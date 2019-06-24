How You Can Avoid The Biggest Hurdle To Early Retirement

We run through several popular options including Obamacare, COBRA, as well as one most people have never even heard of.

For those retiring "early" the hurdle to pass is what is referred to as the 'Healthcare Gap' - obtaining healthcare coverage before age 65.

There are several hurdles to avoid to achieve a successful early retirement- but the biggest of all has to be Healthcare costs. Once you are off your employer's group healthcare plan, but are presumably too young for Medicare at age 65, there is what we refer to as the Healthcare Retirement Gap. This gap can prove costly and a major setback.

First some background... TD Ameritrade's survey discovered that Americans are more concerned about healthcare costs (57%) than uncertain stock market conditions (37%) when it comes to early retirement barriers. Research by Fidelity revealed that the average couple retiring at 65 this year will need around $280,000 to cover healthcare expenses in retirement. So it would seem healthcare is, and should be, a top priority for middle aged and retired investors alike.

That $280,000 is more than many households have saved for retirement. And remember, that's from age 65, not what we would consider "early retirement" age, so those costs can only go up from there. Also, it is important to point out that long-term care expenses are not included in that total.

So what are your options to maintain healthcare coverage? This is where it gets tricky, and frankly, there are few 'good' options...

COBRA

For one, everyone has the option of continuing their employer health insurance via COBRA. There are some pro's and con's here. Pro, you get to continue what is probably a pretty good plan. Con, you'll have to foot the whole premium (both employee and employer portions) as well as an administration fee which could add between 2% and 15% to the total cost. Also, there is a limitation on how long you can be on COBRA- continuation coverage of COBRA can only last 18 months (or 30 months if you're disabled). So unless you retire 1.5 years before your 65th birthday, you are out of luck.

Spouse

Another option is to go to a spouse's group healthcare plan. This is the obvious choice but more than likely if one spouse is retiring, so is the other. Although that is not always the case. This would most likely be the optimal option, but probably the one with the lowest chance of being available to you.

Obamacare

A third option is to move to an ACA Exchange (or Obamacare). While these are getting more and more expensive, they can bridge a short term (a few years) gap before you get to 65. But the Marketplace is a resource available to most US citizens. It can help narrow down your plan choices to just the main categories as well as inform you whether tax breaks or other subsidies are available. The biggest pro here is that insurance offered through the ACA Marketplace cannot deny any individual coverage, even for pre-existing conditions.

When comparing plans, you'll want to look at enrollment fees, premium costs, per individual and per family deductibles, copayments, hospital costs, and coverage details, like whether extra costs are levied to visit out-of-network providers.

Despite recent premium increases, exchange options are still a more affordable means of coverage than obtaining an individually rated policy that was previously subject to pre-existing conditions and limited lifetime maximums. As an example, a 55-year-old non-tobacco-using male earning $50,000 per year in retirement and living in Philadelphia, Pa., might expect to pay about $444 per month for the lowest-cost “Bronze” policy through Independence Blue Cross. Member cost share includes a $6,850 deductible and a $50 primary care physician’s office visit co-pay. An income of $50,000 precludes the retiree from receiving federal tax subsidies afforded to lower-income individuals.

Lets explore the income/ subsidy limitations further. If you retire at age 59, and do not take any distributions from taxable or tax deferred accounts, and keep your income below $17,000 (as a single person), tax credits will pay for the entire premium. If income is $27,000 or less (to $17,000), you qualify for premium assistance under the ACA in the form of tax credits to reduce your premium outlays, as well as reduced co-pays and deductibles that bring you close to zero. Lastly, if you can keep your income under $47,000, you still have tax credits, just not as much, to help pay for premiums. If you can do this until you reach 65 and are eligible for Medicare, you will come out way ahead.

The Marketplace's open enrollment period for 2020 health coverage runs from November 1, 2019 to December 15, 2019. However, losing job-based coverage at any point during the year may qualify you for a special enrollment period.

Healthcare Sharing Ministries

A fourth option are Healthcare Sharing Ministries. These are little known, but they basically sit in a grey area of healthcare. These were created by religious organizations because they didn't want to pay for abortions or things like that in the premium coverage- so they were allowed to create basically what amounts to a cost-sharing pool. You can sign up on certain religious websites, you pay a monthly contribution to a pool of dollars, and that will cover every person who's in that group's cost of coverage.

The pro's here are that it is relatively inexpensive (certainly less than Obamacare). Also, while not actual insurance, health-sharing ministries do meet the standards outlined in the Affordable Care Act for qualifying health insurance, so there's no non-coverage penalty. However, a major Con is that coverage is hit or miss; For instance, prescriptions are not covered.

Remember, these organizations are generally faith-based and require that members follow guidelines (although they probably will not quiz you on your faith); some have strict rules such as no tobacco use and regular worship, in lieu of a standard evaluation based on gender, age, weight, and other health factors.

Part Time Job

Some part time jobs offer medical coverage. Working just 25-30 hours a week can provide terrific coverage for both you and your spouse. Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Costco are just a few great companies to work for that offer health insurance for part-timers. Other possibilities are working for your local government or school- a bus driver or crossing guard works an hour or two in the morning and about the same in the afternoon- plus gets summers off, and usually qualifies for generous state benefits.

Bottom Line...

Retiring early is a dream for most people... but there are obstacles to elude if you want to make it to 65 without seriously denting your nest egg with healthcare premiums and expenses. Investors and retirees must be cognizant of these costs and the ever changing landscape... and considering the state of the Healthcare system in the US, it has a high probability of changing in the short and long term.

Will the ACA (Obamacare) be repealed? Will pre-existing conditions coverage be mandatory? Will Medicare-for-All or Single Payer become the standard? These questions will be answered in the coming months, years, and decades, but we must be prepared for any eventuality.

