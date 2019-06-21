FTC Ruling Could Jeopardize Two-Thirds Of Qualcomm's Value

Source: Barron's

The FTC recently ruled Qualcomm (QCOM) was a monopoly and wielded its monopoly power in an anti-competitive manner:

Qualcomm illegally hurt competitors in the wireless chip market and used its dominant position to force unnecessary licensing fees on handset makers like Apple, US District Court Judge Lucy Koh said in a long-awaited ruling issued late Tuesday. Qualcomm must change how it does business and renegotiate license deals with its customers, according to the ruling, which came four months after a trial over the issue ended. To hold the company accountable, Qualcomm must also submit compliance and monitoring reports for the next seven years and report to the US Federal Trade Commission on an annual basis. "Qualcomm's licensing practices have strangled competition in the CDMA and premium LTE modem chip markets for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs, and end consumers in the process," Koh wrote in her ruling.

I believe the ruling could have serious implications for Qualcomm's business model and its earnings stream. If Judge Lucy Koh's ruling were to take effect, it could punish Qualcomm's earnings and the stock.

The Situation

I examined Judge Koh's legal decision, which was very detailed and seemed clear cut. The decision attempted to establish Qualcomm's monopoly based on (1) dominant market share and (2) inability of competitors to increase supply or react quickly to Qualcomm's dominant share and/or pricing power. According to the lawsuit, Qualcomm had at least a 96% share of the CDMA market from 2014 to 2016. It also included an adder onto the price for CDMA modem chips because it could:

Due to Qualcomm's large market share, Qualcomm has been able to charge a premium on CDMA modem chips, which is paradigmatic SSNIP. Per Qualcomm's 2012 QCT strategic plan, Qualcomm planned to charge what the strategic plan called a "CDMA Adder" of $4 on CDMA modem chips relative to comparable modem chips without CDMA capability... Qualcomm has maintained a large share of the CDMA modem chip market, that existing competitors have been unable to quickly increase their output to discipline Qualcomm's CDMA adder, and that there are structural barriers entering the CDMA modem chip market.

Qualcomm allegedly charged Apple (AAPL) $3 more on "CDMA-enabled" chips compared to "non-CDMA" modem chips - equivalent to a 30% premium. For certain other customers, Qualcomm's CDMA adder may have been as high as $7. The fact that Qualcomm could charge such a premium was likely indicative of its market power. The fact that competitors were unable to increase the supply of modem chips to offset that pricing advantage may have been indicative of high barriers to entry for the CDMA market.

The lawsuit made the case that (1) Qualcomm had a monopoly position in the LTE modem chip market and (2) cellular industry participants viewed the premium LTE modem chip market as a distinct sub-market. It was understood that the premium tier had higher functionality and higher product costs, and OEMs producing premium handsets required premium LTE modem chips.

The company's market share in the premium tier was 89% in 2014 and fell to 85% in 2015. An executive for BlackBerry (BB) allegedly testified that in 2011, "the other chipset manufacturers were at least two years behind on LTE... there would not have been any other viable sources for LTE targeting the early 2013 time frame for release." This testimony may have buttressed the FTC's argument that Qualcomm was able to charge monopoly prices on premium LTE modem chips over an extended period.

Qualcomm's Alleged Anti-Competitive Behavior

The FTC lawsuit alleged Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive behavior. One example was the practice of requiring OEMs to sign separate patent license agreements when they purchased modem chips from Qualcomm:

Qualcomm refuses to sell modem chips to an OEM until the OEM signs a separate patent license agreement. Thus, Qualcomm refuses to sell an OEM modem chips exhaustively... Thus, patent exhaustion provides that when a consumer purchases a television, the consumer does not have to separately sign a license and pay royalties for any patents practiced by the television.

The lawsuit also alleged Qualcomm has (1) threatened to withhold OEMs' chip supply until OEMs signed a patent license agreement, (2) cut off OEMs' chip supply, and (3) offered discounts on chips as an incentive to OEMs who signed patent license agreements. Such incentives may have discouraged OEMs from buying chips from competitors.

Bundling license agreements with chip sales may have maintained Qualcomm's high royalty fee rates. The company receives royalties on each handset sold. The lawsuit alleged Qualcomm sometimes charged lower royalty fees to OEMs that purchased its chipsets; this may have made an OEM's total costs higher when purchasing chips from Qualcomm's rivals.

If these allegations can be proven in court, then I believe the FTC has a strong case. The allegations suggest Qualcomm had a monopoly in certain markets and used its monopoly power at the expense of rivals, and potentially, consumers.

Potential Impact On Qualcomm's Earnings

Anything that could impact Qualcomm's licensing fees could be devastating to the company. While licensing revenue ("QTL") makes up 23% of Qualcomm's segment revenue, it represents about 55% of total EBIT. In Qualcomm's most-recent quarter, EBIT margin for QTL was 60% versus only 15% for QCT. Said another way, more of QTL's revenue fall to the bottom line vis-a-vis QTC.

As far back as Q1 2016, QTL's EBIT margin was in the 87% range and its EBIT was over 90% of Qualcomm's total EBIT. The company's licensing fee rates have come down after it was fined by China and South Korea for antitrust violations pursuant to fees.

The EU fined Qualcomm over $1 billion for paying Apple exclusivity to shut out Intel (INTC) chips. Apple, one of Qualcomm's largest clients, also sued the company for so-called excessive licensing fees. Qualcomm's revenue and earnings have been artificially suppressed because the Apple business was in limbo. A few months ago, the company solved its dispute with Apple, garnering a one-time payment, a global patent license agreement, and chipset supply agreement:

We believe this settlement is a win for both companies and we are pleased with the result and pleased to have it behind us. Dave will provide more details on the financial impact of this settlement in his prepared remarks. But at a high level, this settlement includes two long-term agreements with Apple: a global patent license agreement and a multi-year chipset supply agreement. The settlement also includes a one-time payment from Apple to Qualcomm.

I was prepared for Qualcomm to return to growth mode after bringing Apple back on board. Its victory lap could be short-lived after the FTC ruling. Bundling patent license agreements with chipset supply agreements may not be allowed if the FTC has its way. Secondly, Qualcomm's licensing fee rates pursuant to Apple and other clients could be cut. According to the FTC lawsuit, former Qualcomm Senior Vice President, David Wise, allegedly suggested QTL represented about two-thirds of Qualcomm's value:

In 2015, David Wise (Qualcomm Senior Vice President and Treasurer) stated in a presentation shared with Alex Rogers (QTL President) that "QTL represents the vast majority of our value at $50-$70B" and that "1 point of royalty is $16-$20B." CX5953-004. At trial, Wise agreed that QTL has historically "represented at least two thirds of the value of Qualcomm."

Anything that could have a negative impact on Qualcomm's high margin licensing revenue stream could be devastating to its earnings and the stock.

Conclusion

I believe the FTC ruling is credible and well-argued. I believe there is a real risk Qualcomm could be forced to reduce its licensing fees and stop bundling certain services with chipset sales. QCOM is up over 20% Y/Y, but the stock could be at risk. Sell QCOM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.