Ameriprise's Asset Management Business Is Also Under Siege

Earlier, we wrote about the headwinds facing Ameriprise's (AMP) largest operating segment. Well, we don’t want to give the impression that it’s the only segment of the company facing challenges. Ameriprise’s second largest business segment, Asset Management, is also facing a difficult operating environment. In fact, the challenges facing the Asset Management division might be even greater than those facing the Wealth Management business.

Ameriprise’s Asset Management Business

Ameriprise’s Asset Management segment is its second largest business, accounting for 26% (to be fair, the third place segment is virtually identical in size at 25%) of pre-tax adjusted operating earnings. Here’s the description of the business from the company’s latest 10-K:

"Our Asset Management segment provides investment management and advice and investment products to retail, high net worth and institutional clients on a global scale through Columbia Threadneedle Investments. … At December 31, 2018, our Asset Management segment had $430.7 billion in managed assets worldwide."

Again, similar to the Advice and Wealth Management segment, on the surface, things don’t look bad over the past five years. Operating earnings are actually slightly up.

(in $ millions) FY2013 FY2018 AUM $500,800 $430,700 Asset Management revenue $3,169 $3,011 Expenses $2,454 $2,283 Operating earnings $715 $728 Implied fees as percent of assets .63% .70%

(Source: Company filings, author calculations)

The problem is the two ways the company got there don’t look to be sustainable. Headline assets under management actually fell by about $70B (and this is despite a bull market). The company kept earnings up by both cutting expenses (down about $170M) and raising its implied asset based fees. (This could have been done a number of ways besides simply raising the published expense ratio for funds.)

But, you can’t cut costs and raise prices forever. Eventually, the declining AUM will turn into declining earnings. It doesn’t appear Ameriprise has had any success in stemming fund outflows. AUM declined in 2018.

Total AUM decreased $60.1 billion, or 8%, to $654.2 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $714.3 billion as of December 31, 2017 due to a $63.9 billion decrease in Asset Management AUM primarily driven by market depreciation, net outflows and retail fund distributions.

In 2017 and 2016, it was the same story with net fund outflows again (bold highlights ours):

"…and a $40.2 billion increase in Asset Management AUM driven by market appreciation and a positive impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by net outflows and retail fund distributions."

And 2016:

"Asset Management AUM decreased $17.5 billion, or 4%, compared to the prior year driven by net outflows and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by market appreciation."

The Asset Management segment sells its line-up of funds both through its advisor network as well as to unaffiliated third parties. Looking through the line-up of funds, we question how attractive they would be to third parties. The company’s ETF line-up consists of just a few specialized funds focused on thematic and strategic beta.

(Source: Columbia Threadneedle website)

The mutual fund line-up is also uninspiring. There are 107 equity and fixed income funds charging an average expenses ratio of .81% and a median expense ratio of .79% (retail institutional class). Looking through the fund list, it looks like the typical US focused equity fund carries approximately a 1% expense ratio and greater than 1% for international focused equity funds. Bond funds seem to be in the neighborhood of .5% to .7% and target risk or target retirement funds have around a .75% expense ratio.

We question how many investors will find these funds appealing given that, according to ICI, the average equity mutual fund expense ratio in 2018 was .55%. Ameriprise is still stuck in the late 90s when the average fund charged about 1%. The bond fund offerings are a bit more in line with the market average of .48%.

What would happen if Ameriprise had to eventually reduce its asset based fees by 10 or even 20 basis points to steady their AUM? For each 10 basis point reduction in AUM fees, the company would be losing about $430M in revenue. The incremental margin on that revenue is probably close to 100% so a majority of that would flow through to the bottom line. It wouldn’t take much in the way of fee pressure before the profitability of the Asset Management segment was severely impacted.

Summary

We don’t see much the company can do on its own since it’s fighting against market forces and larger competitors with larger asset bases. Based on the current fund line-up, we don’t see many products that would appeal to third parties and could be sold outside Ameriprise’s captive advisor network. It’s really hard to get excited about Ameriprise when almost three-quarters of its adjusted pre-tax operating earnings are coming from business segments that are facing substantial headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.