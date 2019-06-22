WTI Weekly: Balance Continuation Early Week Before Buy-Side Breakout To 57.98s

This week’s auction saw maturation of recent balance before buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 57.98s, near the weekly first standard deviation high target.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation did play out as balance development early week gave way to buying interest in Tuesday's auction. Price discovery higher developed to 57.98s, near Sharedata's weekly first standard deviation higher target ahead of Friday's close, settling at 57.43s.

16-21 June 2019

This week's auction saw narrow, two-sided trade, 52.74s-51.58s, in Monday's auction near the key demand cluster of the last two weeks. Buying interest emerged, 51.88s/52.39s, in Tuesday's trade, driving price higher in a buy-side directional sequence as July-Aug liquidity roll completed. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 54.59s, in Tuesday's late Globex auction within key supply. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 54.59s-53.50s, through the EIA release (-3.1mil v -1mil expected) into Wednesday's NY Close.

Price discovery higher continued early into Thursday's auction as sellers trapped at prior key supply. Price discovery higher developed into early Friday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.98s, near Sharedata's weekly first standard deviation high target. Minor sell excess developed there ahead of Friday's close, settling at 57.43s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did play out as key demand held early week and buying interest drove price higher toward the weekly statistical target area. This week's rotation traded beyond the average weekly range expectancy (640 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's supply cluster, 57.98s-57.40s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply will target key supply overhead of 58.70s-59.70s/60.64s-61.17s respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key supply will target key demand clusters below 54.59s-53.50s/51.50s respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the sell-side phase (April-June 2019) completed at 50.60s or will continue. Given this week's buy-side breakout from balance and directional sequence, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure remains buy-side.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 57% price rally from December lows, market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as a stopping point high developed. Interestingly, MM Long posture peaked in mid-April near price highs. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak in last week's auction where the price low was formed. Based on the market generated data, MM posture is trending toward conditions that usually result in structural low formations, although generally requiring higher MM short posture.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO in collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has since declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to 1.66s, last week's low. In aggregate, MM net long length has declined materially since the April highs, reaching new lows below last January's level.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

