IGR: Protect Your Wealth And Earn A Nice Yield

The fund has lower exposure to the United States than most global funds and it does not have a high level of exposure to any single asset.

As some of my regular readers are no doubt well aware, one of my favorite asset classes to invest in is real estate. There are a few reasons for this. One of them is that, as the name implies, real estate is a real asset. Thus, it acts much like gold as a store of wealth and as a way to protect yourself against inflation. In addition, real estate can be leased out to tenants and in so doing provide a source of income for investors. One of the most convenient ways to invest in real estate is through the use of real estate investment trusts. However, it can be challenging to put together a portfolio of these trusts so it is fortunate that there are several funds around that offer a diversified portfolio of them that can be easily owned with a single trade. One of these funds, which I have discussed a few previous times on this site, is the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). This fund will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has the primary objective of producing a high level of current income for its investors. In addition, the fund has the secondary goal of producing capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this goal, the fund invests between 80% and 100% of its assets into income-producing securities of real estate companies located all over the world. In so doing, the fund also provides some international exposure, which can reduce the risks of being invested only in a single country.

With that said though, the majority of the fund's assets are invested in either the common or the preferred equities of American real estate companies:

Source: CBRE Clarion

As we can see, approximately 61% of the fund's assets are invested in American real estate companies (most of them are real estate investment trusts). I must admit that this is somewhat lower than what many global funds have. As such, this means that the international diversification here is greater than what many may be used to, but I will certainly not complain about this. Most importantly, the relatively high level of global exposure that we have here provides a certain amount of protection against regime risk, which is a risk that the governmental authorities in any given area will take some action that has an adverse impact on a business operating inside of its borders.

We can also see the fund's substantial amount of international exposure by looking at the largest holdings in its portfolio. We can see them here:

Source: CBRE Clarion

As some readers may immediately notice, this is significantly more foreign companies than what we have seen in the past with this fund. This indicates that IGR does regularly change its portfolio around to both realize capital gains and to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

One other thing that is nice to see here is that the fund does not have a particularly large percentage of its portfolio tied up into a single asset. This is something that is usually the case with this fund. As my regular readers on this topic likely know, I do not generally like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of a fund's total portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to exposure a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk, which is the risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. As we can see above though, the fund has no particular asset accounting for more than 5% of its total portfolio and so this risk is effectively diversified away.

There are several different types of real estate, which do have somewhat different fundamentals. For example, shopping malls and other retail facilities are more exposed to the economic cycle than an office building or a data center. It is nice to see then that IGR is well diversified across the various real estate sectors:

Source: CBRE Clarion

The fact that the fund's portfolio is not particularly heavily exposed to any single type of real estate is nice to see as it means that a downturn in any single sector should not drag down the fund as a whole. Instead, it should increase the fund's ability to weather through changing economic conditions without seeing its value decline too much. When we consider that there are an increasing number of signs that the general economy is getting weaker, as I have discussed in various past articles, this is something that could be helpful for investors.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

Earlier in this article, I stated that real estate shares some of the ability to protect your wealth that other real assets do. This is because, like gold and other precious metals, there is a finite supply of it. Therefore, when the money supply increases, then real estate should see its value increase because of the larger quantity of money trying to buy the same limited quantity of real estate.

As we can see here, the money supply has increased dramatically over the past decade:

Source: St. Louis Fed

There are a few reasons for this. One of the most significant is that, despite a few increases last year, the Federal Reserve has been holding interest rates at artificially low levels. This has the general effect of increasing the supply of money in the economy because it becomes cheap to borrow money and the returns generated by saving money are reduced. With this week's announcement, the Federal Reserve has clearly indicated that it will not be changing this policy anytime soon. Indeed, the current expectations is that there will be one rate cut later this year and there is still a very real possibility that we will continue to see a dovish stance next year. This will likely serve to increase the money supply, which will pressure asset values upward. This is the very definition of inflation.

As I have discussed in the past, another factor that will likely serve to hold down interest rates is the United States' national debt. As I discussed, the United States federal government posted a budget deficit of $208 billion in May 2019. This was the highest deficit that the government has ever had for the month of May:

Source: Zero Hedge

More important than this for our purposes though is the simple fact that all of this deficit spending adds to the national debt, which the government has to service just like consumers and businesses do. In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the federal government has paid $354 billion in interest on the national debt. This is 11% more than at the same time last year and puts the government on track to hit the Treasury's conservative estimate of $591 billion in debt servicing costs this year. This is not only a new record but is actually higher than the entire 2014 budget deficit!

There are essentially no predictions that the government will be running a surplus in the near future. Thus, these debt servicing costs will continue to increase unless interest rates go down. This will certainly put some pressure on rates as it is uncertain just how much more the government can actually afford. Although the Federal Reserve is theoretically politically independent, the fact remains that this will likely put a lot of pressure on it to hold down interest rates. As we have already shown, this should prove to be good for real estate prices.

Distributions

As real estate investment trusts and similar vehicles tend to boast fairly high distribution yields, we might expect IGR to also boast a respectable distribution yield. This is indeed the case. The fund currently pays out a $0.05 per share monthly distribution, which works out to $0.60 on an annual basis. At the current share price of $7.52, IGR has a distribution yield of 7.98%. This is certainly the kind of yield that should appeal to income investors.

One thing that some readers may point out is that a relatively large percentage of IGR's total distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that return of capital may be an indication that the fund is not generating enough profit from its investments to cover its distribution. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, including money received from partnerships or the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The important thing for an equity fund like this is that the distributions are not destructive to the fund's net asset value. This has been true for IGR, so overall investors should simply enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset will result in sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like IGR, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's holdings minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were completely shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy a fund when we can get it at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a situation essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. This is indeed the case right now. As of June 20, 2019, IGR has a net asset value of $8.82 per share. However, the fund's shares currently trade hands at a much lower $7.52, which means that the fund currently has a very large and appealing discount of 14.74%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it makes a lot of sense to own real estate due both to its wealth preservation qualities and its status as an income investment. IGR is a fairly good way to gain that exposure as it is very well diversified internationally and across the various real estate sectors. In addition, the fund is currently trading at a very appealing discount to net asset value, which provides a nice entry price. All things considered, the fund might be worth your attention.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.