The Treasury Bonds, Utilities And Junk Bond ETFs Set 52-Week Highs Last Week

The High Yield Bond ETF set its 52-week high of $109.62 on June 20 and is back above its "reversion to the mean" at $107.64.

The Utilities Sector ETF set its all-time intraday high of $61.38 on June 20 with its annual pivot at $58.98.

The Treasury Bond ETF set its 52-week high of $133.50 on June 20 with its all-time intraday high of $143.62 set in July 2016.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond declined to as low as 2.480% on June 20, and its cycle low yield of 2.089% was set during the week of July 15, 2016.

The dividend yield for the utilities stock ETF is up to 3.18%, but investors should focus on the "Dogs of the Dow."

The Junk Bond ETF outperformed following the S&P 500 to its all-time high.

Here are daily charts for these ETFs

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Treasury Bond ETF ($131.43 on June 21) is up 8.2% year to date and set its 2019 high of $133.50 on June 20. This ETF is up 17.5% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $128.78 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 88.66 last week, down from 89.01 on June 14. A reading above 90.00 would make TLT an "inflating parabolic bubble."

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its "reversion to the mean" at $124.31 and reduce holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $145.84.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Utility Stock ETF ($60.99 on June 21) is up 15.2% so far in 2019 and is 20% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $59.47 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $51.09. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 77.71 last week, up from 73.50 on June 14.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its annual pivot at $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average at $55.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Junk Bond ETF ($109.19 on June 21) is up 8.4% so far in 2019 and is 10.6% above its Dec. 26 low of $98.76. JNK has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $107.80 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $107.64. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 56.39 last week, up from 48.09 on June 14.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its annual and value level at $102.60.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original semiannual and annual levels remain in play. The weekly level changes each week; the monthly level was changed at the end of January, February, March, April and May. The quarterly level was changed at the end of March. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before their time horizon expires.

The close on June 28 is the second most important for 2019. This close is an input to my proprietary analytics and will generate new weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.