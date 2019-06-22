Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 6/27 7/15 0.22 0.24 9.09% 3.51% 9 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 7/3 7/19 0.1 0.12 20.00% 3.02% 9 Matson Inc. (MATX) 7/31 9/5 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.38% 8 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/5 7/22 0.08 0.085 6.25% 1.25% 8 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 6/28 7/12 0.47 0.51 8.51% 4.05% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 7/3 0.21 No Change 17.19 4.89% 7 Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 7/11 1.76 No Change 230.54 3.05% 9

Tuesday June 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

None

Wednesday June 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 7/12 0.57 Increase 66.77 3.41% 7 Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 7/15 0.28 No Change 28.38 3.95% 6 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1 Increase 145.28 2.75% 9 AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.52 No Change 207.8 2.93% 8 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 7/30 0.475 No Change 20.92 9.08% 8 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 7/12 0.46 No Change 60.02 3.07% 6 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 0.8 No Change 106.17 3.01% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.225 No Change 24.67 3.65% 6 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 8/5 0.1 No Change 60.26 0.66% 8 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 7/12 0.26 No Change 40.88 2.54% 9 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 7/26 0.17 No Change 143.73 0.47% 6 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/19 0.285 No Change 62.2 1.83% 8 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 7/15 0.72 No Change 116.6 2.47% 7 EPR Properties (EPR) 7/15 0.375 No Change 77.72 5.79% 9 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.24 Increase 27.36 3.51% 9 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 7/9 0.14 Increase 20.58 2.72% 7 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 7/15 0.23 No Change 36.9 2.49% 7 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 7/5 0.15 No Change 96.48 0.62% 5 The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 7/10 0.18 Increase 16.8 2.14% 6 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/26 0.55 No Change 270.21 0.81% 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/5 0.21 No Change 21.13 3.98% 9 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 7/12 0.26 No Change 55.25 1.88% 7 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 7/12 0.12 No Change 16 3.00% 6 Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) 7/31 0.422 No Change 23.57 7.16% 5 Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) 7/15 0.06 No Change 19.61 1.22% 7 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.185 No Change 40.69 1.82% 6 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 7/15 0.9 No Change 80.61 4.47% 7 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.85 No Change 84.52 4.02% 8 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.1192 No Change 31.24 4.58% 9 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/10 0.18 Increase 27.45 2.62% 8 Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 7/15 0.21 No Change 16.49 5.09% 8 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.37 No Change 52.26 2.83% 8 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/12 0.0875 No Change 58.88 0.59% 7

Thursday June 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.32 No Change 34.16 3.75% 9 Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 7/15 0.27 No Change 61.96 1.74% 6 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 7/15 0.13 No Change 15.86 3.28% 5 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 7/16 0.32 No Change 58.08 2.20% 5 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 7/15 0.12 No Change 36.36 1.32% 7 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 7/25 0.625 No Change 81.91 3.05% 8 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 7/26 0.5 No Change 15.89 12.59% 6 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.34 No Change 82.36 1.65% 7 Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 7/16 0.145 No Change 15.46 3.75% 9 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 7/12 0.15 No Change 32.53 1.84% 6 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 7/12 0.24 No Change 29.16 3.29% 9 State Street Corp. (STT) 7/16 0.47 No Change 55.52 3.39% 8 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 7/15 0.39 No Change 57 2.74% 9 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 7/19 0.116 No Change 17.37 2.67% 7 Ventas Inc. (VTR) 7/12 0.7925 No Change 70.32 4.51% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 7/15 0.65 No Change 191.83 1.36% 8

Friday June 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 7/24 0.164 No Change 73.34 0.89% 8 Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 7/15 0.28 No Change 18.9 5.93% 8 Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 7/22 0.4 Increase 37.07 4.32% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 6/27 0.28 2.36% Ameren Corp. (AEE) 6/28 0.475 2.45% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/28 0.7 3.98% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 7/1 0.5 1.98% Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/28 0.27 1.00% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 6/25 0.8 1.09% AVX Corp. (AVX) 6/28 0.115 2.78% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 6/28 0.15 2.13% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 6/28 0.23 1.39% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/28 0.16 1.33% Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 6/28 0.3 4.14% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 6/28 0.33 6.75% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 7/1 0.17 2.43% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 6/28 1.125 3.31% CDK Global Inc. (CDK) 6/27 0.15 1.22% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.37 2.85% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.75 1.52% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 6/28 0.275 3.22% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 6/28 0.65 0.93% El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 6/28 0.385 2.35% Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) 6/28 0.05 6.83% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 6/28 0.48 3.04% Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 6/28 0.21 3.99% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.12 1.58% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 7/1 0.14 3.90% Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 7/1 0.22 4.87% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 6/28 0.31 3.04% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/28 0.16 1.07% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/28 0.068 7.20% GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.46 2.38% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 6/27 0.63 3.63% Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 6/28 0.68 6.75% Corning Inc. (GLW) 6/28 0.2 2.41% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6/27 0.85 1.74% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 7/1 0.14 4.20% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 7/1 0.3 2.15% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 6/28 0.21 0.80% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.12 1.83% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6/28 0.275 1.27% ITT Inc. (ITT) 7/1 0.147 0.91% Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 6/28 0.3175 8.16% Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 6/26 0.67 5.64% Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 6/28 0.96 4.60% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6/28 0.0445 4.60% Lear Corp. (LEA) 6/26 0.75 2.18% Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 6/26 0.18 1.40% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 6/27 0.77 5.20% Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 6/30 0.36 3.05% MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 6/28 0.2 2.55% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/28 0.47 1.91% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 7/1 0.6 2.77% Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) 6/28 0.12 1.89% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/28 0.47 3.08% Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) 6/28 0.56 2.40% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 6/28 0.53 2.61% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 6/28 0.17 0.92% PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 6/27 1.05 2.38% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 7/1 0.14 3.83% Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 6/27 0.55 9.30% Service Corp. International (SCI) 6/28 0.18 1.57% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/28 0.19 6.94% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/28 0.19 2.01% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/25 0.25 5.67% Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 6/28 0.3 2.29% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/25 1.08 1.71% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 6/28 0.08 1.53% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/28 0.23 2.41% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.31 3.42% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/27 0.24 1.17%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, VTR, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.