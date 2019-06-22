Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 82

The top 10 names (unhedged) were up over 19.17%, on average, but underperformed SPY for the 34th time out of 81 cohorts. So far, they are 46-34-1 versus SPY.

Despite being constructed during a market transition point, and including two bearish ETFs, four out of five portfolios posted positive returns. None outperformed their expected returns or SPY though.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 82 of my Marketplace service (December 20). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 82 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 82nd week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 82 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Oil ETF (SCO). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against >13% declines, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy round lots of them for less than $10,000. The ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names (I address the inclusion of bearish ETFs in my assessment of this cohort below).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20th and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 12.52% (the "max drawdown") and the best-case scenario was a gain of 14.24% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 5.39% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account the historic relationship between actual returns and Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 1.07%, underperforming its expected return and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 30 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 13.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included McCormick (MKC), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and SCO as primary securities. Twilio (TWLO) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.54%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 15.75%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 7.03%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 3.85% versus 20.94% for SPY. So far, we have six-month performance data for 36 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 14.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included AU, Crocs (CROX), Eli Lilly (LLY), MKC, SAVE, SCO, and TWLO as primary securities. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.69%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 17.71% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 6.73%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 4.24%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 54 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 15.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AU, CROX, LLY, MKC, SAVE, SCO, and TWLO as primary securities. SDS was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.8%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 19.99%, and the expected return was 7.73%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 2.06%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 64 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 20.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. A name that appeared in this portfolio but not in the previous December 20 portfolios was Starbucks (SBUX).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.52%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 11.54%, and the expected return was 3.99%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 3.1%. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 80 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 9.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of December 20. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were [[WDFC, BLL, CASY, O, ORLY, and AZO.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on December 20 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of December 20:

Average 36M Beta = 0.7

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.8%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 19.17% on average vs. up 20.94% for SPY. So far, 46 top names/cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 34 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So Portfolio Armor's top 10 names averaged 6.70% over the average of these 81 six-month periods versus SPY's average of 4.69%, an average outperformance of 2.01% over 6 months.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 82 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) were positive but underperformed SPY (slightly) for the 34th time out of 81 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), one of the five portfolios posted negative returns, and none outperformed SPY or its expected return. As I mentioned last week, it's worth bearing in mind here that December was an inflection point in the market: late December was the market bottom, and at that point, it wasn't clear whether we'd slide into an extended bear market or rebound. So Portfolio Armor's portfolio construction algorithm tried to hedge its bets in that regard, in particular by including bearish ETFs SDS and SCO, and the results were better than I would have expected, to be honest, in that four out of five of these portfolios posted positive returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.