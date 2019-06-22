That Was A Big Week - Now Brace For Another One

The "dueling rallies" quandary in stocks and bonds is now a fixture of markets, with no resolution in sight.

Most "big weeks" for markets fail to live up to the hype by the time the closing bell sounds on Friday afternoon. This was not one of those weeks.

In my traditional Sunday evening week ahead preview, I talked at length about the potential for figurative fireworks from policymakers and literal fireworks in the Mideast, where tensions were running high following attacks on a pair of oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Over the next five days, markets were treated to enough central bank cooing to satisfy even the most dovish expectations and enough beating of the war drum to sate the most hawkish of foreign policy pundits.

And boy, did it ever show up in the price action. The "dueling bull markets" narrative remained squarely in play, with US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) surging to all-time highs and 10-year US yields diving below 2% for the first time since 2016. Long story short, stocks and bonds were bid simultaneously - again.

(Heisenberg)

The purple highlight in the top pane is not-so-affectionately known as the "jaws of death". If stocks are right, "insurance cuts" from the Fed will successfully engineer a "soft landing", a recession will be averted and yields will need to rise, hurting bond bulls. If bonds are right, the global economy is headed for a tailspin and, eventually, stocks will need to "catch down" to the reality of plunging yields.

A common sense assessment is that even considering the prospect of a global downturn, the bond rally has simply run too far, too fast. Indeed, it reached epic proportions this week as the global stock of negative-yielding debt touched a record $13 trillion. 10-year yields hit record lows in Australia, New Zealand and France, with the latter hitting zero for the first time ever on Tuesday.

(Heisenberg)

The bottom pane in the visual shows we're not far from a scenario where Germany's entire $850 billion bond market will be negative yielding.

The irony, of course, is that bonds are simultaneously reflecting i) central bank dovishness, ii) the growth jitters upon which that dovishness is predicated and, to the extent the path lower for yields is attributable to falling inflation expectations, iii) a lack of faith in policymakers' ability to reflate the global economy. Take a moment to read that again, because it's important.

In that context, consider that the bond rally is unfolding against a trio of ostensibly inflationary dynamics, which, in addition to central bank easing, now include a weaker dollar (UUP) and surging crude (USO). WTI jumped nearly 10% on the week amid an extraordinary series of escalations between Washington and Tehran.

(Heisenberg)

Last week, oil failed to sustain a bounce even after the two tanker attacks. With the outlook for global growth clouded by trade jitters and a worsening manufacturing slump across multiple economies, and in light of swelling US supplies, crude has generally failed to respond to recent geopolitical tension. This week, that changed. Apparently, the IRGC shooting down a US drone and the fact that President Trump was, by his own account, "10 minutes" away from green-lighting strikes on targets inside Iran, finally managed to outweigh fears of demand destruction in the eyes of the market.

Crude (and risk assets in general, including emerging market equities and FX) got a boost from the dollar's worst week since February 2018. The greenback is now below its 200-DMA and the bears are out. Jeff Gundlach, for instance, tweeted the following on Thursday:

Moment of truth for DXY. Closed today right on top of 9 month uptrend and just above 200-day MA. And gold broke out above its huge base.

He followed that up on Friday evening with this:

DXY now up all of 5 bp YTD. The "dollar is strong" rhetoric dominating financial media ignores the facts. DXY likely to end the year down.

The dollar is suddenly responding to plunging US yields and the prospect of rate cuts after remaining resilient for the first five months of the year, despite repeated dovish leans from the Fed. As the FOMC's global counterparts pivoted dovish and the US economy held up, the dollar had an excuse to remain buoyant. Now, however, things are different. There is no hope of "out-easing" the Fed. Rate cuts across economies are not created equal. At the same time, recent signs that the US economy is decelerating (e.g., the worst MoM stumble for Empire Manufacturing on record) are adding to the case for Fed cuts and putting further downward pressure on the dollar.

(Heisenberg)

As you've probably heard, gold is resurgent after breaking above $1,400 during what ended up being the best week since April of 2016.

If you're starting to get the impression that everything is working right now besides the dollar, that's the correct assessment. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the coordinated, global central bank pivot is credit. Policy easing is expected to prolong the cycle, while the hunt for yield engendered by the surge in negative-yielding debt provides a powerful tailwind for investment-grade and high-yield bonds. The IG ETF (LQD) is having such a good run that people are joking about it on Twitter (e.g., "This must be a crypto stock I've never heard of"), while junk spreads have retraced more than half of the widening from May.

(Heisenberg)

This is what it looks like when everything is trading off expectations of central bank largesse (or else on the proximate cause of the dovish pivot - slowing growth), the dollar is on the back foot and geopolitical turmoil finally comes through for oil bulls. Everything is bid.

One major question going forward is how Donald Trump will interpret the Fed's apparent commitment to a July rate cut in the context of the G20 meeting where he'll meet President Xi. This is absolutely crucial. Here's how I put it over on my site on Friday:

The question is whether Trump will see the dovish Fed and US stocks at all-time highs as giving him scope to push the envelope further with China or as an opportunity to strike some kind of truce and add a bit of rocket fuel to the rally. For Xi, the question is how to approach talks with a leader (Trump) who is now widely seen as an unreliable negotiator, not above threatening tariffs on a country (Mexico) with which he's already struck a comprehensive trade deal (the USMCA).

Complicating this further is the mixed message Washington sent to Beijing on Friday. On one hand, the administration "indefinitely" postponed Mike Pence's planned speech on human rights abuses in China. That's a big deal. Not only was that address likely to infuriate Beijing, but it was also widely seen as setting the stage for sanctions against a handful of Chinese surveillance companies, including Hikvision. One the other hand, the Commerce Department blacklisted four Chinese firms and one research agency tied to China's super-computing industry. That's a slap in the face to Xi just days ahead of the G20. It isn't clear how (or even if) Beijing will respond.

When it comes to monetary policy and the tariffs, consider the following from Goldman, out Friday:

While it seems unlikely that President Trump had monetary policy in mind when he made the latest round of tariff proposals, we would expect he now views tariff threats as not only a successful negotiating tactic following the immigration agreement with Mexico but also a useful tool in pressing for looser monetary policy. If so, this suggests that the White House will at least threaten further tariff increases and might follow through with some of them.

That's crucial. Trump has undoubtedly heard that markets interpreted the Fed as overtly dovish and in case he hadn't, both Jim Bullard and Neel Kashkari published blog posts on Friday. Bullard explained his dissent (the first of Powell's tenure), while Kashkari (a non-voter this year) said he argued for a 50 bp rate cut on Wednesday and suggested the Fed should adopt forward guidance that pledges not to raise rates again until core inflation shows convincing signs of rising sustainably to target.

The president likely doesn't want to derail that dovish momentum. That means Trump is aware that striking a trade deal too quickly risks a situation where the Fed decides it doesn't need to ease multiple times this year after all. While a July cut seems like a foregone conclusion, what happens after that is still up in the air, and Trump would surely like to see the Fed embark on a full-fledged cutting cycle into an election year. One way to raise the odds of that is to keep trade tensions on the front burner, even if the eye isn't cranked up to full-flame. This amplifies the importance of the already critical meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.

It's easy to say that "something has to give" when it comes to everything (stocks, bonds, credit, gold and oil) all being bid at once, but what I hope came through in the above is that it isn't that simple.

Everything is predicated in one way or another on the assumption that central banks are about to embark on one final push down the accommodation rabbit hole, and fading that has been a fool's errand for going on a decade. The Iran escalations add a bit of spice to the recipe, considering rising crude prices play into the reflation story.

Looking ahead, what you probably don't want is a scenario where Trump and Xi walk away from the G20 without even a deal to restart negotiations in earnest. Because while that would doubtlessly make the case for Fed cuts, it would also mean the US moving ahead with tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods in short order. That, in turn, would be a grievous blow to the already fragile sentiment and would almost surely show up in already weak manufacturing PMIs starting the month after the tariffs were implemented. If that were to be coupled with further signs of economic weakness in the US, it's entirely possible that stocks simply buckle and converge with bond yields.

At the same time, a positive surprise out of the G20 (say, an agreement to postpone further escalations and the US rolling back the latest tariff hikes) combined with a few upside data surprises could catch bond longs woefully wrong-footed. The question then is whether any rise in yields unfolds "too fast".

And, with that, I'll leave it to readers to discuss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.