Natural Gas Bears In Full Control With Weather, Injection, Production, And Supply Growth In Focus

Investors should expect the macro natural gas market to remain bearish over the next couple of weeks as heat is not as extreme and stays away from the densely populated east U.S.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 115 BCF for the week ending June 14, topping consensus estimates of 106 BCF. The build of 115 BCF for the week ending June 14 is compared to the 95 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year avg. build of 84 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,203 BCF vs. 1,994 BCF a year ago and the five-year avg. of 2,402 BCF. That's 209 BCF higher than last year and 199 BCF less than the five-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of June 10-14.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas futures fell 9-10 cents lower after the bearish, larger-than-expected inventory on Thursday. The front-month July natural gas futures contract settled higher Friday 0.54%, or 0.1 cents ($0.001), to $2.186. The August contract increased 0.3 cent ($0.003) to $2.169 while the September contract decreased 0.3 cents ($0.003) to $2.143. Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month July contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.64% to $18.68.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower 1.93% and 1.52% at $13.73 and $12.34, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 1.97% and 1.56% at $196.62 and $35.04, respectively.

Bears remain in full control with strong production and supply growth combined with a lack of widespread, sustained extreme heat over at least the next two weeks

The weather pattern is expected to turn warmer late next week into the following weekend across the central and southwest U.S. Overall, the pattern will be bearish over the course of the next couple weeks as the heat will not be as extreme as initially thought and will not be a long-stay. The upper level flow will mostly be in a semi-zonal state over the next couple of weeks. The weak El Nino, negative Arctic and North Atlantic Oscillations are also making it difficult for sustained upper ridging/heat to develop over the southern, central, and eastern U.S.

Currently, the pattern has become more amplified with upper ridging over the northeast Pacific Ocean, troughing over the western U.S., upper ridging developing over the southeast and east-central U.S., and finally upper troughing over the northeast U.S. Over the next five days, upper toughing will become more diffused encompassing the western-central U.S. before becoming more concentrated over the western U.S. around day 5. The upper flow pattern will become more zonal (east-west). Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This will result in cooler-than-normal temperatures across the western and northeast U.S. and warmer-than-normal temperatures across the southeast U.S. and east-central U.S.

The 6-11 day time period will feature quite a change in the pattern with upper ridging quickly developing over the southern and central U.S. with upper troughing over the western U.S. This will shift the jet stream further to the north. Ultimately this will result in normal to warmer-than-normal temperatures across the southern and central U.S. The pattern also could turn drier across the central U.S. as the jet stream shifts further north. The second half of the 6-11 day period will see upper ridging/heat shifting westward and concentrating more on the western U.S. while upper toughing develops over the eastern U.S. that will usher in normal to cooler-than-normal temperatures. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The 10-15 day period features a bearish pattern with a semi-zonal flow and the heat ridge residing over the southwest U.S. Weak upper troughing will keep temperatures in check over the eastern U.S. with near normal anomalies. The jet stream looks to track further to the south which could result in a return to a wetter pattern across the central U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In addition to the bearish weather pattern, Thursday's decline could have also have been a byproduct of robust natural gas production and supply growth (+10 Bcf/d year/year), and the emergence of renewables adding to cost competition with natural gas. Above-average injections and thus further narrowing of the storage gap should continue in the weeks ahead with the lack of any widespread, sustained heat. LNG exports will need to remain strong in addition to the emergence of more extreme, widespread, sustained heat for prices to shift higher. Until then, the overall market sentiment should remain bearish. My price range will be $2.05-2.45 for the next week for both the front-month July futures contract and the August contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $21.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

