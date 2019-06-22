LGI Homes: A Golden Egg In A Silver Basket

For a multitude of reasons, we are long-term bulls on the housing development industry and we believe LGI Homes (LGIH) is most optimal single stock investment within that basket.

LGI is a home builder that specializes in single family “starter homes” in affordable areas, particularly the Southwest and Southeast. We believe that economic trends within the United States have caused the stars to align in favor of this small developer. As millennials leave their apartments (and parents’ homes), we expect them to be looking for the exact types of property that LGI develops: single family, high quality “starter homes”. Further, as many migrate toward areas with more affordable housing, it seems likely developers located in those areas like LGI will benefit greatly.

Since 2003, LGI has been rapidly growing and continually directing its expansion in areas where young families are moving and where real estate prices have growth potential. In fact, they were one of the only builders to experience revenue growth during the Great Financial Crisis. They initially were centered in Texas and have since rapidly expanded to be the 10th largest builder in the United States with an extremely high average yearly revenue CAGR of 50% and home closings CAGR of 40%. On top of that, the company has 4.2 stars on Consumer Affairs, an A+ rating by BBB, and 90% CEO approval rating on Glassdoor.

Bullish Technical Trend

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the past three years, the company has outperformed its industry by a wide margin. It is certainly not without its risks as the value of the stock got cut in half last year but has since rallied nearly back to an all-time high. We expect this large uptrend to continue barring any short-term economic shocks. We do expect this current trend to continue in the months to come.

That said, this is a very high volatility stock and we have little reason to believe its risk profile will dampen anytime soon. The current trend, which began at the onset of the year, does appear to be strong, but we would caution a short-term investor against buying since the company will likely experience a significant hit to its stock price in the event of another major correction or recession. We have a very small position <3% of equity portfolio in the stock as of June 21st and would most likely buy 1-2% more in the event of another large decline.

Low Valuation, High Growth

Despite its extremely high growth rate, the company still has a considerably low valuation. Valuation metrics over the past three years shown below.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The company is currently at a midpoint valuation compared to its history, but with a PE and Enterprise Value to EBIT (our preferred metric) both around 10, we view this company as significantly undervalued. Most home builders have valuations around 10 (though we think they deserve 15), but do not have the same extremely high-top line growth rates as LGI. We will shift over to financial health and efficiency next to see if there is any way to justify its low valuation.

Improving Financial Health

Here are our financial health metrics for the firm:

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, this company has seen increasing cash flow coverage (though negative cash flow due to changes in inventories) and decreasing liabilities. Its quick ratio is below one, so this company does have some short-term risks that are seen best in its inventories. This factor is most likely the leading cause of the large decline last year; if the company fails to close its homes in inventory, it will experience short-term difficulty. We have faith in management’s ability and because most of their inventory is in areas of the country with increasing demand like the Carolinas and Florida, we do not see this as an imminent risk.

To illustrate this point, here is a map of the fastest growing states in the U.S. compared to the locations of LGI’s current inventory:

Fastest Growing States

Source: World Population Review

LGI Inventory

Source: LGI Homes

They do have some inventory in high-risk "falling demand" areas such as California that we see as the primary area of risk for the company. However, most of that inventory is in the more affordable Sacramento area that is less likely to experience a large housing decline.

On top of high levels of inventory, the company is more highly levered than most developers. This is understandable due to its high growth rate but should be viewed with some caution.

Strong Operational Financial Management

Below is our Financial Efficiency Metrics for LGI:

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see above, our aggregated efficiency score has been on the rise primarily due to the effect of tax reform, improving EBIT margins, and decreasing operational expenses. The company has seen a small decline in gross profit margins which we expect to continue to decline in the short term as labor costs are likely to continue to rise, but overall, we see proper operational financial management.

Risks, Rewards, and the Bottom Line

This company is excellent for an investor with a long-time horizon who is willing to weather large short-term declines for even larger long-term profits. Our primary reason for investing is its positioning in regions with high growth potential, its niche in excellent starter-homes that will attract ex-urban millennials, and its attractive valuation.

The paramount risk we see is its high degree of leverage (though falling) and large volume of inventory. If a large economic shock does occur and manages to harm the real estate market (which we see as unlikely for reasons that will be mentioned in a later article), then this company will suffer. Most likely it will only suffer for a short period of time and secular trends will bring it back on its high growth path, but this company should be avoided by risk-averse investors.

At most, we would allocate 5% of our equity portfolio to the company and have a 5- to 15-year time frame on the investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.