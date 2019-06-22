Will GBP/USD Break Out?

While a bullish case could be made for the pound, this author believes the pound's upside is limited. The market may find short-term upside volatility, but this author's medium-term bias remains to the downside.

The U.K. remains under pressure, a negative trend in net Foreign Direct Investment, and overwhelmingly negative business sentiment. Political and economic uncertainty are likely to send the pound lower.

Spreads are improving massively, in favor of the pound. This would lend support to a breakout to the upside.

The pound sterling is currently trading at key levels; at the top of an apparent trading range that was established in May 2019.

The British pound sterling, expressed in terms of the U.S. dollar, has performed extremely well recently. The pair has risen from lows of around 1.25 to over 1.27. Yet, can we trust this positive breakout?

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent charts presented herein, unless otherwise specified.)

The pair is now resting at a key level, last seen on several occasions recently, in May 2019 (at least twice) and June (at least four times, before this recent occurrence). (See updated chart below.) I say "at least", as I am paying attention only to those times where the current level was treated as a clear line of resistance, with GBP/USD treating the level as a ceiling of an apparent short-term trading range.

As we can see, after making lower lows, the GBP/USD has now spiked back to the top of this apparent trading range which we have seen since late May 2019. Do we now see a breakout? First, let us review interest rate spreads to find support for the market's recent bullish flow into the pound.

The chart above illustrates the spread between the U.K. one-year government bond, and its U.S. counterpart. Clearly, the spread has recently widened considerably in favor of the pound: the stronger the yield differential, the more attractive it makes one currency in terms of another. This lends support to a breakout scenario.

However, caution must be had. The spread is still negative (-1.24% per the chart above). This means that while the spread is improving, it still costs you money to buy the pound in terms of U.S. dollars. Further, given continued political uncertainty in the U.K. (in terms of the next conservative party leadership, future Brexit outcomes, etc.), the U.K. currency is unlikely to be bid up unless risk-on sentiment continues in markets.

In other words, the pound is a fairly risky currency economically, and which also offers a negative yield. This combination is not typically bullish (long term). To fully break out to the upside, the pound sterling requires both greater certainty over its political and economic situation (reduced political uncertainty will also lend to stronger coherence of future monetary policy), as well as stronger interest rate spreads.

The recent improvement in the interest rate spread (for GBP/USD specifically) does not yet show any sign of abating. For good measure, let us view similar spreads in terms of other countries' bond yields.

The spreads plotted on the chart above are set against the far-right y-axis; GBP/USD is plotted using daily candlesticks against the primary (left) y-axis.

The chart demonstrates that spreads are fundamentally improving in terms of practically all major currencies. The horizontal black line in the middle of the chart indicates a 0.00% spread; therefore, the pound is positive-carry against Germany (i.e. the euro) and the Japanese yen, and negative-carry against the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and United States dollar. (The yields on short-term government bonds serve as proxies of carry-trade spreads.)

More creatively, I am going to present another chart which shows us the average of the yield spreads that the pound offers, equally weighted, versus the U.S., Germany, Japan, Canada and Australia. Let us call this the "sterling spread index".

(Chart created by the author using Microsoft Excel and government bond yield data sourced from Investing.com.)

The above chart plots, since the start of 2015, the GBP/USD price alongside the average yield that one-year U.K. government bonds have offered over and above (or below, as the case may be) the yields offered on U.S., German, Japanese, Canadian and Australian bonds. This gives us a global view of the attractiveness of carrying pound sterling.

The horizontal black line indicates a 0.00% spread; more than zero is positive-carry (bullish for the pound), and negative-carry (below zero) is bearish. As you can see, despite the recent spike in the average yield, the average spread is still negative.

There are two ways of viewing this: (1) a spiking average yield should favor the pound, especially since the spike is clearly taking out the highs seen in 2017 and 2018; yet, (2) the yield remains negative, and despite a substantial improvement in the average interest rate spread, the pound mostly continues to be sold off.

Clearly, the average spread and the price of the pound sterling are positively correlated. But what happens when they diverge; does GBP/USD follow the spread, or do bond markets follow the exchange rate? Conventionally, it is the former. At least, that is what I would trade on. Yet, "hot money" chasing yield rarely lacks long-term conviction.

The chart below is the same as the above, but from October 2017 only (taking out the Brexit announcement of 2016). Further, I show not the "real-time" average spread, but rather a 20-day moving average, to smooth the line.

The divergence here is striking. Even from October 2017, you can see divergences in both directions. What I put this down to is that markets simply no longer care so much about the yield; they care about draw-down, given Brexit and the surrounding political uncertainty, not to mention the weak inflation expectations of the surrounding euro zone.

Trading Economics offers this column chart which shows a clear downward trend in U.K. Foreign Direct Investment:

While FDI was quite strong following the drop in the pound, which made U.K. products, services and investment projects cheaper in international terms, more recently the prolonged uncertainty seems to have caused the U.K. to fall out of favor with foreign investors. The attractiveness of investments and carry risk-on trades drops significantly when large draw-down risk on "the principal amount invested" increases.

This chart from Trading Economics also shows the Zew Economic Sentiment Index remaining deeply negative and even around the lows of the last couple of years.

I will comment more on the pound in future. But to wrap this article up, I see some conflicting factors, which on balance are bearish for the pound. While exchange rates are conventionally viewed as being driven by a combination of relative value (i.e., purchasing power parity models) and interest rates (carry), risk ultimately reigns supreme. And the market is still pricing a lot of risk into the U.K.

With GBP/USD currently trading at key levels at the top of its short-term trading range, I remain bearish on the pound, at least short term. A breakout is possible, but the market is unlikely to award it, given unresolved political and economic uncertainty.

