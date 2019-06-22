Paychex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Back on April 13th, 2018, I wrote an article titled "How Far Could Paychex Fall?." In that article, I set out to examine how far Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock could fall during an economic downturn. After rereading my original article, I noticed that I was much more constructive on the stock than I had assumed I had been. I only thought the stock was about 5% overvalued at the time and suggested that investors hold on to the stock until it was over $70 per share before rotating out into something more defensive. Here was my summary conclusion at the end of the article:

To sum everything up: For value investors watching the stock looking for an entry point, I wouldn't consider buying until the price falls below $47.52, and I would also like to see it trading at a discount to the S&P 500. For current shareholders, I would hold and look for a rise in price to around $70 per share, at which point I would rotate into SPLV until we have a bear market, at which point I would rotate back into PAYX. I think this stock mainly appeals to dividend and income investors who are in retirement because of the likely longer recovery time the stock price will experience after the next downturn in the market.

Paychex's stock would eventually cross that $70 threshold a few months later on July 12th, 2018. Here is how one would have done if they rotated out of Paychex at that point and into my suggested defensive alternative Invesco Low Volatility S&P 500 ETF (SPLV). I've included SPY in the chart as a reference point as well.

While both the defensive alternative SPLV and Paychex have outperformed the S&P 500, and while SPLV did prove to be more defensive during the late 2018 correction, since the market rebounded in 2019, Paychex has dramatically outperformed.

In the year since my Paychex article, I have worked out a better way to analyze the stock than I used in the spring of 2018, and so today, while the stock is making new all-time highs, I'm going to take another look at it and see what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next 10 years if we were to buy the stock today.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Paychex's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graphs, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much farther than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last, but not least, are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns, but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. With an earnings decline in 2000 of -9% and earnings declines of -14% in 2008/9, I would describe Paychex earnings to be low to moderately cyclical. For stocks whose earnings fall into this category, it is best to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis because there can be long periods between downcycles (yet, there are still indeed downcycles).

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what level of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what level of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graphs so it starts in mid-2006, a year or two before the last cyclical peak. This time-frame adjustment is especially important for a stock like Paychex because from the year 2000 until 2009 it was going through what I call a "multiple compression cycle". This is a cycle where growth stocks go from being valued as high growth stocks to being valued more in line with normal or average growth. When this happens, the PE multiples contract and don't fully recover. In Paychex's case, the multiple went from almost 100 in the year 2000 to about 15 in 2009, even though earnings, as we saw, were mostly steadily growing except during the recessions. If you look at the earlier FAST Graphs, which started in 1999, you'll see the average P/E ratio over that 20-year period is about 30. But since that time frame includes the time when Paychex was valued as a high-growth stock with a P/E near 100, it doesn't make sense to include that time frame in the average because it is very unlikely Paychex will be valued that high again.

When we set the graph to a couple of years before the last recession, we get a clearer picture of how Paychex might be valued by the market going forward into the next cycle. In this case, the P/E is a little bit lower, at 24.4, which I think is a better estimate of average future market sentiment over the next cycle looking 10 years into the future. And if Paychex reverts to that P/E, holding all else equal, it would produce a 10-year CARG of -2.14%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about mid-2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG from organic earnings we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

The company had one year over this time period where it bought back some shares, but over the course of 12 years, it hasn't really bought back much at all so share buybacks won't really factor into Paychex's expected earnings growth.

If we include a recession expectation at some point over the next 10 years, when I do the math on earnings growth based on the last cycle, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CARG estimate of +1.67%.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If it is buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weigh the value of buybacks over time for the estimate; it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do). I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both one-year and three-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As the longer-term chart indicated, we shouldn't expect much in the way of share reductions from Paychex going forward.

In terms of shareholder returns from dividends, Paychex currently yields about 2.8%. Let's see if the earnings yield is high enough to cover that.

Data by YCharts

At 3.26% the basic earnings yield is indeed enough to cover the dividend with a little to spare. The second graph at the bottom is my more conservative long-term estimate using free cash flow to equity to enterprise value yield. This number produces higher expected returns for businesses with more cash and less debt and lower expected returns for businesses with more debt and less cash. It does a pretty good job of identifying businesses that are borrowing lots of money to buy back shares and/or pay dividends. At the end of last quarter, it stood at 1.4%. This will stand as my conservative shareholder yield estimate.

Assuming the money left over after the dividend is paid accrues, but does not compound over the 10 years, and the dividend does compound, I get an expected basic shareholder/business yield of +3.20% and a conservative estimate of +1.40%.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-2.14%), earnings growth returns (+1.67%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.40% to +3.20%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +1.13% to +2.93%. That would put Paychex at its current price in the "sell" category for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next two years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy Paychex at a significantly lower price compared to where it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If we attach the current 30.3 P/E ratio to Paychex and use analysts' forecasts out two years, including dividends, we can expect Paychex to gain about $20.07. If we add that to today's price of $87.14, we get an expected price two years from now of $107.21.

Now I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in two years we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside, with recession downside, we can estimate whether if we sold Paychex today, and waited to re-enter at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next two years or so.

In order to estimate the potential price decline we might expect from the next recession, I compiled the approximate declines Paychex has experienced the past 35 years. In the table below, I included the year the decline started, how long it took the price to bottom, the duration for the downturn from the peak to the recovery of the peak, and the depth the price fell off its highs.

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1983 6 months 2 years 45% 1987 2 months 1.5 years 45% 1989 15 months 30 months 49% 1996 6 months 1 year 40% 2001 18 months 14 years 66% 2007* 18 months 6 years 56%

*This was not a full recovery. I reset Paychex parameters after 2002 when it switched from growth stock to income stock.

Based on this history, I think it's fair to estimate that Paychex could fall between 45% and 55% during the next recession. If we apply that sort of decline to the optimistic price of $107.21 in two years, we get an expected recession price a few years from now of $48.24-58.97. That entire range is well below where the stock trades today, so I don't see much risk in taking profits here if we have a recession within the next 2-3 years.

Conclusion

Paychex has likely attracted investors because of its steady earnings growth. However, at its current price, if the next economic cycle is similar to the last one, buying Paychex here will likely produce very low returns over the next 10 years. If we were to have a recession within the next few years, based on Paychex's history, it is likely that the stock will be available at a better price.

I can certainly see the attraction of Paychex stock for investors. It has steady earnings growth and a pretty decent dividend. But a 30+ P/E is quite a high price to pay. Eventually, the economy will sputter, and even if Paychex earnings growth only goes modestly negative, the stock price is likely to fall quite far. I still think it would be wise to rotate into something more defensive like SPLV, which has a more limited downside in a bear market.

