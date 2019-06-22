Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 23

|
Includes: A, AAT, ADC, AEE, AGM, AHH, AKR, ALL, ALLE, ANTM, ARE, AVB, AVX, BAC, BAH, BAM, BGS, BIG, BPY, BXS, CCI, CDK, CFFI, CME, CONE, CPT, CTRE, CUBE, DDS, DEI, DHR, DKS, DOX, DPZ, EE, EGP, EHC, EPR, EVC, FFG, FFIC, FFIN, FHN, FITB, FLXS, FMBI, FNF, FR, FSFG, FSV, FULT, GAIN, GATX, GILD, GLPI, GLW, GS, GSBC, HBAN, HBNC, HCKT, HIG, HRC, HUM, HURC, HWBK, ICE, INGR, ITT, KIM, KRG, KSS, KW, LAMR, LAND, LEA, LM, LUV, LVS, MATX, MDLZ, MEOH, MFNC, MFSF, MTN, NDAQ, NRZ, NTRS, OLBK, PEG, PEGI, PLCE, PLD, POWI, PRIM, PSB, REXR, RF, RHP, RJF, SAR, SCI, SCS, SCVL, SFBS, SLG, SPTN, STAG, STLD, STT, TCBK, TFSL, THO, TOWN, TXRH, TYPE, UMPQ, UNH, UNTY, USB, VTR, WASH, WLTW, WOR, WSBC, XRAY, XYL
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Fifth Third Bancorp

(FITB)

6/27

7/15

0.22

0.24

9.09%

3.51%

9

Horizon Bancorp

(HBNC)

7/3

7/19

0.1

0.12

20.00%

3.02%

9

Matson Inc.

(MATX)

7/31

9/5

0.21

0.22

4.76%

2.38%

8

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/5

7/22

0.08

0.085

6.25%

1.25%

8

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

(WASH)

6/28

7/12

0.47

0.51

8.51%

4.05%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

(AHH)

7/3

0.21

No Change

17.19

4.89%

7

Vail Resorts Inc.

(MTN)

7/11

1.76

No Change

230.54

3.05%

9

Tuesday June 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

None

Wednesday June 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Agree Realty Corp.

(ADC)

7/12

0.57

Increase

66.77

3.41%

7

Acadia Realty Trust

(AKR)

7/15

0.28

No Change

28.38

3.95%

6

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

7/15

1

Increase

145.28

2.75%

9

AvalonBay Communities Inc.

(AVB)

7/15

1.52

No Change

207.8

2.93%

8

B&G Foods Inc.

(BGS)

7/30

0.475

No Change

20.92

9.08%

8

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

7/12

0.46

No Change

60.02

3.07%

6

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

7/17

0.8

No Change

106.17

3.01%

9

CareTrust REIT Inc.

(CTRE)

7/15

0.225

No Change

24.67

3.65%

6

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

8/5

0.1

No Change

60.26

0.66%

8

Douglas Emmett Inc.

(DEI)

7/12

0.26

No Change

40.88

2.54%

9

Danaher Corp.

(DHR)

7/26

0.17

No Change

143.73

0.47%

6

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

7/19

0.285

No Change

62.2

1.83%

8

EastGroup Properties Inc.

(EGP)

7/15

0.72

No Change

116.6

2.47%

7

EPR Properties

(EPR)

7/15

0.375

No Change

77.72

5.79%

9

Fifth Third Bancorp

(FITB)

7/15

0.24

Increase

27.36

3.51%

9

First Midwest Bancorp

(FMBI)

7/9

0.14

Increase

20.58

2.72%

7

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

(FR)

7/15

0.23

No Change

36.9

2.49%

7

FirstService Corp.

(FSV)

7/5

0.15

No Change

96.48

0.62%

5

The Hackett Group Inc.

(HCKT)

7/10

0.18

Increase

16.8

2.14%

6

Humana Inc.

(HUM)

7/26

0.55

No Change

270.21

0.81%

9

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

(KW)

7/5

0.21

No Change

21.13

3.98%

9

Mondelez International Inc.

(MDLZ)

7/12

0.26

No Change

55.25

1.88%

7

Mackinac Financial Corp.

(MFNC)

7/12

0.12

No Change

16

3.00%

6

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

(PEGI)

7/31

0.422

No Change

23.57

7.16%

5

Primoris Services Corporation

(PRIM)

7/15

0.06

No Change

19.61

1.22%

7

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

(REXR)

7/15

0.185

No Change

40.69

1.82%

6

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

(RHP)

7/15

0.9

No Change

80.61

4.47%

7

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

7/15

0.85

No Change

84.52

4.02%

8

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

7/15

0.1192

No Change

31.24

4.58%

9

TowneBank

(TOWN)

7/10

0.18

Increase

27.45

2.62%

8

Umpqua Holdings Corp.

(UMPQ)

7/15

0.21

No Change

16.49

5.09%

8

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

7/15

0.37

No Change

52.26

2.83%

8

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

(XRAY)

7/12

0.0875

No Change

58.88

0.59%

7

Thursday June 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

7/15

0.32

No Change

34.16

3.75%

9

Encompass Health Corp.

(EHC)

7/15

0.27

No Change

61.96

1.74%

6

Fulton Financial Corp.

(FULT)

7/15

0.13

No Change

15.86

3.28%

5

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

7/16

0.32

No Change

58.08

2.20%

5

Hurco Companies Inc.

(HURC)

7/15

0.12

No Change

36.36

1.32%

7

Ingredion Inc.

(INGR)

7/25

0.625

No Change

81.91

3.05%

8

New Residential Investment Corp.

(NRZ)

7/26

0.5

No Change

15.89

12.59%

6

Raymond James Financial Inc.

(RJF)

7/15

0.34

No Change

82.36

1.65%

7

Steelcase Inc.

(SCS)

7/16

0.145

No Change

15.46

3.75%

9

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.

(SFBS)

7/12

0.15

No Change

32.53

1.84%

6

Steel Dynamics Inc.

(STLD)

7/12

0.24

No Change

29.16

3.29%

9

State Street Corp.

(STT)

7/16

0.47

No Change

55.52

3.39%

8

Thor Industries Inc.

(THO)

7/15

0.39

No Change

57

2.74%

9

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

(TYPE)

7/19

0.116

No Change

17.37

2.67%

7

Ventas Inc.

(VTR)

7/12

0.7925

No Change

70.32

4.51%

9

Willis Towers Watson plc

(WLTW)

7/15

0.65

No Change

191.83

1.36%

8

Friday June 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Agilent Technologies Inc.

(A)

7/24

0.164

No Change

73.34

0.89%

8

Kimco Realty Corp.

(KIM)

7/15

0.28

No Change

18.9

5.93%

8

Legg Mason Inc.

(LM)

7/22

0.4

Increase

37.07

4.32%

9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Assets Trust Inc.

(AAT)

6/27

0.28

2.36%

Ameren Corp.

(AEE)

6/28

0.475

2.45%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

6/28

0.7

3.98%

Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

7/1

0.5

1.98%

Allegion plc

(ALLE)

6/28

0.27

1.00%

Anthem Inc.

(ANTM)

6/25

0.8

1.09%

AVX Corp.

(AVX)

6/28

0.115

2.78%

Bank of America Corp

(BAC)

6/28

0.15

2.13%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

6/28

0.23

1.39%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

(BAM)

6/28

0.16

1.33%

Big Lots Inc.

(BIG)

6/28

0.3

4.14%

Brookfield Property Partners LP

(BPY)

6/28

0.33

6.75%

BancorpSouth Bank

(BXS)

7/1

0.17

2.43%

Crown Castle International Corp.

(CCI)

6/28

1.125

3.31%

CDK Global Inc.

(CDK)

6/27

0.15

1.22%

C&F Financial Corp.

(CFFI)

7/1

0.37

2.85%

CME Group Inc.

(CME)

6/25

0.75

1.52%

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

(DKS)

6/28

0.275

3.22%

Domino's Pizza Inc.

(DPZ)

6/28

0.65

0.93%

El Paso Electric Co.

(EE)

6/28

0.385

2.35%

Entravision Communications Corp.

(EVC)

6/28

0.05

6.83%

FBL Financial Group Inc.

(FFG)

6/28

0.48

3.04%

Flushing Financial Corp.

(FFIC)

6/28

0.21

3.99%

First Financial Bankshares Inc.

(FFIN)

7/1

0.12

1.58%

First Horizon National Corp.

(FHN)

7/1

0.14

3.90%

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

(FLXS)

7/1

0.22

4.87%

Fidelity National Financial Inc.

(FNF)

6/28

0.31

3.04%

First Savings Financial Group Inc.

(FSFG)

6/28

0.16

1.07%

Gladstone Investment Corp.

(GAIN)

6/28

0.068

7.20%

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

6/30

0.46

2.38%

Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD)

6/27

0.63

3.63%

Gaming and Leisure Properties

(GLPI)

6/28

0.68

6.75%

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

6/28

0.2

2.41%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS)

6/27

0.85

1.74%

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN)

7/1

0.14

4.20%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

7/1

0.3

2.15%

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

(HRC)

6/28

0.21

0.80%

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

(HWBK)

7/1

0.12

1.83%

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

(ICE)

6/28

0.275

1.27%

ITT Inc.

(ITT)

7/1

0.147

0.91%

Kite Realty Group Trust

(KRG)

6/28

0.3175

8.16%

Kohl's Corp.

(KSS)

6/26

0.67

5.64%

Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR)

6/28

0.96

4.60%

Gladstone Land Corp.

(LAND)

6/28

0.0445

4.60%

Lear Corp.

(LEA)

6/26

0.75

2.18%

Southwest Airlines Co.

(LUV)

6/26

0.18

1.40%

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

(LVS)

6/27

0.77

5.20%

Methanex Corp.

(MEOH)

6/30

0.36

3.05%

MutualFirst Financial Inc.

(MFSF)

6/28

0.2

2.55%

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

6/28

0.47

1.91%

Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS)

7/1

0.6

2.77%

Old Line Bancshares Inc.

(OLBK)

6/28

0.12

1.89%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

(PEG)

6/28

0.47

3.08%

Children's Place Inc.

(PLCE)

6/28

0.56

2.40%

Prologis Inc.

(PLD)

6/28

0.53

2.61%

Power Integrations Inc.

(POWI)

6/28

0.17

0.92%

PS Business Parks Inc.

(PSB)

6/27

1.05

2.38%

Regions Financial Corp.

(RF)

7/1

0.14

3.83%

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

6/27

0.55

9.30%

Service Corp. International

(SCI)

6/28

0.18

1.57%

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

6/28

0.19

6.94%

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

6/28

0.19

2.01%

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

6/25

0.25

5.67%

Texas Roadhouse Inc.

(TXRH)

6/28

0.3

2.29%

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

6/25

1.08

1.71%

Unity Bancorp Inc.

(UNTY)

6/28

0.08

1.53%

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

6/28

0.23

2.41%

WesBanco Inc.

(WSBC)

7/1

0.31

3.42%

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

6/27

0.24

1.17%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, VTR, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.