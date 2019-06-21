40% Spread Available On The Canopy-Acreage Merger

However, the best way to own Canopy right now isn't via its stock (CGC or WEED.TO), but through Acreage shares (ACRGF or ACRG-U).

The combined enterprise will clearly dominate the North American cannabis space with the most licensed locations, patents, and best access to capital in the business.

I can't tell readers whether investing in the cannabis space is right for them. I can, however, confidently say if you still think cannabis is just about getting high, you are incorrect. Here's a TedTalk from back in 2013 that helped open my eyes. Hopefully, it can do the same for you.

That being said, while cannabis is undoubtedly a useful plant with a number of potential benefits, that doesn't necessarily make for a good investment. All cannabis companies are way overpriced based on historical financials and fundamental valuation techniques. They were overpriced in 2013, 2014, 2015, and still are today. However, the same could have been said about Amazon (AMZN) and Cisco (CSCO) in the 1990s. Thus, like investing in those firms at the beginning of the internet revolution, investing in the cannabis space isn't a fundamentally sound move. It requires a speculative leap of faith.

In order to invest in this space, you have to believe the sector is going to continue to undergo a change at least somewhat similar to the internet - a paradigm shift or at least high double-digit secular growth which continues for more than five years. Only then will the ridiculously high multiples being paid for these firms prove worthwhile. However, if that kind of growth does happen (and I'm not the only one who thinks it will), then the winners in the space are likely to produce potentially life-changing multi-bagger returns. With today's shareholder approval of a key merger between Canopy (CGC) and Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF), I think Canopy-Acreage is one of those winners.

First, if you are not already familiar with the space, you can find out more about it and why I think Canopy the premier choice in the sector at:

(Note: these are 8 and 5 months old respectively, but in some ways that makes them even more useful for coming up to speed.)

Canopy has earned a reputation for leading this industry and is #1 or #2 in pretty much any cannabis-related segment you choose. Importantly, it also has the team, access to capital, and intellectual property to stay that way.

Case in point, both Canopy and Acreage shareholders have now overwhelmingly approved their recent groundbreaking merger. At yesterday's Oppenheimer conference, Kevin Murphy the CEO of Acreage stated:

I'm please to tell you that we cut off the (Canopy - Acreage merger) votes yesterday and we have 97.5% of the votes positive" …. "And they (Canopy) have 98% on their side. It's going to get done."

Today, that was confirmed in press releases by each company.

This will be by far the largest, most dominant cannabis company in North America. Canopy is already the biggest firm in Canada and is arguably the most established firm internationally. Acreage has more US licenses than any other MSO and, with the help of Canopy's superior access to capital, will be able to build out that license base, obtain more licenses, and accomplish key M&A transactions with THC touching cannabis firms like no other company. Acreage will also be able to utilize Canopy IP to help establish branded North American products, and I suspect will be carrying SLANG (OTCPK:SLGWF) in all its locations (Canopy has warrants in SLANG). Yet, even though the North American dominance is now there's to lose, as of close today, there remains a 40% spread available on Canopy-Acreage merger:

There are three primary reasons this high spread continues to exist:

Until yesterday, we didn't know the deal was approved by both shareholder groups. This deal is contingent on cannabis becoming federally permissible in the US. A close date with an undefined timeline. The logistics of this merger are not very conducive to efficient arbitrage. The long position in ACRG-U is thinly traded on a minor Canadian exchange without any options available. The short position in CGC has a significant double-digit borrow cost. We don't know how long we might have to pay the borrow cost due to the closure timing being vague (it closes when its federally permissible to do so).

These factors are very important for a typical long ACRGF/short CGC merger arbitrage. However, they are not as important if one simply wants to be long Canopy Growth. In that circumstance, ACRG-U is simply a way to get CGC at a 40% discount.

Understand, while the deal is contingent on cannabis becoming federally permissible, this is not really a viable reason to not buy ACRG-U instead of CGC. Both stocks (indeed all cannabis stocks) will rise or fall based on progress towards federal legalization in the United States. So, progress or lack of progress with the States Act and/or other legal measures is not a logical reason not to invest in ACRG-U instead of CGC. In fact, while the spread would likely decline further as we get closer to something like the States Act passing, it's probably preferable for Canopy-Acreage if that States Act doesn't actually pass for a while.

Here's the way Kevin Murphy put it in Tuesday's Oppenheimer conference:

Three months ago, before doing this deal, I was probably rooting for the States Act. Today I'm not actually, and I don't really care when it happens; because I'm at a definable advantage to every other MSO (Multi-State Operator). I've got cheap capital. I've got intellectual property that's worth hundreds of millions of dollars for free. I've got branding, and I've got a global presence (through the deal)."

Put another way, once the SAFE and States Acts pass, all US cannabis companies will have similar access to capital. Banks will be able to lend to them; CPG and other companies will be able to make strategic investments. Until then, however, Acreage, via its merger with Canopy, will be the only US-based MSO with a sizeable access to capital advantage.

Acreage stock is now tied to Canopy's stock at a .5818 to 1 ratio. It is, therefore, the combined $17 billion market cap which provides the counterweight for any issuance. Even if Acreage were to issue $1.5 billion worth of shares, now with the Canopy-Acreage deal approved, that is being released into a combined $17 billion market cap (<9% dilution). Without this deal, Acreage would instead be trying to release $1.5 billion worth of shares into Acreages' thinly traded $2.2 billion market cap (68% dilution). This is a huge difference and a clear funding advantage. What this means is Acreage can now serve as sort of a Canopy proxy in the US until the SAFE Act, States Act, or some other similar legislation opens up the field to others.

Indeed, other US-based THC-touching CEOs have already realized Acreages' advantage. Kevin Murphy confirmed that as soon as the Acreage-Canopy merger was announced, he started getting calls from other US-based cannabis companies looking to make a deal. These companies know they need access to capital to build out their businesses. They also know for now Acreage-Canopy represents the best access to capital available. While I doubt they would admit it publicly, I also suspect most of these firms realize if someone else gets enough access to capital to build out before they do, they are in danger. They don't want to become the MySpace or Pets.com of the cannabis space.

Again, I can't tell you whether you should invest in the cannabis space that takes a leap of faith regarding future growth. I can say, however, once you've decided you want to invest in the space, Canopy-Acreage is almost certain to be one of the dominant winners. I can say the best way to enter that position right now is not by buying Canopy directly; instead, by purchasing Acreage shares (ACRGF or ACRG-U), you get Canopy at a 40% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, ACRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses speculative investments that are not yet federally legal in the United States. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.