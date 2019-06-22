Becton, Dickinson: Dividend Aristocrat With Good Total Return

Becton, Dickinson’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 54-month test period by 24.19%, which is good, and you get increasing income along the way.

Becton, Dickinson’s dividend has increased for 46 years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.3%, which is below average.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX), one of the largest providers of medical supplies, devices, and laboratory equipment in the United States and foreign countries, is a buy for the total return investor and the dividend income investor. The management of BDX is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing product lines. Becton, Dickinson is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Becton, Dickinson has a good chart going up, and to the right on a steady upslope for the five years with some consolidation in 2019.

Fundamentals of Becton, Dickinson will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Becton, Dickinson passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Becton, Dickinson does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 46 years of increasing dividends and a 1.3% yield. Becton, Dickinson is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 48%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding to their pipeline and distribution expansion with some remaining for increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. BDX easily passes this guideline. BDX is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $63 Billion. Becton, Dickinson 2019 projected cash flow at $2.9 Billion is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12% passes my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Becton, Dickinson can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be higher than the Dow's total return over my test period. BDX passes this guideline since the total return is 71.86%, more than the Dow's total return of 47.67%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,500 today. This makes Becton, Dickinson a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. BDX's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $269, passing the guideline. BDX's price is presently 13% below the target. BDX is below the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 20, making BDX a good buy at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants a stable increasing dividend and great total return, taking a position in BDX might be worth your interest. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good long term, and the below-average yield and stable, increasing dividend make BDX an excellent business to own for total return and a growing income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a decent income stream. Most of all, what makes BDX interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for medical products increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend income investor.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Becton, Dickinson overperformed against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The excellent total return of 71.86% makes Becton, Dickinson a good investment for the total return investor and does have a steadily increasing income for the income investor. BDX has a below-average dividend yield of 1.3% and has had increases for 46 years in a row, making BDX the right choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in November 2019 to $0.79/Qtr. from $0.77/Qtr. or a 2.6% increase.

Dow's 54-month total return baseline is 47.67%

Company Name 54 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Becton, Dickinson +71.86% +24.19% 1.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 9, 2019, Becton, Dickinson reported earnings that were in line with expected earnings at $2.59 and compared to last year at $2.65. Total revenue was lower a little at $4.2 Billion less than a year ago by 0.64% year over year and missed estimated revenue by $58 Million. This was a mixed report with the bottom line meeting expected and the top line just missing and earnings having a small decrease compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in August 2019 and is expected to be $3.12 compared to the previous year at $2.03.

The graphic below shows a summary of the second quarter of 2019 earnings growth.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Becton, Dickinson is one of the largest manufacturers and sellers of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters,

Becton, Dickinson, is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It provides customer solutions that are focused on managing medication management and patient safety; supporting infection prevention practices; equipping surgical and interventional procedures; managing drug delivery; aiding anesthesiology care; managing the diagnosis of infectious diseases and cancers; advancing cellular research and applications, and supporting the management of diabetes. The Company caters to markets, such as healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The Company's subsidiaries include Accuri Cytometers, Inc., BD Norge AS, CareFusion Canada 307 ULC, Vital Signs Hong Kong Limited, and Dantor S.A. The Company's operations outside the United States include Europe; the Middle East and Africa (EMA); Greater Asia, which includes Japan and the Asia Pacific; Latin America, which includes Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America, and Canada. BD has manufacturing operations outside the United States in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Overall, Becton, Dickinson is a total return investment business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for medical supplies and devices. The good earnings growth provides BDX the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings with the improving United States and world economy. The graphic below shows the world gains for geographic areas of the world.

Source: Earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019, which they said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and keep them the same. In early June, the Fed chairman hinted of a possible rate reduction and has reiterated this statement at the June 19 Fed meeting.

From May 9, 2019, BDX earnings release Vince Forlenza (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said,

At BD, our strategy is driven by our purpose, advancing the world of health. We are confident that our strategy is working, our core remains strong, and we continue to invest in innovation to deliver even more impactful comprehensive solutions for our customers. Our performance in the second quarter was broadly in line with our previously communicated expectations. Strong performance in our core combined with our continued focus on driving operational efficiencies and Bard cost synergies drove revenue growth the 3.4% and earnings per share value -- their earnings per share in line with our guidance range for the second quarter. Our results through the first half are right where we expected them to be. As we've been discussing with you, we plan for revenue growth in the second quarter to be below our full year guidance range. This was driven by our expectations for strong underlying core business growth, partially offset by a tough flu comparison and timing within the year in pharmaceutical systems. There were two additional items that impacted our growth this quarter, the market reaction to the FDA letter regarding DCBs and timing in the medication delivery solutions business in the U.S. When we factor in these items, underlying revenue growth was in line with our expectations year-to-date. In addition, we remain pleased with the integration of Bard. We are on track for our costs and revenue synergy capture targets, and we have gained momentum on the investments that we made last year. We are looking forward to the remainder of the fiscal year 2019. We have confidence in our planned back half acceleration. There are a number of growth drivers across our segments, which we will review later in the presentation in addition to easing comparisons.

The graphic below gives a summary of the planned new products for the rest of the year. This is a strong pipeline that will continue the excellent growth of BDX.

Source: Earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Becton, Dickinson business with increases in earnings driven by the new products and integration of Band their recent company purchase.

Takeaways

Becton, Dickinson is a right investment choice for the dividend income investor with its growing dividend and an excellent opportunity for the total return investor. Becton, Dickinson will be added to The Good Business Portfolio when cash becomes available. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return, BDX may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.4% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 6 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June, which would be great.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

