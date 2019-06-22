Denbury Resources: Debt Exchange Transactions Increase Its Chances At Debt Refinancing

The exchanges do not affect Denbury's net debt or interest costs significantly yet, although the automatic conversion of the new convertible notes would noticeably affect those items.

I believe that the exchanges help slightly reduce the oil price (from $64 to $62) Denbury needs to have a pretty decent chance at refinancing its 2021 maturities.

I view Denbury Resources' (DNR) recent debt exchange moves to be positive, although they don't really have any significant effect on the company's net debt or its interest costs for the time being.

The transactions have addressed most (72%) of Denbury's outstanding 2021 and 2022 subordinated notes though, leaving it with mostly its 2021 and 2022 second-lien debt to worry about refinancing then. This makes Denbury's job a bit easier, although I estimate that it may still need around $62 WTI oil to have a pretty decent chance of pulling the refinancing off.

The Debt Exchanges

Denbury's debt exchange transactions do not materially affect its net debt. The exchanges reduced the principal of its outstanding notes by $120.3 million, but the company is also paying $120 million in cash as part of the exchange.

Due to the higher average interest rates on its new notes, DNR's annual note interest costs are only going down by $1.5 million. Total interest costs may go up by a few million per year for now, due to the credit facility borrowings to pay for the cash component of the exchange. However, Denbury should be able to pay down its credit facility borrowings over time with the positive cash flow it is currently generating. If the new convertible notes get converted in full, then the company would save an additional $15.7 million per year in interest costs.

The main effect of the transactions is to remove $468 million in subordinated notes that were maturing in 2021 to 2023 and largely replace it with notes that mature in 2024. This leaves Denbury with only $51 million in subordinated notes maturing in 2021 (although it has $615 million in second-lien notes maturing in 2021 that will be its main concern).

Denbury's 2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

With 2019 WTI strip prices around $57 at the moment, Denbury may be able to generate around $1.25 billion in revenue net of hedges. This assumes that its production ends up at the midpoint of full-year guidance.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,534,900 $58.00 $1,191 Natural Gas [MCF] 3,810,600 $2.40 $9 Net Other $30 Hedge Value $20 Total $1,250

Cash expenditures are projected to be around $1.114 billion, so it would end up generating around $136 million in positive cash flow during 2019, while production appears likely to decrease slightly compared to late 2018 levels. This amount of positive cash flow would cover its cash outlay for the debt exchange transactions.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $487 Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $85 Cash G&A $65 Cash Interest $189 Capital Expenditures $250 Total $1,114

The Leverage Question

At current 2019 strip prices, Denbury may generate around $555 million in unhedged EBITDAX. Its total net debt at the end of 2019 looks to be around 4.2x this amount, while its second-lien debt (after its debt exchanges) may end up being around 2.9x its unhedged EBITDAX.

This may be a bit too much leverage (at around $57 WTI oil) for Denbury to be able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, and is reflected in its 2021 and 2022 second-lien notes yielding around 10% to 11% to maturity at the moment, while its 2021 subordinated bonds are yielding around 18% to maturity.

Denbury may have a path to refinancing its 2021 debt maturities if WTI oil prices end up averaging $62+ in 2020 though. At $62 WTI oil, Denbury's second-lien debt (net of cash) to unhedged EBITDAX ratio may end up at around 2.2x, while its total net debt may end up at around 3.0x, assuming the new convertible senior notes are converted.

The new convertible senior notes are convertible into common stock at an effective price of $2.70 per share and will automatically convert if the volume-weighted average price of Denbury's stock is at least $2.43 for 10 out of fifteen consecutive trading days. Denbury's stock is well below that price right now, but oil jumping into the mid-to-high $60s for a few weeks may be enough to get its stock to the automatic conversion price.

Conclusion

I view Denbury's debt exchanges as positive, as they address most of its nearer maturity subordinated note principal and also provides the potential for the company to noticeably reduce its debt (via the automatic conversion of its convertible notes). That being said, Denbury still needs higher oil prices to have a good chance at refinancing its upcoming note maturities starting in 2021. I think that $62+ WTI oil in 2020 may bring its leverage down to a point where its 2021 notes could be refinanced, if Denbury's convertible notes are also converted into equity. This needed oil price is a couple dollars less than what I estimated before, reflecting the effect of the debt exchanges.

