Record Week For Stocks On Easy Monetary Policy And Uptrend In Housing Data

US equity markets rallied to record highs on the week as investors cheered the dovish tack by the Federal Reserve, which indicated it’s ready to respond to softening global growth.

Real Estate Weekly Review

Almost six months to the day after US equities entered a bear market in late-December 2018, the major stock indexes jumped to new record highs this week, bouncing more than 25% from those 2018 lows. Powered by an expectation of easing monetary policy and a continuation of "Goldilocks" conditions of low inflation and slow-but-steady domestic economic growth, the S&P 500 rose more than 2% on the week, hitting a record weekly closing high. Along with the Nasdaq (QQQ) and Dow Jones (DIA), the S&P 500 is higher by more than 7% on the month, on pace to potentially eclipse January 2019 as the best month in three years.

Real estate equities underperformed on the week, giving up some of their 2019 outperformance despite a decline in the 10-year yield to the lowest weekly close since November 2016. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) were higher by a half-percent on the week, led by the technology REIT (SRVR), healthcare REIT (OLD), and industrial REIT (INDS) sectors. Residential REITs (REZ) underperformed after housing data showed indications that multifamily construction may be coming back to life as multifamily starts jumped to the highest seasonally-adjusted monthly rate since October 2016.

On the week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the broader US housing industry, finished the week flat. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) had a rough week following a flurry of analyst downgrades who are unimpressed with the single-family housing market's response to lower mortgage rates thus far. While existing home sales data has seen acceleration over the past three months, single-family starts and permits remain lackluster and homebuilder sentiment ticked lower in June.

In the residential housing sector, weak performance from the homebuilders was offset by strength from the Home Furnishings, Home Improvement Retail, and Real Estate Technology and Brokerage sectors, led by Tempur Sealy (TPX), Realogy (RLGY), Whirlpool (WHR) which each climbed at least 4% on the week. TRI Pointe (TPH) and KB Home (KBH) were the laggards in the housing sector with each homebuilder lower by more than 7% on the week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Existing Home Sales Tops Estimates

Finally beginning to feel the tailwinds from lower mortgage rates, existing home sales accelerated for the third straight month in May, rising 2.5% from the prior month. For the first time since April 2017, the trailing twelve-month rate of sales ticked higher even as inventory remains near historically low levels. While still lower by 4.5% on a TTM basis, existing sales are higher by roughly 3% over the past quarter compared to the prior three months. Sales to first-time buyers ticked higher on a year-over-year basis while the median selling price rose by 4.8%.

New home sales data is released next Tuesday and hopes are high that recent strength will continue following 11% and 7% year-over-year gains in the prior two months. Correlations between new home sales and mortgage rates have been extremely high since 2013, diagramed in the chart below. The 30-Year fixed mortgage rate trended sideways this week, but is more than 110 basis points lower than peak levels last November. The MBA Purchase Index, a useful leading indicator of new and existing home sales, is higher by more than 9% over the past six months.

Housing Starts Beat Estimates, Led By Multifamily

Housing starts data beat estimates in May, led by a jump in multifamily starts to the highest monthly rate since 2016. Interestingly, while home sales data and mortgage demand data have accelerated over the past quarter, single-family starts and permitting data remains comparatively soft. At this point, weakness in housing starts data is likely still reflecting soft conditions in late 2018, considering the lag between project conception and ground-breaking. Total housing starts dipped into negative territory on a trailing twelve-month basis for the first time since 2011 in April and are now lower by 2.6% on a TTM basis.

While the TTM-based data appears weak in part due to tough comparables with early last years, data over the past quarter has shown early hints of an acceleration in construction activity. Housing starts are higher by 5% over the past quarter, led by a 20% jump in multifamily starts. Powering renewed development appetite in the multifamily sector, multifamily rents have accelerated since bottoming in the middle of last year with the Zillow Rent Index showing the fast rate of rent growth since 2016 in the most recent month.

After climbing in each of the first five months of 2019, homebuilder sentiment took a step back in June. The NAHB Housing Market Index retreated to 64 in June from 66 last month with builders noting concerns over potential Mexico tariffs, an issue that has since been resolved. The divergence between homebuilder sentiment and growth in single-family housing starts has widened this year, suggesting that either homebuilders are overly-optimistic or that single-family housing starts are set to recover following a temporary slowdown in 2018.

By nearly every metric, single-family housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. Household formations outpaced new housing starts by more than 100k in 2018 as the vacancy rate for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes reached multi-decade lows in the fourth quarter. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. A shortage primarily rooted in sub-optimal public policy at the local, regional, and national levels, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

2019 Performance

Despite this week's underperformance, REITs are still higher by more than 20% on a price-return basis and 22% on a total-return basis. After the sharp declines this week, homebuilders are now higher by 24% YTD, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500 has gained more than 18% while the small-cap Russell 2000 has climbed 15% on the year. At 2.07%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 62 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 120 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

This week, we published Hotel REITs: As Airbnb Readies IPO, A Look At Industry Fundamentals. The US hotel industry had another banner year of record occupancy and strong demand growth in 2018. Defying projections of a pullback early last year, average national occupancy climbed higher by another 0.5% to a new record-high while Average Daily Rates (ADR) climbed 2.4%, producing Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth of 2.9%. Before turning negative last September due to tough comparisons to 2017's Hurricane Harvey-impacted data, RevPAR rose on a year-over-year growth for 102 consecutive months dating back to 2010.

While supply growth has heated up considerably since 2014, hotel demand grew to a record 1.2 billion room-nights sold in the US, climbing 2.5% from 2017. While the new supply pipeline essentially shut down after the recession, it roared back in recent years and is expected to remain elevated through 2020. However, recent construction spending data recently turned negative on a year-over-year basis in the hotel and lodging category, suggesting that further growth in the development pipeline is unlikely. Demand for hotel room-nights is conservatively projected to rise another 2% this year and 1.7% in 2020 while supply growth is expected to be just shy of 2% per year during this time.

Last week, we published 5 High-Yield Real Estate ETFs For Income Investors. In a world of perpetually low interest rates, investors have piled into yield-oriented equities and real estate sectors to quench their vivacious appetite for yield. High-yield real estate ETFs are especially popular, which offer juicy dividend yields of 6-10% compared to their broad-based real estate ETF counterparts yielding below 4%. We analyzed the most popular high-yield REIT ETFs.

Bottom Line: Record Week For Stocks Despite Tensions

US equity markets rallied to record highs on the week as investors cheered the dovish tack from the Federal Reserve, which indicated it's ready to respond to softening global growth. Already pricing-in dovish monetary conditions, the recently highflying REITs underperformed on the week despite a decline in the 10-year yield to the lowest weekly close since 2016.

Beginning to reflect the plunge in fixed mortgage rates this year, existing home sales and housing starts both exceeded estimates. Multifamily starts jumped to the highest monthly rate since 2016. Single-family markets have yet to kick into high gear, however, as homebuilder sentiment ticked lower in June. Homebuilders finished sharply lower on the week following a cluster of analyst downgrades.

Next week will be week two of the busy fortnight for housing data. The FHFA and Case Shiller Home Price Indexes will both be released on Tuesday and are expected to show a continued deceleration in home prices. These relatively slow-reacting indexes continue to reflect soft conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, and we expect home prices to begin to reaccelerate later this year given the plunge in 30-year fixed mortgage rates. New Home Sales data is also released on Tuesday, which is expected to show a continuation of recent strength following two months of 11% and 7% year-over-year growth. Pending Home Sales data on Thursday and Core PCE inflation data round out the economic data calendar next week.

