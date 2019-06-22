USMV: Best Outcome Still Not Great

The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) is often touted as a great way for risk averse investors to maintain a long equity position. While this has been true historically over this bull market, the ETF has not been truly tested in a downturn, and when it comes, they may be in for a surprise.

The top companies in the ETF have exhibited deterioration in fundamentals primarily due to excessive share buybacks pared with poor revenue growth. In the event of a continued bull market, we expect them to begin to underperform, and in a bear market, we foresee investors being shocked by large losses. In the short term, we would not be surprised by a continued uptrend; but for long-term investors, our message is simple: it is time to sell.

Technical Trend and Fund Flows

Here is a chart of the recent clear uptrend in USMV and below it a chart of its cumulatively summed money flow since January 2016.

Note: Money Flow Calculated using close prices

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite our bearish stance, the technical trend is up. These stocks have been outperforming the S&P recently, particularly on a risk-reward basis, and this current tight upward trend may continue in the weeks or months to come. But for reasons we will explain shortly, we would caution investors to avoid getting caught in a trap.

As you can see in our money flow chart, this is not the resilient investment it's touted to be. Last year, as stocks rallied in the first six months, this ETF experienced significant outflows, and even while everyone ran for safety, few bought the ETF. Flows do not look too strong and look like they may reverse over the months to come.

USMV is meant to outperform in a flat or low volatility environment. We believe U.S. stocks have two options right now: fly upward in a 2000 style “blow off top” or drop downward as in last year. If markets continue to rally, many short sellers will be killed and high volatility stocks will likely rise enormously. USMV investors will be left out of this rally. Contrarily, if markets stop now, then they will have made a triple top and likely plummet. Further, due to the considerable leverage of these “minimum risk” firms, we expect USMV to greatly underperform on a risk-reward basis no matter the outcome.

That said, due to the current uptrend, we would caution against shorting it now and simply encourage long investors to sell. Eventually, the time will come when this ETF will make a good short or long put opportunity, perhaps by the onset of Fall.

A Fundamental Approach

We want to take a different approach than most large ETF analysts and truly dig into the fundamentals of this vehicle's holdings. To do this, we will look at average and median financial statistics of the top ten firms in the fund. Those are:

NEM: Newmont Goldcorp Corp. WM: Waste Management Inc. V: Visa Inc. Class A KO: Coca-Cola MCD: McDonald's Corp. PEP: PepsiCo Inc. VZ: Verizon Communications Inc. RSG: Republic Services Inc. PFE: Pfizer Inc. YUM: YUM! Brands Inc.

This approach begs a very important question, “Do the top ten holdings fairly represent the other 210?” From an exact numerical point of view, the answer is "No" as we would need to include the other stocks to have perfect accuracy. But, generally speaking, we do believe they are a good representation, particularly when it comes to analyzing the directional trends of their fundamentals and the overall landscape of the fund.

Silly Valuations

Here are our valuation statistics for the ETF over the past three years for the top ten holdings:

Raw Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Please note, Price to Book was excluded because most of the firms in the top ten have negative book value. Their average PE ratio was almost normal last year but has since risen back to worrisome levels. Most importantly, we can see EV/EBIT skyrocketed much more than PE as these companies have largely been increasing EPS via cost cutting and (fading) tax benefits, not top line growth. In fact, five of those ten companies have experienced sales declines since 2017.

Financial Difficulties Ahead

Here are our key financial health metrics over the past three years for USMV:

Raw Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The primary area of concern we see is the recent declines in financial liquidity. “Low Risk” stocks simply should not have a current ratio less than or near one. Yes, it is unlikely for most of these companies to run into significant problems, but we see these liquidity statistics as a sign of growing financial mismanagement. On top of that, they have been increasing debt and last quarter saw their liabilities rise compared to assets.

Overall, these statistics do not imply investors must run for the hills toward higher variance ETFs like the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), just to realize that these companies are taking tangible risks that will likely come back to bite investors in months and years to come.

Short-Term Efficiency Improvements Fading

Here are our efficiency metrics for those ten companies:

Raw Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As mentioned above, these companies as a whole managed to decrease their tax burden from 2017 to 2018 that caused a nice boost to their bottom line, but that effect appears to be withering. On top of that, operating expenses are growing to revenue, gross profit margin improvement is slowing, and EBIT margins are on the decline. We expect all of these trends to continue over the next year as U.S. labor costs continue to rise and short-term cost cutting benefits reverse.

Putting it all together

The purpose of this article is not to paint an exact picture of the financial risks in all the companies within USMV, simply that this “risk off” investment is far from riskless. Many of the companies have allowed their leverage to expand via share buybacks that occurred years ago and investors will pay the piper in years to come. As we saw last year, institutional investors are prepared to abandon the ETF at a moment's notice in the event of a recession. Many of these stocks are “consumer staples” such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) which most likely will suffer from rising health trends.

On top of that, the vast majority of these firms have high labor costs (seen primarily low gross and operational expenses) and exhibit poor ability or desire for automation or technological advancement that could mitigate that risk.

Wages, particularly for the bottom end of the labor force which these companies employ, are finally rising. This will continue to eat at their bottom line while societal trends away from unhealthy food, big box stores, and overpriced “subscription” type products (for example insurance, and cable TV/cellular) will eat at their top line.

The inception date of most of these stocks is 25-50+ years ago. While some see that as a positive factor just think about General Electric (GE). Nearly everyone thought it was a great low-risk blue-chip investment, and then over a year and a half, it lost 70% of its value while the S&P rose over 20%. Why? Because it replaced its failure to innovate with financial mismanagement (some would say trickery). The same fate looks to be possible for USMV and most of its constituents.

Final Thoughts

Younger and non-debt burdened, high growth, high innovation companies will eventually kill off the dinosaurs who fail to keep up. Because USMV continually selects stocks with low volatility, it will continue to pick older established companies who fit this fundamental profile. It can best be thought of as an anti-momentum ETF.

If the Federal Reserve continues to become dovish, USMV will most likely benefit more than equities because these companies use leverage, not real growth, to generate financial gains. That said, if one wants to bet on the Fed becoming dovish, they ought to stick to non-equity investments like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as that would only occur in the event stocks revert to the downside along with USMV. Put simply, over a three-month and longer time frame, it seems no matter the outcome USMV will most likely make for a poor investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.