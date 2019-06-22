Spotify, Part 1: Understanding The Business Model, Industry And Its Unique Advantages

Finally, I will conclude with a discussion of what I believe to be Spotify's unique advantages that allow it to develop a sort of moat despite the influx of competitors and headwinds.

Secondly, I will be taking a deep dive into understanding Spotify's current business model - in terms of revenue, MAUs and ARPUs as well as margins.

Firstly, there is a need to understand the music and streaming industry where growth has actually plateaued and is declining.

This will be the first part of my two-part series on Spotify. The first article can be broken down into 4 parts, in order to better understand Spotify's story.

My interest in Spotify (SPOT) started as a satisfied long-time user of Spotify and as Spotify's stock hovered around the $120-$130 range. While I can confidently say that Spotify's music streaming service is the best, I was and am interested in understanding its current and future place in the music streaming industry as a business. The current discussion on Spotify appears to be deeply split into two distinct camps - on one side there are those that believe Spotify has a wide moat and even potentially future pricing power while there is another camp that sees numerous obstacles in Spotify's future, including increasing competition, contracting margins and an unclear path to profitability.

In this article, I try to explore which view on Spotify is closer to the truth, that it is a wide-moat company enjoying a market leading position in a fast growing industry or simply a company that is facing too many headwinds and hence too much uncertainty. I have split the article into two due to its length. The first part will be focused on:

Understanding the music/audio and streaming industry. Understanding its current business model. Exploring Spotify's competitors and hence its position in the music streaming industry. Discussion of Spotify's advantages and moat.

The second part of my article will be focused on:

Spotify's future plans and hence potential challenges. Exploring Spotify's financials and hence ascertaining a reasonable valuation for Spotify.

The Music and Streaming Industry

Contrary to popular belief, global streaming revenue growth had actually plateaued in 2017. According to research by MIDIA, streaming growth will continue to fall from 29% in 2018 to 7% in 2026.

However, while growth has plateaued, streaming revenue growth is the only positive aspect of the music industry. In 2017, the IFPI reported that global music revenue grew by 8.1%, driven by a 41.1% growth in streaming revenue while being offset by a 20.5% fall in download revenue and a 5.4% fall in physical revenue. The 8.1% growth achieved in 2017 was the third consecutive year of growth after 15 years of consecutive decline in the music industry. Hence, it is very clear that the streaming trend (started and led by Spotify) has been a huge boon to the music industry as streaming now accounts for 38% of global music revenue (the largest segment).

Source: IFPI 2017 report

One of the biggest positive impacts of Spotify and the music industry's transition to streaming has been the reversal of piracy, which was previously an existential threat to the industry. Warner Music's Rees says:

"We're starting to see an encouraging growth in a number of markets which historically have been completely overwhelmed by piracy. Russia, Turkey and China in particular, are now becoming success stories driven by consumer adoption of legitimate paid streaming platforms."

As of the first half of 2018, Spotify held a commanding lead on global streaming music subscribers, with 36% of the global market share, almost double that of its second place rival, Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL). At the end of 2018, Spotify had 207 million MAUs (29% YoY) with 96 million paid subscribers (36% YoY) as compared to Apple Music's 50 million paid subscribers. Hence, Spotify is not only maintaining its global lead on Apple Music but also its other competitors including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google Music (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tencent Music (NYSE:TME).

Source: Statista

Understanding Spotify's Business Model

Now that we better understand the industry that Spotify helped create, I will turn my attention to its business model. What most of us have heard about Spotify's business model is that it is "shaky" at best (as per CNBC) due to the fact that "it has yet to turn a profit, and with mounting music rights costs, a saturation of streaming services, and lack original content."

However, before we decide to accept such a conclusion, it is necessary to understand Spotify's current business model and its viability.

Revenue: Spotify operates on a freemium model in which it earns from both subscriptions (premium model) and through advertising (free model). Spotify has enjoyed consistent growth in its total MAUs, almost doubling from Q1 2017 to Q1 2019.

Source: Spotify's quarterly reports

Source: Spotify's quarterly reports

Premium Subscribers and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): More importantly, it has worked to consistently increase premium subscribers (since Q4 2017, premium subscribers make up around 45% of total MAUs). This is extremely important since average revenue per premium subscriber is 13.85 euros vs. 1.02 euros for ad-supported user (based on Q1 2019 numbers). Hence, attracting the higher paying premium subscriber is far more important to Spotify which explains why Premium MAUs are an important metric for Spotify. However, a cause for concern is the falling ARPU for both ad-supported and premium users (as seen in below chart).

Spotify's falling ARPU can be explained by 2 reasons.

First, as detailed below, Spotify has failed to increase its prices (USD$9.99) since its inception. Spotify’s $9.99 price point is actually the equivalent of $7.40 in today’s prices when inflation is taken into account. This means an effective real-term price reduction of 26%. Furthermore, in other countries such as India, its monthly subscription price for premium is Rs. 119 (about US$3) or Vietnam (US$2.50), thus further driving down ARPU. I believe that Music Industry Blog rightfully argues that in the short term, Spotify is stuck in a prisoner's dilemma and is unable to raise prices "because it has no meaningful content differentiation from its competitors." Furthermore, Spotify's competitors, Apple Music and Amazon Music have repeatedly said that they're not in the music streaming business for the money and hence have no problems continuing to keep prices low even at a loss.

Source: Music Industry Blog The second reason for Spotify's declining ARPU is due to the fact that Spotify has been focused on commercial partnerships with other companies such as Hulu (monthly subscription price of $9.99 for both Hulu and Spotify), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (free 6 months subscription) and Google (Google Home Mini and Spotify bundle), among other companies. This has allowed Spotify to increase its Premium MAUs but at the expense of ARPU which is unlikely to change anytime soon. These reasons were reaffirmed by Warner Music's CEO, Steve Cooper:

“The main drivers responsible for the trend of falling ARPU are family plans and meaningfully lower price points in emerging markets.”

Costs and hence margins: With gross margins at around 25%, the bulk of costs come from Spotify's costs of revenue which "consists predominantly of royalty and distribution costs related to content streaming... (paid) to certain record labels, music publishers, and other rights holders, for the right to stream music to our users." Based on the 2017 licensing agreements with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and other companies:

"Royalties are typically calculated monthly based on the combination of a number of different elements. Generally, Premium Service royalties are based on the greater of a percentage of revenue and a per user amount. Royalties for the Ad-Supported Service are typically a percentage of revenue.... In our agreements with certain record labels, the percentage of revenue used in the calculation of royalties is generally dependent upon certain targets being met... we are effectively currently meeting the targets and consequently we are generally paying the lowest percentage of revenue possible per the agreements. In addition, royalty rates vary by country."

Other forms of costs of revenue include credit card and payment processing fees, cloud computing, equipment costs, as well as amounts incurred to produce content, etc. Spotify has managed to improve its gross margins for both premium and ad-supported since 2015 which has led to a significant improvement in overall gross margins from 13.5% in 2015 to 25.7% in 2018 as seen in the below graph.

Source: Information from Spotify's Annual Reports

However, Spotify is unlikely to see continued gross margin expansion in the near future. In its Q1 2019 report, it guided for a gross margin of 22-25%, which is actually a decline from its 2018 gross margins. A reason for gross margin contraction is a continuation of lower ARPUs as previously explained, but I believe also in anticipation for its upcoming music licensing renewal and increased costs for its Podcast expansion.

Licensing Renewal: 2019 is an important year for Spotify's future as it is time for the renewal of Spotify's licensing deal with the 3 big record labels - Sony, Universal and Warner. These record labels have already made public their dissatisfaction and unhappiness with Spotify and its business model. According to a recent Rolling Stones article, “This isn’t really about record labels, it’s about artists — it’s about Spotify pushing down the inherent value of music in order to accelerate their customer acquisition,” one senior major-label source told me this week." While negotiations began in March and are expected to last for several months, the outlook doesn't look too rosy for Spotify. Recently, the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) ruled in favor of a 44% royalty increase for songwriters on streaming music services and Spotify has responded by appealing against the decision in the courts.

Hence, it is extremely unlikely that the renegotiated licensing deals will be as good as the 2017 agreements where Digital Music News reported that major labels had reportedly agreed to help the company make its case on Wall Street by reducing royalty payouts.

Spotify's competitors (US) and its market share

While Spotify has managed to maintain its global lead in streaming, its competitors have been stepping up efforts in order to eat at Spotify's market share, particularly in the US. The main strategy of its competitors (particularly Apple, Google and Amazon) is to bundle its music streaming app along with its other apps in order to create a more attractive ecosystem in which users have access to more content and services. (Global competitors - ex US, will be discussed in Part II)

Apple Music: Apple Music represented one of Apple's first serious attempt in its transition from a purely hardware company to a company focused on services. Its service was recently launched in 2015 and leveraged Apple's large install base (reported 900 million iPhones being used in the world in January 2019). Hence, 50 million paid subscribers which only represent about 5.5% of the total possible install base. They should be able to increase paid subscribers if and when they begin to bundle their upcoming services products (Apple TV+, Apple News and Apple Arcade), thus creating an Apple ecosystem that will make its services more attractive to users. It appears to be particularly successful in the US where in March 2018, it had overtaken Spotify in US market share.



Statista YouTube Music: Even before the launch of YouTube Music, YouTube has been a popular site for people to listen to music due to it being free and having pretty much every song in the world. Like Spotify, YouTube Music comes with free and premium tiers. The free version is ad-supported, while ad-free YouTube Music Premium is $9.99 a month and allows for background listening (for audio tracks only) and downloads. According to The Verge, YouTube also bundles YouTube Music with its YouTube Originals (original video content) at $11.99 a month. Amazon Music: eMarketer forecasts that Amazon Music will have the fastest growth rates (MAUs) among the different streaming apps for 2019. The music streaming service is made available with their Prime Service and more than half of US households will be Prime Members in 2019.

eMarketer

Spotify's Advantages

Despite the influx of new competitors - both in the US and in the rest of the world - I still remain confident that Spotify has its own advantages that has allowed it to develop somewhat of moat against new entrants. I believe that Spotify's advantages can be generally broken down into three categories:

Personalisation and discover strategy. Constant innovation which increases time spent and attract new users. Unlike other companies, Spotify has a more global reach.

Spotify's personalisation and discover strategy

One of the hallmarks of Spotify's unique advantages is its personalisation strategy where it utilises users' listening data through machine learning techniques to help users discover new music that they will potentially like. This is a unique strength of Spotify as it allows it to effectively use data to forge a genuine human and social connection with not only its users but also the artists who put their music on its platform.

This mainly occurs through the ' Discover Weekly ' function in which Spotify creates a unique weekly playlist for each user. This has been an incredibly successful strategy as users of the 'Discover Weekly' function stream more than twice as long (2.1x) as non-Discovery Weekly users. Furthermore, in 2016, 40% of Spotify's users were also users of Discover Weekly with over 20% of MAUs streaming more than 10 songs from the curated playlist and saving at least one.



Spotify

' function in which Spotify creates a unique weekly playlist for each user. This has been an incredibly successful strategy as users of the 'Discover Weekly' function stream more than twice as long (2.1x) as non-Discovery Weekly users. Furthermore, in 2016, 40% of Spotify's users were also users of Discover Weekly with over 20% of MAUs streaming more than 10 songs from the curated playlist and saving at least one. Spotify It is widely acknowledged that Spotify's personalisation strategy goes far beyond what other platforms are doing, what some have termed 'hyper-personalisation'. This excerpt by Trinity and McQueen demonstrates how such a hyper-personalisation works for Spotify.

"The playlist curation process first starts with examining the circa 2 billion playlists created by other users, taste matching your musical preferences to others – and suggesting songs based on those played like-minded musical heads. That may seem relatively simple – but Spotify also generates a profile for each individual user down to a micro-genre level. So not only does Spotify know you’re a fan of dance music, but it also knows you’re a fan of ‘ambient dub techno’, before you even knew this yourself, or had even heard of the genre! Spotify's personalisation and discovery strategy has not only benefited users to allow them to easily discover new music that they will enjoy but it has also benefited artists. The IFPI report highlights that the rise of Spotify "is the simultaneous extension of global reach and the localisation of repertoire" which has allowed local artists (they highlight Korean group BTS and the breakout of Latin music) to have their music 'discovered' by a global audience."

Another incredible example of Spotify's personalisation strategy that has resonated well with its users is its Wrapped strategy. I believe that its Wrapped strategy is representative of Spotify's unique strength - its ability to combine data and focus on a social and human connection through music. In 2018, Wrapped gave users data about their most listened to songs (including hours spent streaming), artists and genres.

Spotify

However, it doesn't end here. Spotify was able to make this a social experience for both users and artists, thus value-adding to the music and listening experience. Users were encouraged to share their Wrapped on their various social media platforms. A quick look at #SpotifyWrapped on Twitter gives you numerous examples of users and artists sharing their Wrapped 2018.

A Spotify user sharing his favourite artist - Celine Dion

Artists were also able to share information about how their music was received on Spotify

Out of all the other music streaming companies, Spotify has been consistently the most innovative. Its innovation over the years as demonstrated in the below chart is directly correlated to the increase in its MAUs, paid subscribers as well as monthly content hours per MAU.

Global Reach

Another of Spotify's strength lies in its global reach. While Amazon and Apple Music count American users as the bulk of its users, Spotify's subscribers are far more global (as seen in the below chart).

Source: Spotify

Spotify's global reach is becoming increasingly important as growth slows down in the already saturated markets of the US, UK and Australia, thus how well Spotify does in the Middle East, Africa and other less developed markets will be more important in the coming years. 2018 saw Spotify expand from 65 countries to 78 as they expanded into the Middle East and North Africa.

One reason behind my optimism that Spotify can increase its subscriber count in 'Rest of World' is its success in Latin America. According to the Financial Times, "Spotify became the dominant paid streaming service in Latin America with minimal effort; to this day a few dozen employees working out of a Miami WeWork office run the operation for the whole continent." Spotify predicts that Mexico and Brazil will soon overtake the UK and Germany in terms of number of subscribers. Morgan Stanley is also bullish about Spotify being able to replicate its success in the other parts of the world. It expects Spotify will have 53m paid subscribers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, compared with just 11m in 2018.

Conclusion

Hence, while there are some near-term challenges and uncertainty to Spotify's business model, namely the aggressiveness of the music labels in re-negotiating their licensing deals, overall slowing growth of the streaming industry and increasing competition. I believe that Spotify has some inherent advantages that should be considered a moat. In the second article that will soon follow, I will also be discussing Spotify's future plans to cement its market leading position as well as a reasonable and fair valuation of Spotify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.