Total Subscription Revenue $168,000 $107,640 $28,440 $52,408.80 $356,488.80 SaaS Subscriber Revenue Multiple 10.65 Subscription Valuation $3,797,643

Except for monthly fee, all other dollar figures are in thousands

According to the above calculations which are extracted from the parametrized spreadsheet, the subscriber valuation is measured at $3.80B. I encourage you to download the spreadsheet, play with the numbers to get your appropriate estimate, and post your findings in the comments below.

The merchandising volume valuation is relatively simple and the only assumption is that the Gross Merchandising Volume (GMV) multiple; this emanates from the third worksheet that holds the listing of the top four e-commerce retailers whose business is based on the Gross Merchandising Volume. I excluded Amazon from this list because it has many diversified SaaS businesses other than the retail business. Shopify discloses its total GMV ($41B), and it is entered on the spreadsheet.

Gross Merchandising Revenue $41,000,000 Revenue Percentage from GMV 1.00% GMV Revenue $410,000 GMV Revenue Multiple 3.83 GMV Valuation $1,571,528 Total Valuation $5,369,171

All dollar figures are in thousands.

The above calculations will render the GMV valuation to be $1.57B and the overall Shopify valuation to be $5.37B ($3.80B + $1.57B).

Personal Opinion: Just based on the GMV ($41B) and the number of Shopify clients (820K), a simple calculation shows that every customer makes an average of $50K annually ($41B / 820K). Assuming a profit margin of 15%, which is an overly optimistic estimate, the average net income per client is $7,500; this is a far fetch from the millions promoted by Shopify and its partners. Assuming that every Shopify client has a single employee, then we are talking about a small fraction of the hourly wage for this employee. Of course, this calculation does not take into consideration the fact that the vast majority of the GMV is generated by a small percentage of Shopify clients and that would render the average net income for smaller Shopify clients to be much lower than $7,500.

What about Shopify growth?

The next step is to come up with a multiple that would assume that Shopify will grow at a rate higher than its competition. I struggled with this, as the only moat that I see with Shopify is its incredible partner network, the extension of its marketing and support arm.

The Shopify technology is relatively simple for any software company to replicate. In addition, competitors who do virtually the same thing, and sometimes with a more flexible platform, already exist. The multi-channels Shopify has for advertising and driving eyeballs to the Shopify stores are easily replicated and many competitors already have them.

Shopify haters may choose to put a number lower than 100% here. While I am short on Shopify, I strongly believe that they have a great chance to excel with manufacturers and larger retailers, and I will assume a multiple of 200% (that is, roughly, Shopify will grow twice as fast as its competitors). I would consider this as a highly optimistic number, but then again, I would prefer to err towards the side of the existing valuations.

This means that the best-case scenario for the Shopify valuation should be $5.37B * 200% = $10.74B.

Conclusions and Summary

Based on the analysis above, the current valuation of Shopify cannot be justified through standard fundamental financial analysis, even with very highly optimistic estimates like the ones I included above. Amazon on the other hand is a very solid company, and I personally believe that its current valuation is fully justified.

Most of Shopify clients will be strongly challenged by Amazon and the larger e-commerce retailers. Many of these clients will close their Shopify stores and potentially go out of business; this will eventually result in a severe decline in the Shopify stock price.

Amazon and Shopify are competitive on two fronts:

(1) Amazon is competing directly with Shopify clients for end buyers,

and

(2) Amazon Marketplace is competing directly with Shopify for providing the platform for retailers to sell their products

Amazon and Shopify are also cooperating as Shopify is providing the ability for their customers to list their products directly on the Amazon platform.

The Amazon valuation is fairly complex and it is beyond the scope of this article.

Shopify valuation is relatively easy, and based on the optimistic analysis performed above should not exceed $10.74B, while the current market valuation is pegging it at higher than $30B. The calculations to derive this valuation is available in the parameterized spreadsheet provided here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been regularly selling deep out of the money put options on AMZN when its price dips.