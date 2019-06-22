S&P 500 Weekly Update: There Is One Strategy That Continues To Work In This Secular Bull Market; 'Stay The Course'

The long-term trend remains in place and for the moment that is all one needs to know.

Given the weight of the evidence, the Fed made the right decision not to cut rates now.

Sentiment among fund managers is as bearish as it can get, and that’s a positive for the bulls.

New highs forged for the S&P and Dow 30 as the secular bull market continues. The majority of pundits are left behind again.

"Flexibility requires an open mind and a welcoming of new alternatives." - Deborah Day "You can choose between having an open mind and being a skeptic. There is no in-between." - Brownell Landrum

After a nice rebound rally off the lows, the S&P stopped to refuel and traded sideways for a few days. A calm and neutral setting as investors set themselves up for some key events in the coming weeks that will likely help to steer the market's direction into the end of the second quarter. The first of those events took place this past week with the FOMC meeting. That came and went with no surprises as the Fed Funds Rate remained the same.

The G20 meeting comes along on June 28th and market participants will be listening for some signs that serious trade talks will be reinstituted. The S&P remained in a 40 point trading range for over a week right up to the moment that the president offered some insight into the upcoming G20 summit.

The reactions to headlines and tweets these days are almost incomprehensible, as that sparked an across-the-board rally on Tuesday with the S&P moving 28 points higher. Investors listened to the comments after the FOMC meeting, and the rally continued as new highs were forged for the S&P 500 and the Dow 30. The naysayers are scrambling now to explain how their forecasts for lower stock prices were incorrect. From my perspective, same result, different day, and more new market highs.

The S&P finished up 2.2% for the week and is now up 17+% for the year. The Dow followed with a 2.6% move higher for the week. Other indices: the Nasdaq Composite is 1% off the old high and the Russell 2000 needs to gain about 4% to post a new record close. The S&P is up 600 points or 25% off the December 24th lows. A point in time where many were calling and positioned for another leg down in the market.

Global markets also moved higher with Chinese "A" shares and Emerging Market ETFs breaking above short-term resistance. In Brazil, the benchmark Ibovespa index saw a similar move closing at a record high and above 100,000 for the first time in its history. All of these are positive signs that the global picture may be about to improve on the fundamental side. We'll just have to be patient and see what develops.

The defensive sectors have been the leaders in the recent rally. Investors remain positioned defensively while some already have one foot out of the door. That is partially a result of the skeptics point of view, where all of the political risks, U.S.-China trade, Brexit, the incessant dislike of Mr. Trump and his rhetoric will eventually be the catalyst that brings on a steep market decline. Plenty of analysts are now calling this stock market a value trap.

Despite that outlook and the media's obsessive focus on tariffs, 99% of it containing a negative slant, there are positives. Import prices are tumbling and inflation is staying low. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, there are more jobs than applicants as job openings remain at an all-time high. Interest rates remain low, increasing mortgage applications. There is nothing wrong with consumer confidence and retail sales remain positive.

U.S. household net worth surged 4.5% in the first quarter, and the numbers reveal that real wages have risen 1.4% in the last 12 months vs. just a 0.2% annual increase as of May 2018. Despite the negative outlook among Business CEOs that was posted here last week, the same executives nonetheless raised their outlook for U.S. growth this year. Go figure.

Duke University/CFO Magazine survey reports that optimism among CFOs improved for the first time in five quarters, even though they expect a recession to start sometime next year. Another head scratcher and one has to start wondering if any of the information coming from the CEO crowd is worth listening to.

The positive mood among small businesses is at all-time highs.

All of the commentary today is about the front end of the yield curve being inverted. It can't be totally dismissed, but no one mentions that the long-term yield curve is steepening. That suggests the growth outlook is accelerating, not slowing. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has dropped below 2.10% and that is a positive for businesses. The annual unit labor cost inflation has slowed from 2.1% in the first quarter of 2018 to -0.8% in this year's first quarter.

Once again it comes down to perception. None of what I just wrote has any meaning to the crowd that has predetermined that the negatives are going to get worse. They didn't listen to the price action, they guessed that the market was ready to roll over, and started to prepare for a downtrend. They succumbed to emotion and they were wrong again.

Economy

If the economic expansion is still intact through the end of this month, it will tie the 1990s' expansion for the longest in history, and then anything after that would be a record. Good news, but the recovery has also been the weakest.

That is the reason why this recovery continues to baffle the majority. They keep calling for an end to this expansion because it's overdue to fall back into a recession. We haven't seen a boom; I don't expect a bust anytime soon.

That comment has been met with plenty of pushback, but that pushback has been going on for 4+ years now. Those positioned for a recession in 2015 are so far behind the investors that stayed on board this Bull market, they can't be seen in the rear view mirror.

Monthly data from the Conference Board showed that the leading versus coincident indicator ratio was down slightly on the month.

Source: Bespoke

For the third time since the last recession, the leading/coincident ratio is moving sideways after a solid peak; however, as with the prior two instances, there's no sharp decline in the ratio as there typically is in the lead-up to a broad contraction in economic activity.

The Empire State Manufacturing headline plunged to three-year low of -8.6 in June from a six-month high of 17.8 in May and 10.1 in April, while the ISM-adjusted Empire State fell to a three-year low of 48.5 from 52.7 in May and 54.0 in April. The index, and many of its components, are now near the weak late-2016 readings that reflected that year's mining and factory sector pullback.

Philly Fed index dropped 16.3 points to 0.3 in June, below expectations, after rising 8.1 ticks to 16.6 in May. The index was at 20.8 last June. It hit a recent high of 32.3 in May 2018. The 37.8 from February 2017 was the peak going back to 1993, while February's -4.1 was a 33-year low.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index dropped to 50.6 in June from 50.9 in May, which signaled the weakest expansion of business activity for over three years.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Business activity edged closer to stagnation in June, expanding at the slowest rate since February 2016 and rounding off a second quarter in which the survey data point to the pace of economic expansion slipping to 1.4%." "Recent months have seen a manufacturing-led downturn increasingly infect the service sector. The strong services economy seen earlier in the year has buckled to show barely any expansion in June, recording the second-weakest monthly growth since the global financial crisis." "Business optimism has also become more subdued, with sentiment about the year ahead down to a new series low amid intensifying worries about tariffs, geopolitical risk and slower economic growth in the months ahead."

The weekly Bloomberg consumer comfort index rose to 61.8, second highest level of the current expansion.

Source: Bespoke

The wage growth picture presented in the graphic below doesn't match the rhetoric being presented by the mainstream media.

The false narrative on this issue continues. Beware of spokespeople with agendas.

NAHB housing market index slid 2 points to 64 in June after rising 3 points to 66 in May. This is the first decline of the year and follows the highest reading since October. The index is off 4 ticks from the 68 mark a year ago.

U.S. housing starts fell 0.9% to 1.26 million in May, which was after surging 6.8% to 1.28 million in April (revised up from 1.23 million) and 4.4% to 1.19% in March (revised from 1.16 M).

Existing home sales bounced 2.5% to a 5.340 million in May after an unchanged reading of 5.2 million in April (revised from 5.19 M). That's better than expected. Single family sales rose 2.6% from -0.9% (revised from -1.1%). Condo/coop sales increased 1.7% after April's 7.4% climb (revised from 5.6%). Sales improved in all four regions covered, led by the Northeast's 5.6% gain. The months' supply of homes edged up to 4.3 from 4.2.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"The 2.5% jump shows that consumers are eager to take advantage of the favorable conditions. The purchasing power to buy a home has been bolstered by falling mortgage rates, and buyers are responding." "The median existing home price for all housing types in May was $277,700, up 4.8% from May 2018 ($265,100). May's price increase marks the 87th straight month of year-over-year gains." "Total housing inventory at the end of May increased to 1.92 million, up from 1.83 million existing homes available for sale in April and a 2.7% increase from 1.87 million a year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 4.3-month supply at the current sales pace, up from both the 4.2 month supply in April and from 4.2 months in May 2018." "Though inventory is up, the month's supply numbers remain near historic lows, which has a direct effect on price. Solid demand along with inadequate inventory of affordable homes have pushed the median home price to a new record high." "Properties remained on the market for an average of 26 days in May, up from 24 days in April and equal to the 26 days in May of 2018. Fifty-three percent of homes sold in May were on the market for less than a month. More new homes need to be built, otherwise we risk worsening the housing shortage, and an increasingly number of middle class families will be unable to achieve homeownership."

Global Economy

Bespoke Investment Group:

Despite fears of global weakness and trade tariff impacts, this data point cannot be emphasized enough: April saw record global container volumes across all trade routes, and those related to Asia have basically been stable over the past year.

Source: Bespoke

There is no massive decline in trade activity (regardless of cause) in these numbers.

ECB President Mario Draghi suggested that "in the absence of improvement, additional stimulus will be required."

Eurozone construction activity has flatlined in the last few months but is still pretty solid.

Source: Bespoke

The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 52.1 in June, according to the preliminary "flash" estimate, up from 51.8 in May to reach its highest since last November. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy picked up further momentum in June, with the headline PMI rising from the lows seen earlier in the year to hint that the worst of the current slowdown may be behind us. However, the overall rate of expansion remains weak, with the survey data indicative of eurozone growth of just over 0.2% in the second quarter." "However, growth trends between the core and the periphery have widened. Germany and France are both showing improved performances compared to earlier in the year as one-off factors (such as the political unrest in France) continue to drop out of the picture, but the data highlight a growing concern that the rest of the region is sliding closer towards stagnation."

Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI edges down to 49.5 in June, from 49.8 in May. Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"June survey data reveals a further loss of momentum across the manufacturing sector, as signalled by the headline PMI dropping to a three-month low. Softer demand in both domestic and international markets contributed to the sharpest fall in total new orders for three years. A soft patch for automotive demand and subdued client confidence in the wake of US-China trade frictions were often cited by survey respondents." "Disappointing sales volumes also led to the largest accumulation of finished goods inventories for over six and a half years. At the same time, backlogs of work were depleted to the greatest extent since January 2013, which will likely act as an additional drag on production volumes in the months ahead."

Visa's UK Consumer Spending Index, compiled by IHS Markit, signaled that overall expenditure fell modestly in May, down -1.4% on an annual basis. This was quicker than the -0.6% reduction seen in April and extended the current sequence of declining expenditure to eight months.

EU Council President Tusk, outgoing German Chancellor Merkel, and Irish Taoiseach Varadkar all said in very clear terms that the existing Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by UK Prime Minister May is not up for renegotiation.

Candidates contesting May's Conservative Party leadership have repeatedly alluded to or claimed that they can renegotiate. It appears they cannot, as the statements seem clear on that topic. Efforts within the UK echo chamber to try and strong arm the EU will lead to hard Brexit when the current extension on Article 50 ends on October 31st.

The wide favorite Boris Johnson has promised to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement. UK leadership once again appears adrift, inadequate, and ill-equipped to navigate the extremely complicated and trade-off ridden waters of Brexit.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q2 2019:

As of today, the estimated earnings decline for the second quarter for the S&P 500 stands at -2.6%. If -2.6% is the actual earnings decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported two straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q1 2016 and Q2 2016. It will also mark the largest year-over-year decline in earnings since Q2 2016 (-3.2%).

Q3 2019: Analysts are projecting a decline in earnings of -0.3% and revenue growth of 4.0%.

Q4 2019: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 6.7% and revenue growth of 4.5%.

CY 2019: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 2.8% and revenue growth of 4.5%.

Q1 2020: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 10.3% and revenue growth of 6.0%.

Q2 2020: Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 13.3% and revenue growth of 6.8%.

The forward 12 month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.8. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.5) and above the 10-year average (14.8).

The Political Scene

Where are the geniuses that were crying about the U.S. alienating their trade partners and how it was going to ruin our economy? That was yet another reason given to be wary of the equity market.

The Mexican government signed off on the USMCA trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada this week.

Canadian President Trudeau visited the White House and met with the president and members of Congress in an effort to affirm the approval of the same document that was designed to replace NAFTA.

A completed deal is seen as a positive for U.S. GDP that many may be overlooking.

The Fed

No surprise, the Fed kept interest rates at the same levels. Jay Powell conducted the June FOMC meeting this past week reconciling the differences between what members of his committee have been saying and what the market is expecting for the July meeting. On the one hand, economic data doesn't seem anywhere close to warranting a cut in rates, but economic data is obviously backward looking.

Members of the FOMC will be forced to weigh the data with other factors like the message of the yield curve, falling inflation, and even more importantly, plummeting inflation expectations. In addition to those factors, Fed officials must also weigh what's going on with trade. For starters, can rate cuts even do anything to offset the potential drag that comes from tariffs and a potential trade war?

In addition to that, a lot of the trade tensions can easily be undone just as easily as they were put into place. What happens if the FOMC cuts rates and trade issues are worked out shortly thereafter? Confused? We all should be, as this is not the easy decision of let's cuts rates just because it seems like a good idea.

The ink on the FOMC wasn't dry when the chatter shifted to a rate cut in July. While the media spins the notion that the market needs a rate cut or investors will be severely disappointed if it doesn't get one very soon, others are very nervous about that prospect. Some believe that might sound the alarm leaving the pundits to spin a tale that the Fed knows something, and all's not well with the economy.

History does show that equities have most often risen after the first rate cut. The only times when equities have consistently traded lower was when they were already doing poorly. Not the case today. In fact these are unusual times to be talking rate cuts.

In the past, the economic data had already been persistently weak for many months (even years) prior to the times when the first rate cut was followed by a recession and an equity bear market. That's totally different than the present backdrop, making it similar to years like 1984, 1995 and 1998 when rate cuts were subsequently reversed with further rate hikes.

There are never any guarantees, but this is a situation and subsequent market reaction that might confuse the majority of investors. Bottom line, market participants, analysts, and media types have been dead wrong about what the Fed will do. It's ironic, because all we heard for the past 3-1/2 years when rates were being increased were the outright fears that the Fed would choke the recovery just as it was getting going. The same people now fear the exact opposite. Apparently, any action the Fed takes is automatically assumed to be the end for stocks.

It's easy to see how investors are completely baffled and take opposite sides of the rate cutting argument. There are two examples that investors on each side remember. First, the memories of January 2001 and September 2007, and the S&P was 30-50% lower within about a year both times. That will get the attention of most market participants.

However, the Fed started to cut rates in 1984, 1989, 1995 and 1998, and within six months, the S&P was at least 7% higher each time. In fact, the bull market continued for at least another year and often for several more years after the first rate cut. It was nowhere near the end.

Assume that rates are cut in July. It would be just two months after a 50-year low in unemployment claims, three months after a cycle high in new home sales, two months after a peak in the Leading Economic Indicator and before the 10-2 yield curve has even inverted (which would be a first). The average for all of these in prior cycles is between 10 months and two years before the first rate cut.

The decision to cut rates isn't clear cut as many believe. Obsessing over the Fed has always been a fool's errand. No reason to believe me. The stock market just told everyone that all of the angst, hand wringing, and debating over the entire Fed issue meant little. The market is at a new high and all of that consternation was wasted energy.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted three weeks ago and that curve remains inverted. The most recent period of inversion that began on May 23rd has now stretched into its 20th straight trading day. However, the spread has now dropped to 4 basis points.

Just about every recession was preceded by a long period where yield curve was inverted. Of the seven prior recessions since 1962, only one was preceded by a period where the curve was not inverted for at least 50 or more trading days. That one period was leading up to the 1990 recession when the curve was inverted for 30 trading days or twice the length of time as it has been inverted for now.

Conversely, there has only been one period since 1962 where the curve was inverted for more than 50 straight trading days and a recession didn't follow (1967).

All of that could be a moot point because in the present situation, the 10-year/3-month inversion of the Treasury yield curve is solely a function of plunging 10-year yields, not spiking 3-month yields.

Looking at the seven previous 10-year/3-month inversions since 1966, FundStrat Research found six of seven to be the result of 3-month rising above 10-year yields. Those were recession signals.

Finally, take the following for what it is worth. Historically an inversion in the curve has an 18- to 24-month lead time before recession. Furthermore in that period of time, stocks have done quite well.

The 2-year/10-year has yet to invert.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 30 basis points today.

The pundits can't predict what the Fed will do with any accuracy; they are even worse when it comes to forecasting the 10 year.

Source: Bespoke

The chart above shows the path of the 10-year yield so far in 2019 compared to various forecasts from Wall Street and the economic community. At the end of 2018, not a single economist of the 35+ shown in the chart expected the 10-year yield to be below 2.5% on June 30th, and the average forecast was closer to 3.0%. Right now, the 10-year yield is 2%.

When someone speaks about what the Fed will do or where the 10 year is headed, RUN the other away. I wouldn't base ANY investment decisions on their forecasts.

Sentiment

Ryan Detrick posted this tweet, and it confirms what has been reported here week after week. The most hated bull market in our lifetimes.

Richard Bernstein Associates:

"Equity outflows relative to bond inflows are 3 standard deviations from the mean, the most in more than 15 years."

The AAII weekly sentiment survey shows that bullish sentiment rose 2.7% this week to 29.5%, returning it to what has been its normal range. Bullish sentiment is now around 10 percentage points off of where it stood the last time the S&P 500 was at these levels.

These are sentiment levels seen at market LOWS.

Crude Oil

Geopolitical tensions pushed the price of WTI up 9+% this week, easily wiping out the 2.8% decline in the prior week.

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 2.2 million barrels. At 485.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are now about 8% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories also increased by 0.8 million barrels last week and are 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

WTI closed the week at $57.61, up $5.10 for the week. Each can decide whether the global tensions pushed prices higher or the technical picture prevails. Probably a combination of both. Two weeks ago it was noted:

"The commodity started the year at $45.41, rallied to $66.30 (46% gain), and at the recent low, gave back 22% of that move. It is possible the approximate 50% retracement is now complete."

For the time being, the recent surge removes the calls for another debacle in the energy space.

The Technical Picture

Once again we have seen the cumulative A/D line trade to new highs ahead of the market coming out of a downturn. It happened in early 2018 and then again in Q1. Now, it appears as though we may be seeing the trend play out for a third time. Back on April 1st, the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line for the first quarter was the strongest on record dating back to 1990. Strong breadth is normally associated with strong demand for equities. Not many listened as they were calling for huge market declines in May.

When a market goes into a sideways consolidation, no one has a clue as to what might come next until it breaks one way or another. History tells us no movement will always be followed by a lot of movement.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

A short-lived sideways pattern developed after the rally off of the June lows. The DAILY chart shows the index popping out of that consolidation period with new highs forged this week. The market message is now much clearer. The downward thrust many expected never materialized.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

It would take another article to cover the issues that were cited as negative catalysts that never materialized during 2019. If they did show up, they had little to no impact on the equity market.

The message here has been clear, consistent and accurate. Headlines from the articles this year:

2/2: No Need To Change Strategy. Staying The Course Continues To Work Well

2/9: Patience, Patience; Good Things Come To Those That Wait

3/29: No Need To Abandon This Bull Market Over Yield Curve Concerns

4/27: The Most Hated Bull Market Continues With New Highs

5/3: New Month, Same Secular Bull Market Trend

5/18: Selling Stocks Due To The Tariff Issues May Be Repeating The Same Mistake Made In 2018

6/1: A Herd Mentality Exists In A Market Driven By Fear And Emotion

6/10: The Index Is 2% Off The All-Time High. It Pays To Be Patient In A Bull Market

6/17: Plenty Of Opportunity In This Market, Stay The Course

All along, the naysayer arguments brought forth were cited as weak and the bullish view was questioned every step of the way.

Newsflash: The stock market is at new all-time highs.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

A super start to 2019 for homebuilders as mortgage rates fall. The S&P 1500 Homebuilder group has had a banner year so far in 2019. The group is up 35% to a new 52-week closing high on June 14th. Below is a chart of the S&P 1500 Homebuilder group vs. an inverted look at Bankrate.com's 30-year national average fixed mortgage rate.

Source: Bespoke

The group bottomed right around the time that mortgage rates peaked, and they've been rallying as mortgage rates have been falling.

The much aligned FAANG group is enjoying a nice mini rally after the talk that they were untouchable because of the proposed regulatory environment.

Since the June 3rd lows, the gains are as follows:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - 11%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - 17%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -13%

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - 10%

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - 9%

Not a bad return as the S&P is up 7% in the same time frame. The YTD returns for the group dwarf the overall market returns so far this year.

Use the fear of others to enhance your returns. As long as this bull market is intact, these stocks are BUYS on any dips.

We watch and we learn from experiences in just about every facet of life, EXCEPT when it some to investing. No matter how hard we try, the practice of making the same mistake over and over is one of the most difficult afflictions to shake. It's all about the fear of losing money.

Facts are presented to us, but in times of stress they are ignored because of the preconceived notions that have been planted in our minds. The unsuccessful investor will then make excuses as to why they simply can't agree with what is in front of them despite it being as plain as the nose on their face. If they aren't in agreement with the FACTS, they will then question them ad nauseam. The questions and doubts continue on to the point where they have lost track of what is really happening around them.

Plenty of folks are worried about the global economic data. I agree; it has not been good reading for the Bulls. The question that no one has the answer to, has the Eurozone seen the lows in their economic data, or is the next move lower into a recession? Instead of jumping to conclusions, we need to be patient.

This is where listening to the market comes in. Price action will tell us those answers. The stock market is forward looking. If the S&P was sniffing out a global recession, it would not be trading at ALL TIME HIGHS. Here is the issue; not many investors believe in that concept. Instead they feel better listening to the negatives all around them and let emotion rule the decisions because it fits with their preconceived mindset. The ironic part, that mindset, was put in place by listening to all of the negativity in the first place!

That tune is played over and over and the investment scene looks ugly to them. The investment backdrop looked ugly in 2016, and the footing here in the U.S. was not as good back then as it is today. We all know what happened after the "scare" on 2016. Here is a gentle reminder; the S&P 500 is up 64%.

The message I put forth back then was the same message put forth in December 2018. The long-term trend remained in place. It was questioned and scoffed at on both occasions. Once again the same mistake is made. The positive business backdrop that was put in place here in the U.S. is dismissed. The reason; it doesn't match the headlines, nor the negative script.

Another key mistake, not paying attention to the sentiment towards equities that exists all around us. Investors' minds are focused on trade tariffs, China is about to have a hard landing, and a global recession is at our doorstep. Week after week investor sentiment is highlighted here as an important factor to consider when making major portfolio decisions. Week after week the comment has been:

"Negative sentiment at these levels do not occur at market tops."

The BAML survey details posted earlier in this article is telling investors that very few are positioned for a move up in the stock market. So we need to ask ourselves. The risk off trade is the most crowded now, what are the probabilities that it remains that way? What do we believe happens when that finally turns? New lows or new highs?

It is hard to find anyone that was and is calling for new highs; in fact, based on the DATA presented, it is hard to find many that are LONG this market. The "risk off" posture unfolded right before our eyes. Pundits were all lined up with the same scenario. A scenario that need not be regurgitated here, because it was based on the one thing that investors need to leave at the door, emotion. And all of those forecasts were WRONG.

The most prominent:

"The previous high set on April 30th was immaterial as it barely cleared the October '18 high. That created a "double top" pattern, and that spells trouble."

I guess we now have a triple top in place. (sarcasm intended)

Not many trusted this six-month rally, and once again the facts presented regarding investor positioning confirm that. Apparently many were indeed following what has not worked well in this bull market. Up and down forecasts based on the headlines of the day and every 4% move that left investors wondering exactly how to proceed.

So here we are at new highs and the strategy to stay the course continues to work. It is working because the long-term trend is still in force. Price action told us to remain long the stock market, leaving the guessing and top calling to others. The same mistake plays out here as well. Questioning the price action when a strong trend is in place is a fools game.

Guessing when the trend ends 4% from an all-time high, as we just witnessed, is something that should never be done. Yet for many analysts, it was the game of choice in the last two months, and that is a critical error that cannot be excused. It is nothing new, it has been played out over and over for years, and it has cost any investor playing that game a fortune.

Many question why I continue to bring these examples up and rehash what has transpired. It is simple, we all need to learn from our mistakes. Unless an investor plays this record over and over, the next time emotion knocks on the door, they will forget all they have learned. This latest market high is a black and white example of ALL of the blunders that analysts, pundits and investors made this year.

Finally, I like what I am hearing from the so called "experts" now.

"Stocks have come too far too fast, it's time to get cautious at these highs. Buy 'protection' now."

That is all an excuse to cover up the fact that the naysayers have sat out the rally, while they were telling investors the reasons for the stock market to crack.

It is all about probabilities now, no guesswork. Common sense analysis of all of the facts that are before us to try and come up with a viable market strategy. While some will do just that, we will also watch the same crowd make the same mistakes as they continue to obsess over what they want to concentrate on and leave all else out of the equation.

Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

