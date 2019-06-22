Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Bill suspension in Hong Kong

Hong Kong traffic largely returned to normal on Monday, sending the Hang Seng Index up throughout the week, after an estimated 1M-plus black-clad protesters stormed the streets over a controversial extradition bill. Chief Executive Carrie Lam caved in to pressure and suspended its passage, but critics of the proposal are still calling for her resignation and demanding that the legislation be withdrawn completely. The Hang Seng benchmark had slid close to 3% the week before amid concerns about the political environment and tightening liquidity.

Easing signals

sank 0.3%

ECB President Mario Draghi on Tuesday said he was ready to launch another round of stimulus, saying the central bank could cut interest rates again or provide further asset purchases if inflation doesn't reach its target. The euroto $1.1183 on the bombshell remarks, while equity markets roared. "If the crisis has shown anything, it is that we will use all the flexibility within our mandate to fulfill our mandate - and we will do so again to answer any challenges to price stability in the future," he told the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal.

More dovish talk

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped below 2% for the first time since November 2016 and stocks continued to see record highs following the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Interest rates were left unchanged, while Jerome Powell dropped the word "patient" from its statement and said it would "act as appropriate" to sustain the economy. "The law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it," he added, responding to criticism from President Trump.

Paris Air Show

Boeing (NYSE:BA) didn't announce a single new order on the first day of the expo, but quickly bounced back with a 200-plane order by IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY) for its grounded 737 MAX jet. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) also grabbed headlines with the launch of its new A321XLR. It's hard to know the exact tally at this point, but the contract value each planemaker has scored is likely around $35B. GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) further emerged as a surprise winner at the show, with its joint venture, CFM International, scoring $55B worth of new orders.

Next-day delivery push

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it would leaase another 15 737-800 cargo aircraft made by Boeing (BA) through a partnership with General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GE). The aircraft will be in addition to the five Boeing 737-800s already leased from GECAS, announced earlier this year. "These new aircraft create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in our Prime Free One-Day program," said Dave Clark, SVP of worldwide operations at Amazon. "By 2021, Amazon Air will have a portfolio of 70 aircraft flying in our dedicated air network."

Key moment in crypto history

It could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long existence. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) unveiled a consortium to create an open-source digital currency called Libra, set to launch in the first half of 2020, which would allow consumers to send money around the world easily and for free. While Libra won't be run by Facebook - but rather by a nonprofit association and backed by relatively stable government money - the company does have a plan to profit from it with a new subsidiary, Calibra, which is building a digital wallet for storing and exchanging the currency.

Not slacking off

Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) soared nearly 50% in their public trading debut on Thursday, valuing the company at more than $23B. The strong performance helped validate the unusual direct listing model the company used to go public, as well as underscoring investor demand for business software makers. Revenues for Slack soared more than 80% to $400M in 2018, but it reported losses from operations of $143.85M. The app has more than 90M users, but so far has only around 100K paid customers.

Oil jumps

Oil prices spiked to over $57 per barrel following the downing of a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz, an attack President Trump initially said was "a very bad mistake," but later attributed to a "loose and stupid" Iranian officer. The U.S. maintains the RQ-4 Global Hawk (NYSE:NOC) was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in international airspace, though Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was operating over its jurisdiction. It's the latest in a series of apparent Iranian-backed skirmishes in the Middle East that have stoked fears of a wider military conflict.

First to ratify USMCA

Just a week after dodging new U.S. tariffs on its exports, Mexico ratified the USMCA trade deal designed to succeed NAFTA, even though the U.S. and Canada have yet to do the same. The new deal is particularly important to the auto industry, since it lifts the proportion of components that have to be made in the region for a vehicle to qualify for duty-free access to 75% from 62.5%. Some inputs must also be made in areas where the average wage is a relatively high $16 an hour.

Johnson vs. Hunt

After five rounds of voting by Tory lawmakers, two candidates are left standing: Frontrunner Boris Johnson and current U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The two candidates must now woo 160,000 members of the Conservative Party during a month-long tour of the country, with the winner expected to be announced in late July. As the prospect of Johnson’s victory has risen, the pound has fallen against the dollar amid worries that the U.K. will rupture ties with the EU, but you never know what might happen over the next few weeks.