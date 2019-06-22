Mid-Con Energy Partners: Reviewing Its New Reserve Value

The three-year WTI futures strip is around $55 right now, making Mid-Con's $123 million current enterprise value appear fairly reasonable.

Adjusting for that would put its PV-10 at $253 million at $65.56 WTI oil and $133 million at $55.56 WTI oil.

Mid-Con's reserves appear to have a PV-10 of around $323 million at $65.56 WTI oil and $218 million at $55.56 WTI oil.

When looking at Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) PV-10, it becomes clear that it is worth a fair bit more than its current unit price at $65 oil, but at $55 oil, a price of $0.50 per unit is probably reasonable.

With its recent transactions, Mid-Con's proved reserves have a PV-10 of $218 million at $55.56 WTI oil. However, adjusting for its G&A, interest costs and preferred distributions brings this down to $133 million, which is only around 8% higher than its current enterprise value.

Reserve Value At 2018 SEC Pricing

At the end of 2018, Mid-Con's standardised measure of its proved reserves was $348 million based on $65.56 NYMEX oil. This included the Texas properties that it divested, so excluding those, its standardised measure would be $264 million.

Mid-Con's Oklahoma acquisitions have a standardised measure of $59 million at $65.56 NYMEX oil, so Mid-Con's new standardised measure (based on 2018 year-end reserves and proforma for its transactions) would be around $323 million at $65.56 NYMEX oil.

Reserve Value At Mid-$50s Oil

Mid-Con noted that a $10 reduction in oil prices (to $55.56 NYMEX oil) would have decreased its standardised measure of its proved reserves from $348 million to $259 million, a decrease of around 26%. Applying a similar percentage decrease to the Texas properties would decrease its standardised measure from $84 million at $65.56 NYMEX oil to $62 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil. The Texas properties have lower operating costs (compared to Mid-Con's average) so they would likely see a slightly lower percentage decrease in standardised measure, so I estimate it would be around $65 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil. This would leave Mid-Con's standardised measure at $194 million without its Oklahoma acquisitions.

I estimated that Mid-Con's Oklahoma acquisitions have a standardised measure of $24 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil, so adding that back would put Mid-Con's standardised measure at around $218 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil.

PV-10 Of G&A And Other Costs

This seems pretty good compared to Mid-Con's enterprise value of around $123 million ($68 million in credit facility debt, $40 million in preferred units and $15 million in market cap). However, Mid-Con's interest costs, preferred unit distributions and G&A costs add up over time.

I've assumed that Mid-Con's cash G&A costs stay around $6 million per year, and that it attempts to maintain production and put its cash flow to repaying its credit facility debt and then its preferred units (for simplicity, I've assumed the preferred units get rolled over if Mid-Con doesn't have the cash to redeem them).

The PV-10 of those costs (capped at 20 years) is estimated at around $70 million at $65.56 NYMEX oil and $85 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil. It is higher in the latter case due to the slower rate of credit facility debt and preferred unit paydown at lower oil prices.

Subtracting these other costs would leave Mid-Con's PV-10 at $253 million at $65.56 NYMEX oil and $133 million at $55.56 NYMEX oil. At $65.56 NYMEX oil, this is more than double Mid-Con's current enterprise value, but at $55.56 NYMEX oil, Mid-Con's PV-10 (net of interest, preferred distributions and G&A) would only be marginally higher than its current enterprise value.

WTI futures for the next three years are currently averaging around $55, which goes a long way to explaining why Mid-Con is trading at close to $0.50 per unit.

Notes On Bankruptcy Risk

Raw Energy made a good point in a past article that due to partnership law, Mid-Con doesn't have the option to ignore requests to redeem its preferred equity the way a corporation could.

I think that Mid-Con should be able to work something out with its preferred unitholders, though, and could end up with new preferred units with a later redemption date and a lower conversion price. The preferred unitholders seem to be in a pretty decent position in a $50 to $60 oil environment, with the credit facility continuing to be paid down slowly.

Conclusion

Mid-Con Energy Partners appears to be appropriately priced for a mid-$50s oil environment. Its PV-10 (net of interest costs, G&A and preferred distributions) at $55.56 WTI oil is around 1.08x its current enterprise value. At that oil price, it can also potentially continue to pay down its credit facility debt by around $6 million to $7 million per year while also maintaining production levels. However, its enterprise value would also appear to be above 5.5x EBITDAX at that oil price. It is a fairly leveraged play on higher oil prices, and has become more sensitive to oil prices after its recent transactions.

