Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 23

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

None

Tuesday June 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

None

Wednesday June 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.

(AXS)

7/15

0.4

No Change

59.65

2.68%

17

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

7/12

0.26

No Change

34.24

3.04%

39

CoreSite Realty Corp.

(COR)

7/15

1.22

Increase

117.37

4.16%

10

Equity LifeStyle Properties

(ELS)

7/12

0.6125

No Change

122.1

2.01%

15

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

7/12

1.95

No Change

299.98

2.60%

25

Inter Parfums Inc.

(IPAR)

7/15

0.275

No Change

67.74

1.62%

10

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

7/10

1

No Change

151.93

2.63%

44

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

7/15

0.47

No Change

79.56

2.36%

24

Lennox International Inc.

(LII)

7/15

0.77

Increase

268.27

1.15%

10

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

7/15

0.435

Increase

54.6

3.19%

49

National HealthCare Corp.

(NHC)

8/30

0.52

Increase

80.39

2.59%

16

National Health Investors

(NHI)

8/9

1.05

No Change

80.46

5.22%

17

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

8/9

0.4

No Change

53.94

2.97%

46

Regal Beloit Corp.

(RBC)

7/12

0.3

Increase

81.2

1.48%

15

Stryker Corp.

(SYK)

7/31

0.52

No Change

202.72

1.03%

26

W.P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

7/15

1.034

Increase

85.58

4.83%

22

Thursday June 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Andersons Inc.

(ANDE)

7/22

0.17

No Change

27.68

2.46%

17

Air Products & Chemicals

(APD)

8/12

1.16

No Change

222.14

2.09%

37

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

7/15

0.4811

Increase

44.7

4.31%

24

Ensign Group Inc.

(ENSG)

7/31

0.0475

No Change

56.52

0.34%

12

HEICO Corp.

(HEI)

7/15

0.07

No Change

128.27

0.11%

12

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

7/15

0.2265

Increase

72.25

3.76%

27

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

7/15

0.375

No Change

86.71

1.73%

16

Friday June 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Acme United Corp.

(ACU)

7/23

0.12

No Change

22.5

2.13%

16

Domtar Corp.

(UFS)

7/16

0.455

Increase

43.85

4.15%

10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

7/1

0.3675

2.15%

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

6/28

1.35

0.61%

Auburn National Bancorporation

(AUBN)

6/25

0.25

3.03%

Becton Dickinson & Co.

(BDX)

6/28

0.77

1.25%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

6/28

0.515

5.98%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

6/28

0.5025

4.74%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(CHRW)

6/28

0.5

2.41%

Chico's FAS Inc.

(CHS)

7/1

0.0875

10.36%

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

7/1

0.67

3.83%

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

6/28

0.5375

2.31%

Community Trust Bancorp

(CTBI)

7/1

0.36

3.53%

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

6/28

0.21

1.70%

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR)

6/28

1.08

3.51%

Brinker International

(EAT)

6/27

0.38

4.01%

Eversource Energy

(ES)

6/28

0.535

2.76%

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/28

0.9

3.34%

Franco-Nevada Corp.

(FNV)

6/27

0.25

1.20%

Genuine Parts Co.

(GPC)

7/1

0.7625

2.93%

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

6/28

0.1975

2.61%

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

6/28

0.21

2.16%

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

6/28

0.2875

2.77%

International Speedway Corp.

(ISCA)

6/28

0.49

1.09%

Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

7/1

0.4

3.10%

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

6/28

0.65

1.77%

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

6/28

2.2

2.45%

Marriott International Inc.

(MAR)

6/28

0.48

1.40%

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

7/1

0.39

1.17%

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

6/27

0.6275

4.15%

MDU Resources

(MDU)

7/1

0.2025

3.10%

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

7/1

1.75

1.78%

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

7/1

0.2925

2.29%

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

7/1

0.22

1.03%

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

6/28

0.575

3.12%

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

7/1

0.41

2.55%

PepsiCo Inc.

(PEP)

6/28

0.955

2.85%

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

6/28

0.54

3.75%

Douglas Dynamics Inc.

(PLOW)

6/28

0.2725

2.78%

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

7/1

0.4125

5.20%

Qualcomm Inc.

(QCOM)

6/27

0.62

3.41%

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

6/28

0.34

0.75%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

6/27

0.197

4.55%

Ross Stores Inc.

(ROST)

6/28

0.255

0.98%

Steris plc

(STE)

6/28

0.34

0.94%

Taubman Centers Inc.

(TCO)

6/28

0.675

6.40%

Telephone & Data Systems

(TDS)

6/28

0.165

2.03%

Hanover Insurance Group

(THG)

6/28

0.6

1.88%

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

6/28

0.76

2.81%

Travelers Companies

(TRV)

6/28

0.82

2.17%

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

7/1

0.34

3.74%

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

7/1

0.3

2.23%

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

7/1

0.3

1.90%

Union Pacific

(UNP)

6/28

0.88

2.08%

Vector Group Ltd.

(VGR)

6/27

0.4

16.55%

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

6/28

0.24

3.70%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

(WHG)

7/1

0.72

9.60%

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

(WYND)

6/28

0.45

4.19%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

