Risk/reward greatly favors the long, but the timing is the key question. Second half of July may offer the solution.

Lower gas prices are fueling higher demand and keeping production in check. The catalyst for prices to rebound is warmer than normal weather.

We got completely gut-punched this week and whipsawed out of our long positions for our bad timing earlier this week. We are looking for a re-entry.

For the week of 6/21, we have a preliminary estimate of +100 Bcf. EOS is now 3.66 Tcf.

This week saw EIA report +115 Bcf for the week ending June 14. This was higher than our forecast of +103 Bcf and higher than the consensus average of +107.

Welcome to the gut-punched edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week of 6/21, we have a preliminary estimate of +100 Bcf. EOS is now 3.66 Tcf.

Trading Position Update

We got gut-punched this week for our timing. We thought natural gas had bottomed earlier in the week, but a combination of bearish weather model runs, elevated CTA short positioning, and a bearish EIA natural gas storage report saw our positions get completely whipsawed.

We are licking our wounds and looking for a re-entry. More details below.

Natural Gas Bulls Get Gut-Punched And Summer Isn't Even Here Yet!

Wow. What a week for natural gas volatility to return. To call our last two natural gas articles as illy timed would be an understatement.

This week saw a confluence of events go against the natural gas bulls. For starters, GFS-ENS won against ECMWF-EPS. GFS-ENS had a colder than normal start for early July while ECMWF-EPS showed a warmer than normal outlook. But as the week progressed, ECMWF-EPS revised its outlook lower and in-line with GFS-ENS. It was a rare victory for the American model.

Following this lack of bullish weather support, natural gas prices plummeted from weak near-term fundamentals. Cash price over the weekend was pegged at $2.20/MMBtu or in-line with where July contracts are currently trading. This has led some to speculate that prices could dip lower in early July if the weather doesn't improve soon.

CTA positioning also went record short this week with money managers accumulating net 146k short position.

And finally, the bearish EIA storage report showing +115 Bcf or ~1 Bcf/d higher than the consensus estimate created more turmoil in the market. Participants immediately assumed that fundamentals were actually looser than what was being modeled. Our figures show a surplus in the market of ~3.4 Bcf/d currently.

But all of this is happening before Summer started. This reminds us of the crazy bullish price action in November last year when natural gas front-runned the prospects of a "bullish winter" and last June when natural gas front-runned the prospects of a "bullish summer". We are now facing a similar situation but in the opposite direction!

While it is true that the natural gas market is oversupplied, for prices to be justified below $2.20/MMBtu, one would have to make an assumption on the weather outlook.

We only have an outlook 15-days out with any remote chance of being accurate, so for the market to assume that summer will be bearish is very presumptuous. In addition, winter contracts have also sold-off materially. December contracts are trading below $2.50/MMBtu. So is the market also implying that this winter will also be bearish as well?

What we are saying is that natural gas prices have dislocated from reality at least temporarily. We see this dislocation being fixed in several ways.

Power burn is improving massively y-o-y despite bearish weather.

2. Other demand variables have started to increase as well.

3. Lower 48 production remains down and will continue to stall going forward. Falling natural gas rig counts and falling DUCs will prevent any natural gas production spike from Northeast in the near-term.

4. Weather models need to turn bullish. CDDs need to increase above the norm, and we should see the demand automatically erase the market surplus.

While it's a tall order to ask for mother nature to lend a supporting hand, the first 3 fundamental variables will work away the surplus. The last one is the "catalyst".

We believe that given where natural gas prices are today, the risk/reward greatly favors the long position. The question is just timing. We will be looking to double up on the next long position entry. We would want the bullish weather models to be in our favor before we go long. We will also be looking for multiple confirmations on the outlook.

While we got gut-punched this week and whipsawed out of our position, we aren't out.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. We are currently offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha. Sign-up here for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.