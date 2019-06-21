Is Frontier Communications Going To File Chapter 11 Or Pay Down Debt And Survive?

That despite what looks like adequate liquidity thru 2024.

Chapter 11 is being bandied about as the preferred reorganization option.

Rumors abound that FTR is going to do some sort of "reorganization"

The following imaginary conversation takes place in a Delaware bankruptcy court between the representative of Frontier Communications (FTR) and a judge sometime in the first half of 2019:

Judge: Mr. EBA (Expert Bankruptcy Attorney), I would like to review FTR's Chap. 11 filing with you before we have the creditors meeting to make certain I understand the logic behind your filing.

SBA: yes your honor I will be more than happy to oblige.

Judge: Now EBA if I understand this correctly you are filing Chap. 11 due to some large debt payments due in 2022 over 3 years from now is that correct.

EBA: Yes your honor that is correct.

Judge: And how much is that debt?

EBA: About $2.7 billion due in 2022.

Judge: And you have had some asset sales in the last few months also.

EBA: yes sir we sold cell towers for $76 million.

Judge: But if memory serves, there was another asset sale recently also.

EBA: Ahh, yes your honor I kind of forgot that one.

Judge: And what was the value of that particular asset sale?

EBA: A measly $1.35 billion sir, a mere pittance when compared to the country's GDP of $20 trillion. The high end of pittance perhaps, but a pittance none the less.

Judge: That is an interesting analogy EBA but why don't we compare it to something a bit more relevant to this case say the 2022 debt.

EBA: Yes sir that is about exactly 50% of the debt due in 2022.

Judge: OK so by the end of this year FTR will have approximately one-half of the 2022 debt in the bank two plus years more to pay off the balance is that correct?

EBA: yes your honor that is correct.

Judge: And EBA what other sources of liquidity does FTR have over the next 3 years, for example, FCF (Free Cash Flow)?

EBA: Well, with projected EBITDA improvements about $2 billion over the 3 plus years.

Judge: Well, if my math is correct it is reasonable to assume FTR will have $3.3 billion worth of liquidity, more or less, available by the end of 2022?

EBA: Yes about $3.3 billion.

Judge: And since you have had 2 asset sales in the last few months is it not reasonable to assume other asset sales could occur over the next 3 years?

EBA: We can't project asset sales that may or may not occur your honor.

Judge: Yes I agree. So with $3.3 billion in liquidity, without assuming any future asset sales, versus $2.7 billion in debt due by the end of 2022 FTR must be facing a huge ramp-up of debt due in 2019, 2020, and 2021 is that correct?

EBA: (cough, cough, hack) Excuse me your honor but I think I might have picked up some diphtheria at dinner last nite my salad just did not taste right.

Judge: Setting aside your diphtheria, would you please answer my question.

EBA: Well sir, I think this chart from a recent company presentation would show the steep debt curve we are facing between now and the end of 2021.

Judge: Oh boy, those numbers must be scaring the bejeebers out of all the widow and orphan debt owners especially that insurmountable $13 million due in 2019. One would think Chairman McCarthy could find $13 million in the cushions of the Board Room chairs.

EBA: (cough, cough, hack)

Judge: And it looks like from that chart that management basically committed payment for 2019, 2020, and 2021 debt. At least that's how I would interpret "Runway cleared through 2021". So I assume part of your plan will be to make whole those who bought 2019, 2020 and 2021 bonds after that statement by McCarthy?

EBA: (cough, cough, cough, hack, hack, HACK)

Judge: OK let's get back to the numbers. So we have the $2.7 billion due in 2022 and the $585 million due in 2019 through 2021 for a total of about $3.3 billion which, interestingly enough is exactly what FTR's expected liquidity is.

So the problem must be 2023 right? How much debt do you have due in 2023?

EBA: About $868 million.

Judge: OK then if you could estimate your FCF in 2023 including say $400 million of the projected $500 million of EBITDA improvements and the interest savings on the $3.3 billion what would we come up with?

EBA: Assuming FCF of about $600 million in 2019 plus $300 million in interest savings on the $3.3 billion paydown and assuming 50% of the $400 million EBITDA becomes FCF we would be at about $1.1 billion, more or less, in 2023.

Judge: OK so we have, being conservative, say $1 billion in FCF and the $750 million revolver if need be against $868 million in debt due in 2023. So the problem is not in 2023 it must be 2024 right?

EBA: In 2024 there is $2.75 billion due.

Judge: And of that $2.75 billion how much is revolver and secured debt?

EBA: About $2 billion is revolver and secured debt.

Judge: So that leaves $750 million unsecured debt due in 2024 against $1 billion FCF correct? And since FTR rolled over $1.6 billion in debt earlier in 2019 one could assume rolling over $1.25 billion in secured debt in 2024 will not be a problem especially since FTR's financial metrics will most certainly be considerably better in 2024 than they were in March 2019.

Out of curiosity counselor what was FTR's Debt to EBITDA ratio in March 2019 when you rolled over the $1.6 billion?

EBA: About 4.6 your honor.

Judge: And heading into 2025 what will your Debt to EBITDA ratio be?

EBA; Well our current debt is $17.4 billion and based upon our discussion here today we would have paid off $4.2 billion by the end of 2024 leaving debt at $13.2 billion. If we assume $400 million in EBITA improvements by 2025 then the Debt to EBITDA ratio would be 3.7.

Judge: Well if you could rollover $1.6 billion in March of 2019 with a D/E ratio of 4.6 why wouldn't you be able to roll over whatever debt needed to be rolled in 2025 with a D/E ratio of 3.7?

Since it looks reasonable that FTR can handle all debt out through at least 2024 we are really talking about filing Chapter 11 in 2019 to deal with a maybe-problem 6 years out in 2025.

Counselor arent you way, way out over your skis on this one?

EBA: Well sir as you know the early bird gets the worm.

Judge: I am not worried about the early bird I am more worried that the unprotected shareholders and unsecured debtors will be the early worm.

Sometimes satire makes more sense than analysis.

Let's be clear about one thing: I know nothing about corporate bankruptcies but it seems logical to me that FTR would have a very weak case at least at this point.

Now reorganizing debt by swapping unsecured for secured makes a lot of sense especially if FTR's assets are undervalued. I have often said that the value of fiber in the ground will only go up as the demands for bandwidth expand by double digits each year for the foreseeable future. IoT, cars driverless and drivable, 5G and the apparently insatiable demand for high bandwidth video makes existing fiber essential and ever more valuable.

But why would this reorg be coming up now? Because they know they are going to have at least $1.35 billion in cash to help make it happen.

For example, they could use some of the cash to sweeten the deals for unsecured holders who are concerned about moving further down the secure ladder if FTR moves some unsecured debt to secured. Maybe offer 105% of par or sweeten the interest rate. After all, FTR is going to save a lot of money on interest if they move unsecured to secured especially that $2.2 billion 10.5% bond due 09/15/2022.

One other point to remember is that based upon the above outline FTR will save over $300 million in interest charges by 2024 which is about $3.00 per share. Since FTR is about breakeven now on an operating basis net of one-time and non-cash charges, they could potentially be very profitable as the interest charges are eliminated by the debt payoffs.

Risks:

Having said all that FTR remains an extremely risky investment that could possibly go to zero. If the $1.35 billion sale doesn't go thru for some reason then the numbers for survival become much harder to achieve. And we don't know if any part of the $1.35 billion sale includes security for debts in which case they would have to be paid off first or rolled over to a later date. And FTR needs to stabilize then increase at least incrementally their revenue. The $500 million EBITDA improvement plan includes $150 million in "Revenue Enhancements". That needs to happen sooner rather than later.

And finally, they compete in a market that has much larger and more financially stable competitors and as such their plans may not succeed as described in this article.

This is certainly not a widows and orphans stock.

Also, when/if the sale goes thru calculating the financial numbers for FTR will become a bit more complicated because of the loss of revenue, EBITDA, FCF, etc. from the assets that were sold. If we are lucky the explanation will happen during the Q1 2019 management presentation which last year happened on July 31.

Conclusion:

However, it is also true that as debt is paid down the Debt/EBITDA ratio goes down and free cash flow goes up. When that happens, managing the debt load gets easier and easier.

I have come to the conclusion that the odds of FTR filing for Chapter 11 in the next two years or so is less than the odds that they will successfully restructure their long term debt using the $1.35 billion to facilitate the restructuring.

Note the bond value of the disputed 09/15/2022 has gone up over the last week in spite of all the negativity.

Therefore, an investment in FTR at say $1.25 represents a 1x downside i.e. to zero. However, the upside is at least 10x and I am willing to take that risk.

Note in the following chart, 1,000% upside would represent a return to FTR's price of late 2017 when FTR's financial metrics were much worse than they are now.

Source: macrotrends.

FTR remains a buy only for those with extreme risk tolerance.

