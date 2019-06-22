Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

None

Tuesday June 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

None

Wednesday June 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 7/15 0.4 No Change 59.65 2.68% 17 Franklin Resources (BEN) 7/12 0.26 No Change 34.24 3.04% 39 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 7/15 1.22 Increase 117.37 4.16% 10 Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/12 0.6125 No Change 122.1 2.01% 15 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 7/12 1.95 No Change 299.98 2.60% 25 Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 7/15 0.275 No Change 67.74 1.62% 10 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 7/10 1 No Change 151.93 2.63% 44 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 7/15 0.47 No Change 79.56 2.36% 24 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 0.77 Increase 268.27 1.15% 10 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 7/15 0.435 Increase 54.6 3.19% 49 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 8/30 0.52 Increase 80.39 2.59% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 8/9 1.05 No Change 80.46 5.22% 17 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 8/9 0.4 No Change 53.94 2.97% 46 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/12 0.3 Increase 81.2 1.48% 15 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 7/31 0.52 No Change 202.72 1.03% 26 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.034 Increase 85.58 4.83% 22

Thursday June 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 7/22 0.17 No Change 27.68 2.46% 17 Air Products & Chemicals (APD) 8/12 1.16 No Change 222.14 2.09% 37 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4811 Increase 44.7 4.31% 24 Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.0475 No Change 56.52 0.34% 12 HEICO Corp. (HEI) 7/15 0.07 No Change 128.27 0.11% 12 Realty Income Corp. (O) 7/15 0.2265 Increase 72.25 3.76% 27 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.375 No Change 86.71 1.73% 16

Friday June 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Acme United Corp. (ACU) 7/23 0.12 No Change 22.5 2.13% 16 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 7/16 0.455 Increase 43.85 4.15% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.3675 2.15% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/28 1.35 0.61% Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 6/25 0.25 3.03% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 6/28 0.77 1.25% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 6/28 0.515 5.98% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 6/28 0.5025 4.74% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 6/28 0.5 2.41% Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 7/1 0.0875 10.36% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.67 3.83% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 6/28 0.5375 2.31% Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 7/1 0.36 3.53% Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/28 0.21 1.70% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 6/28 1.08 3.51% Brinker International (EAT) 6/27 0.38 4.01% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/28 0.535 2.76% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/28 0.9 3.34% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/27 0.25 1.20% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 7/1 0.7625 2.93% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 6/28 0.1975 2.61% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 6/28 0.21 2.16% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 6/28 0.2875 2.77% International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) 6/28 0.49 1.09% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.4 3.10% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 6/28 0.65 1.77% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6/28 2.2 2.45% Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 6/28 0.48 1.40% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 7/1 0.39 1.17% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 6/27 0.6275 4.15% MDU Resources (MDU) 7/1 0.2025 3.10% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.75 1.78% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 7/1 0.2925 2.29% Nike Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.22 1.03% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/28 0.575 3.12% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.41 2.55% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/28 0.955 2.85% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/28 0.54 3.75% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 6/28 0.2725 2.78% PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.4125 5.20% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/27 0.62 3.41% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/28 0.34 0.75% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 6/27 0.197 4.55% Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 6/28 0.255 0.98% Steris plc (STE) 6/28 0.34 0.94% Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) 6/28 0.675 6.40% Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) 6/28 0.165 2.03% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/28 0.6 1.88% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/28 0.76 2.81% Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/28 0.82 2.17% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.34 3.74% UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.3 2.23% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.3 1.90% Union Pacific (UNP) 6/28 0.88 2.08% Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 6/27 0.4 16.55% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 6/28 0.24 3.70% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) 7/1 0.72 9.60% Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 6/28 0.45 4.19%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, KO, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.