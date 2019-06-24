New Policy Raises Blackstone/GSO Funds' Distribution, A Positive For Floating Rate Funds

One fund now trades close to par while the other is at a nice discount, though the market has equalized the yields.

Blackstone/GSO's closed-end funds ("CEFs") recently bucked the trend and raised their distributions. The fund company is one of the rare ones that announce distributions for the next three months, not just the next month. The announcement released on June 11th showed:

The fund increased the monthly distribution from $0.11 to $0.114, an increase of 3.63% Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit (BGX): The fund increased the monthly distribution from $0.117 to $0.122, an increase of 4.27%.

The fund increased the monthly distribution from $0.117 to $0.122, an increase of 4.27%. Blackstone/GSO Sr Floating Term (BSL): The fund increased its monthly distribution from $0.111 from $0.107, an increase of 3.73%.

But before you think this is because they are going to a semi-permanent, new, higher payout rate, recall that back in November of last year, they transitioned to a dynamic monthly distribution system.

What is a dynamic monthly distribution policy?

We basically see three types of distribution policies in the fixed income CEF space. The largest and most prevalent is the "income only" approach where net investment income is paid out without return of capital and/or capital gains. Most fund sponsors that pay "income only" do so as long as possible before having to change that payout rate. PIMCO, for instance, is probably the most well-known for this, preferring to maintain the distribution for as long as possible before changing it. However, this could mean that when it does cut, it cuts big.

Other fund sponsors have the same strategy as PIMCO. And while many of these sponsors detail a significant amount of transparency through the distribution of monthly EPS and UNII data, others only do so semi-annually providing little visibility into a future cut. In other words, it is these fund companies that can often surprise you with a significant distribution cut out of the blue.

Let's take a look at Pioneer Muni High Income (MAV), which announced a cut in January to the tune of -19%. Pioneer is a semi-annual reporter meaning that it only discloses its EPS and UNII figures (key for a muni CEF) every six months with an approximate 60-day lag. That is a fairly large cut for a muni CEF. Then it hits shareholders again in June with another -11.7% cut to the income stream. It is hard to know what is going on exactly (my guess is a significant amount of calls are hitting current higher-coupon positions which are being replaced with lower-coupon issues) since the fund only reports every six months.

Another type of distribution system is the fast-growing "managed distribution policy" or ("MDP") approach. This is a policy that attempts to target a specific yield, whether on NAV or some other approach, to maintain a higher payout rate. The distribution typically includes income and return of capital, and perhaps capital gains as well.

We think of the MDP as the shift in the industry to generate above-average yields and shrink discounts, perhaps a bit disingenuously. It is most often implemented by funds that are the target of activism by some of the larger players in the space. For instance, not too long ago, Saba targeted Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) for its poor performance and persistent discount to NAV. In response, Nuveen implemented a managed distribution policy that boosted the yield to a massive 15%. This has helped to tighten the discount to a 52-week high below 8% from an average of 12%.

RiverNorth uses this tactic a lot as well with very strong MDPs that make the yields look very attractive to investors. Most investors probably know that the yield is "juiced" a bit but some other less-sophisticated investors probably do not and buy based solely on the yield level. Hence my notion that it is a bit disingenuous. Many of these funds use a certain percentage threshold of NAV. For instance, an 8% distribution rate on NAV.

Getting back to Blackstone/GSO. The funds announced this dynamic distribution strategy, which attempts to base the payout on net investment income ("NII") (most similar to the income only approach). But the dynamic part is an effort to avoid the large movements in the distribution - avoiding a massive 20% cut. By matching the distribution to NII more, you will have more movements in the payout (in Blackstone's case, it could be as often as every three months), but they are likely to be fairly small in nature. In addition, UNII is likely to be fairly stable over time.

Its release notes the potential benefits as:

Allows for a distribution amount that can better match the floating-rate nature of loans, which account for a majority of each Fund’s assets.

May result in more of the net income earned by the Funds being distributed to shareholders in a more timely, efficient manner.

Allows GSO to be more flexible in changing market conditions, without pressure to “reach” for yield, which can result in a portfolio that is at greater risk of principal losses.

In its November press release, it wrote:

Going forward, the Funds expect to declare a set of monthly distributions each quarter in amounts closely tied to the respective Fund’s recent average monthly net income. As a result, GSO expects that the monthly distribution amounts for the Funds will vary quarter-to-quarter. While the Funds will continue to seek competitive distribution amounts over time, the dynamic distribution strategy will provide GSO with greater flexibility to maintain portfolio credit quality in varying market conditions and will allow shareholders to potentially benefit from the floating rate structure of the Funds’ investments. In addition, the dynamic distribution strategy will reduce the need to retain reserves from net investment income to support the stability of future distributions.

I'm weary of the actual benefits to the shareholders from this kind of shift in the distribution policy. For one, most investors hate shifting income streams (unless it is a steadily rising one). Sure, when the rate is increased, it is likely a benefit for the discount, tightening it up a bit as the fund becomes more competitive relative to others in the sub-sector. But again, that could be offset by the uncertainty of the income produced during any given quarter. So it remains to be seen how long the discount will remain tight.

If the distribution is raised one quarter and the discount tightens by 150 bps, you get a double-tailwind. But that plays the other way as well if it reduces the distribution likely sending the discount out by 150 bps. In the end, the discount is right where it was. The only benefit could arise if you can correctly anticipate the movement based on other variables like benchmarks or other similarly positioned funds.

The Portfolios

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short and Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit have very similarly positioned portfolios. Both funds invest in loans and some fixed coupon high yield bonds. At any given time, the funds must have at least 70% of their managed assets in secured loans.

The primary objectives include current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. There are two small nuances that separate the two funds from their similarities. For one, BGB is a term trust structure with a future self-liquidation date. That date is September 15, 2027, or nearly eight years from now.

BGX is a long-short strategy whereby it allowed to short positions that it believes will under-perform due to various factors like slower earnings growth. The fund can short up to 30% of the fund's net assets. However, just note that it typically has zero short so an investor would not buy this fund because of that short allocation hedge.

Fund size is a bit different as well with BGB being nearly 3x the size of BGX. That is likely due to the term trust structure of BGB that has been far more palatable by investors since the Financial Crisis. Most new funds that have come to market in recent years have been term trusts or target terms.

BGX:

BGB:

The two portfolio snapshots appear very similar with similar degrees of leverage, duration, position size, and avg all-in yield of the positions. The credit quality is firmly in the B1/B2, near the top of the non-investment-grade ladder.

Performance

The funds have performed well during some periods while underperformed during others. Both BGB and BGX have relatively low allocation to energy, which tends to be a large portion of the high-yield marketplace. In the last annual report through December 31, 2018, BGX had just 3.84% in oil and gas companies while BGB had 4.24%.

Over the last three years, BGX and BGB occupy the third and fourth best total return spots for the senior loan sub-sector. Comparing it to the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), you can clearly see the strong outperformance. Of course, over that time period, we saw primarily shrinking credit spreads following the high yield swoon between 2014 and 2016.

Data by YCharts

Looking more at the last 18 months, where we saw a significant risk-on market plus two risk-off periods (January/February 2018, and Q4 2018), the two funds still did "as well" or better than the passive index with BGX doing much better mostly because of the discount tightening.

Data by YCharts

The fund's managers discuss their performance in their most recent annual report for 2018:

The Fund’s outperformance relative to its benchmark in 2018 was primarily attributable to credit selection within both loans and high yield. Loans held in the Fund returned approximately +3.5% compared to approximately +0.5% for loans held in the S&P LLI. High yield bonds held in the Fund returned approximately ‐1.2% compared to ‐2.1% for the Barclays HYI. Within single‐B loans specifically (approximately 65% of the Fund during the period), the Fund’s loans returned +3.1% compared to +0.8% for single‐B loans held in the S&P LLI. Credit selection was positive in eight of ten sectors, with the strongest contributions from industrials, technology, and healthcare, partially offset by negative energy performance.2 By issuer, the largest positive contributors to performance relative to the benchmark were Ivanti Software, Carestream Health, and PF Chang’s, while York Risk Services, SandRidge, and Pier 1 Imports were the most significant detractors.

Valuation

We measure the value of these funds in many different ways including the typical discount measures relative to historical averages, z-scores, as well as regression models. Typically, I'll look at the historical averages of discount to one-, three-, and if applicable, five-year average discount. But then we need to make an assessment by comparing it to a composite of the space. For example, if fund ABC is very cheap in the senior loan sub-sector, but all senior loan funds are cheap because of the sentiment in the space, then the conclusions that it is cheap isn't valid.

Instead, we would compare this to a regression model that looks at relative NAV yields as well as other variables that looks at fund ABC relative to other funds in the same sub-sector for "cheapness."

We have owned BGX in our Core Portfolio for over two years until recently when the valuations of the largely similar funds diverted. In the chart below, you can see that roughly six months ago, the market placed roughly the same valuation on the two funds. Both traded at a low-double-digit discount to NAV. Earlier this year, both funds rose in value but BGX (orange line) continued to rise farther than BGB and has maintained that higher valuation for some time (at least the last three months). The spread between the two funds is almost 5%, which is a significant difference for funds that largely hold the same positions.

Data by YCharts

The divergence led us to swap out BGX from the Core Portfolio in favor of BGB. The difference in the valuation could be the outperformance by BGX in the last year. Investors tend to favor, all else being equal, the best-performing funds (performance chasing).

But BGB may be the better play longer-term. Here's why. The first is I really like the term trust structure where the fund self-liquidates in the future. While that future is nearly eight years away, it still is an easily quantifiable tailwind for the position. For instance, at a nearly -8% discount to NAV and eight years to liquidation, the easy math tells us we are to receive about 100 bps annually to our yield number. The current yield is 9.38%, which means we can produce a 10.4% annual total return estimate - at least for the next year or two barring large-scale changes to the economy.

In addition, the fund is substantially larger at $1.2B in assets versus $330M. That shows up in the daily shares traded at 160K vs. 56K. Overall, when two funds are very similar, the more liquid fund tends to trade tighter.

Fundamentals

For those wondering why then BGX trades so much closer to NAV, the answer is likely in the yields. At these current valuations, both funds yield in the 9.30s (BGX at 9.32% and BGB at 9.38%). This is the market moving the prices of the two funds to be close to each other.

Blackstone/GSO is a semi-annual reporter, meaning we only get EPS and UNII data every six months in early March and early September. The March data is now becoming a little stale at this point, but we have no visibility to earnings until September, when we get the next N-CSRS report. That is unless we utilize the new dynamic distribution policy to gain insights into the current earnings power of the fund.

According to CEFData.com, BGB earns about 104% of its distribution with UNII of 1.9 cents. BGX has slightly lower coverage at 103%, but UNII is about double at 4.1 cents. BGX was earning more than BGB until the recent distribution change. Now that BGB has coverage that is slightly higher than BGX, it is likely to see a larger bump in the distribution when they announce the fourth quarter payouts in September. Still, the differences will be small.

Despite the closeness of the yields, we still think investors may now gravitate towards the cheaper fund as BGX is closing in on par while BGB is still well over a -7% discount.

Concluding Thoughts

Both BGX and BGB are solid choices for your floating rate loan exposure. We will be issuing a new report on the floating rate space early next week where we think investors are overlooking an opportunity despite falling short-term rates. In the interim, we will continue to hold our position in BGB and hopefully will be able to capture some discount tightening. If not, we do have the eventual discount tightening in a few years when the liquidation date approaches.

If rates do eventually head back up, they will be a good hedge against those headwinds. This is especially true given our large muni exposure today which could be viewed as a play on lower rates. We like to think of these positions today as small-cap equity risk, but with slightly better return prospects at the current valuations and without the duration risk that comes with stocks.

We also like the fundamentals and the fact that we have the next three distributions locked in. There is still some buffer in case of earnings erosion between now and then. So we are fairly confident that the rates are going to remain around where they are today. Buying opportunistically remains the key, and we like where the buy and sell thresholds are set currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.