Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 23

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Company
Symbol
Ex-Div
Pay
Old Rate
New Rate
Increase
Yield
Years
Fifth Third Bancorp
(FITB)
6/27
7/15
0.22
0.24
9.09%
3.51%
9
Horizon Bancorp
(HBNC)
7/3
7/19
0.1
0.12
20.00%
3.02%
9
Matson Inc.
(MATX)
7/31
9/5
0.21
0.22
4.76%
2.38%
8
Shoe Carnival Inc.
(SCVL)
7/5
7/22
0.08
0.085
6.25%
1.25%
8
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
(WASH)
6/28
7/12
0.47
0.51
8.51%
4.05%
9
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
(AHH)
7/3
0.21
No Change
17.19
4.89%
7
Vail Resorts Inc.
(MTN)
7/11
1.76
No Change
230.54
3.05%
9
Tuesday June 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)
None
Wednesday June 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Agree Realty Corp.
(ADC)
7/12
0.57
Increase
66.77
3.41%
7
Acadia Realty Trust
(AKR)
7/15
0.28
No Change
28.38
3.95%
6
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
(ARE)
7/15
1
Increase
145.28
2.75%
9
AvalonBay Communities Inc.
(AVB)
7/15
1.52
No Change
207.8
2.93%
8
B&G Foods Inc.
(BGS)
7/30
0.475
No Change
20.92
9.08%
8
CyrusOne Inc.
(CONE)
7/12
0.46
No Change
60.02
3.07%
6
Camden Property Trust
(CPT)
7/17
0.8
No Change
106.17
3.01%
9
CareTrust REIT Inc.
(CTRE)
7/15
0.225
No Change
24.67
3.65%
6
Dillard's Inc.
(DDS)
8/5
0.1
No Change
60.26
0.66%
8
Douglas Emmett Inc.
(DEI)
7/12
0.26
No Change
40.88
2.54%
9
Danaher Corp.
(DHR)
7/26
0.17
No Change
143.73
0.47%
6
Amdocs Limited
(DOX)
7/19
0.285
No Change
62.2
1.83%
8
EastGroup Properties Inc.
(EGP)
7/15
0.72
No Change
116.6
2.47%
7
EPR Properties
(EPR)
7/15
0.375
No Change
77.72
5.79%
9
Fifth Third Bancorp
(FITB)
7/15
0.24
Increase
27.36
3.51%
9
First Midwest Bancorp
(FMBI)
7/9
0.14
Increase
20.58
2.72%
7
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
(FR)
7/15
0.23
No Change
36.9
2.49%
7
FirstService Corp.
(FSV)
7/5
0.15
No Change
96.48
0.62%
5
The Hackett Group Inc.
(HCKT)
7/10
0.18
Increase
16.8
2.14%
6
Humana Inc.
(HUM)
7/26
0.55
No Change
270.21
0.81%
9
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
(KW)
7/5
0.21
No Change
21.13
3.98%
9
Mondelez International Inc.
(MDLZ)
7/12
0.26
No Change
55.25
1.88%
7
Mackinac Financial Corp.
(MFNC)
7/12
0.12
No Change
16
3.00%
6
Pattern Energy Group Inc.
(PEGI)
7/31
0.422
No Change
23.57
7.16%
5
Primoris Services Corporation
(PRIM)
7/15
0.06
No Change
19.61
1.22%
7
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.
(REXR)
7/15
0.185
No Change
40.69
1.82%
6
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.
(RHP)
7/15
0.9
No Change
80.61
4.47%
7
SL Green Realty Corp.
(SLG)
7/15
0.85
No Change
84.52
4.02%
8
STAG Industrial Inc.
(STAG)
7/15
0.1192
No Change
31.24
4.58%
9
TowneBank
(TOWN)
7/10
0.18
Increase
27.45
2.62%
8
Umpqua Holdings Corp.
(UMPQ)
7/15
0.21
No Change
16.49
5.09%
8
U.S. Bancorp
(USB)
7/15
0.37
No Change
52.26
2.83%
8
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
(XRAY)
7/12
0.0875
No Change
58.88
0.59%
7
Thursday June 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
CubeSmart
(CUBE)
7/15
0.32
No Change
34.16
3.75%
9
Encompass Health Corp.
(EHC)
7/15
0.27
No Change
61.96
1.74%
6
Fulton Financial Corp.
(FULT)
7/15
0.13
No Change
15.86
3.28%
5
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
(GSBC)
7/16
0.32
No Change
58.08
2.20%
5
Hurco Companies Inc.
(HURC)
7/15
0.12
No Change
36.36
1.32%
7
Ingredion Inc.
(INGR)
7/25
0.625
No Change
81.91
3.05%
8
New Residential Investment Corp.
(NRZ)
7/26
0.5
No Change
15.89
12.59%
6
Raymond James Financial Inc.
(RJF)
7/15
0.34
No Change
82.36
1.65%
7
Steelcase Inc.
(SCS)
7/16
0.145
No Change
15.46
3.75%
9
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.
(SFBS)
7/12
0.15
No Change
32.53
1.84%
6
Steel Dynamics Inc.
(STLD)
7/12
0.24
No Change
29.16
3.29%
9
State Street Corp.
(STT)
7/16
0.47
No Change
55.52
3.39%
8
Thor Industries Inc.
(THO)
7/15
0.39
No Change
57
2.74%
9
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.
(TYPE)
7/19
0.116
No Change
17.37
2.67%
7
Ventas Inc.
(VTR)
7/12
0.7925
No Change
70.32
4.51%
9
Willis Towers Watson plc
(WLTW)
7/15
0.65
No Change
191.83
1.36%
8
Friday June 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Agilent Technologies Inc.
(A)
7/24
0.164
No Change
73.34
0.89%
8
Kimco Realty Corp.
(KIM)
7/15
0.28
No Change
18.9
5.93%
8
Legg Mason Inc.
(LM)
7/22
0.4
Increase
37.07
4.32%
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Yield
American Assets Trust Inc.
(AAT)
6/27
0.28
2.36%
Ameren Corp.
(AEE)
6/28
0.475
2.45%
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
(AGM)
6/28
0.7
3.98%
Allstate Corp.
(ALL)
7/1
0.5
1.98%
Allegion plc
(ALLE)
6/28
0.27
1.00%
Anthem Inc.
(ANTM)
6/25
0.8
1.09%
AVX Corp.
(AVX)
6/28
0.115
2.78%
Bank of America Corp
(BAC)
6/28
0.15
2.13%
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
(BAH)
6/28
0.23
1.39%
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
(BAM)
6/28
0.16
1.33%
Big Lots Inc.
(BIG)
6/28
0.3
4.14%
Brookfield Property Partners LP
(BPY)
6/28
0.33
6.75%
BancorpSouth Bank
(BXS)
7/1
0.17
2.43%
Crown Castle International Corp.
(CCI)
6/28
1.125
3.31%
CDK Global Inc.
(CDK)
6/27
0.15
1.22%
C&F Financial Corp.
(CFFI)
7/1
0.37
2.85%
CME Group Inc.
(CME)
6/25
0.75
1.52%
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
(DKS)
6/28
0.275
3.22%
Domino's Pizza Inc.
(DPZ)
6/28
|
0.65
|
0.93%
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
(EE)
|
6/28
|
0.385
|
2.35%
|
Entravision Communications Corp.
|
(EVC)
|
6/28
|
0.05
|
6.83%
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
6/28
|
0.48
|
3.04%
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
(FFIC)
|
6/28
|
0.21
|
3.99%
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.12
|
1.58%
|
First Horizon National Corp.
|
(FHN)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
3.90%
|
Flexsteel Industries Inc.
|
(FLXS)
|
7/1
|
0.22
|
4.87%
|
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
6/28
|
0.31
|
3.04%
|
First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/28
|
0.16
|
1.07%
|
Gladstone Investment Corp.
|
(GAIN)
|
6/28
|
0.068
|
7.20%
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.46
|
2.38%
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/27
|
0.63
|
3.63%
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
(GLPI)
|
6/28
|
0.68
|
6.75%
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
6/28
|
0.2
|
2.41%
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/27
|
0.85
|
1.74%
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|
(HBAN)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
4.20%
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/1
|
0.3
|
2.15%
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
6/28
|
0.21
|
0.80%
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.12
|
1.83%
|
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
6/28
|
0.275
|
1.27%
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
7/1
|
0.147
|
0.91%
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
(KRG)
|
6/28
|
0.3175
|
8.16%
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
(KSS)
|
6/26
|
0.67
|
5.64%
|
Lamar Advertising Co.
|
(LAMR)
|
6/28
|
0.96
|
4.60%
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
6/28
|
0.0445
|
4.60%
|
Lear Corp.
|
(LEA)
|
6/26
|
0.75
|
2.18%
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
(LUV)
|
6/26
|
0.18
|
1.40%
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
(LVS)
|
6/27
|
0.77
|
5.20%
|
Methanex Corp.
|
(MEOH)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
3.05%
|
MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|
(MFSF)
|
6/28
|
0.2
|
2.55%
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/28
|
0.47
|
1.91%
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
7/1
|
0.6
|
2.77%
|
Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|
(OLBK)
|
6/28
|
0.12
|
1.89%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
(PEG)
|
6/28
|
0.47
|
3.08%
|
Children's Place Inc.
|
(PLCE)
|
6/28
|
0.56
|
2.40%
|
Prologis Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
6/28
|
0.53
|
2.61%
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/28
|
0.17
|
0.92%
|
PS Business Parks Inc.
|
(PSB)
|
6/27
|
1.05
|
2.38%
|
Regions Financial Corp.
|
(RF)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
3.83%
|
Saratoga Investment Corp.
|
(SAR)
|
6/27
|
0.55
|
9.30%
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
6/28
|
0.18
|
1.57%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/28
|
0.19
|
6.94%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/28
|
0.19
|
2.01%
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
6/25
|
0.25
|
5.67%
|
Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
6/28
|
0.3
|
2.29%
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
6/25
|
1.08
|
1.71%
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/28
|
0.08
|
1.53%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/28
|
0.23
|
2.41%
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.31
|
3.42%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/27
|
0.24
|
1.17%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, VTR, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.