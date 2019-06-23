Magellan Midstream Partners: A Safe And Stable Way To Earn A 6%+ Yield

The company tends to be very stable as most of its revenues come from fee-based transportation contracts and not from much more volatile commodity prices.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, refined products pipelines giant Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company spent a good deal of time discussing its current operations and its overall position in the industry. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners discussed some of its growth opportunities, and this growth potential is undoubtedly one of the major reasons for investing in the company. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly though, MMP did not discuss any of the broader industry trends that are affecting it. Therefore, I will insert this discussion as needed throughout the following article. Overall though, Magellan Midstream is a growing pipeline and midstream company with a solid balance sheet that is worthy of consideration for a portfolio.

The company owns the largest network of refined products pipelines in the United States, boasting 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 refined products terminals, and 45 million barrels of product storage. Its operations cover most of the central and southeastern United States:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

This network allows the company to access nearly half of all the refineries in the nation. In theory, this might provide the company with some protection against interruptions caused by things like the refinery fire in Philadelphia on Friday, because it may be able to offset the loss of product from the output from another refinery. With that said though, the United States does not have a surplus of refining capacity, which is why gasoline prices spike when events like this fire occur. Overall though, the company's size and breadth of operations do provide it with a certain amount of stability that we do not see to the same degree in smaller operators.

In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners has a significant presence in the crude oil pipeline segment. The company boasts 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and 33 million barrels of crude oil storage. These operations are located mostly in the central part of the country and around the Permian Basin in Texas:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream is one of the largest providers of crude oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma, which has long been considered the primary oil hub in the United States. The company is also working to expand its storage facilities around the Gulf Coast. This positions the company well to benefit from the growing North American export market. After all, the growing amount of oil bound for these markets needs to be stored somewhere until it can be loaded onto a tanker. The growing quantity of oil that the company will be able to store around this area should help it capture more revenue from the fees that it charges for storage.

Magellan Midstream also has a marine storage segment that supports the international trade even more. The company has six marine storage facilities containing a combined 27 million barrels of storage capacity and the docks at the facilities are capable of handling up to 1.5 million barrels per day. These terminals are located at a few strategic spots along the Gulf Coast and the Northeast:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

One of the nice things here is that these facilities have historically had very high utilization rates. As the revenues and by extension cash flows of midstream companies are directly correlated to the quantity of resources that they transport or store, a high utilization rate should result in the company effectively maximizing its revenues. Magellan Midstream's marine storage segment historically maintains a utilization rate around 90%. This is a pretty solid number that should result in the company earning the maximum amount of money that is realistically possible from this segment, which is certainly nice to see.

One thing that tends to concern investors about energy companies is the risk of declining commodity prices. These concerns tend to be particularly prevalent among income investors as they tend to be rather conservative. However, as I have discussed in previous articles, midstream companies generate their revenues by charging a fee for each unit of resources that they handle and as such generally have relatively low exposure to commodity prices. Magellan Midstream is no exception to this. As we can see here, more than 85% of the company's operating margin comes from relatively low-risk fee-based activities:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

One of the major advantages of this is that the company should see both its revenues and cash flows remain relatively stable regardless of what commodity prices do. This is certainly quite good for those investors that purchased the company's units because of the income that they throw off as it should result in the company being able to maintain its distribution if oil prices fall. Indeed, Magellan actually managed to continue to grow its distribution through both the Great Recession a decade ago and the oil bear market in 2015 and 2016.

Speaking of distributions, MMP has a long history of steady distribution growth. As we can see here, the company has increased its annual distribution at a 12% compound annual growth rate since 2001:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

Naturally, this results in a growing income for those investors who are holding the company's units to generate an income. In the case of those who are reinvesting the distributions, it serves to provide an engine for that compounding. The distribution growth has also had a positive impact on the partnership's unit price since it essentially acts as a floor on the unit price. This has all combined to result in an impressive total return over the years.

Fortunately, Magellan Midstream Partners appears to be reasonably well-positioned to continue this growth streak. This is due to the projects that the company is working on. I have discussed a few of these in past articles on the company, but there are still a few projects that we have not yet discussed. One of these is the West Texas Refined Products Pipeline Expansion. As the name implies, this is simply an expansion to the refined products pipeline system that Magellan Midstream owns in the area around the Permian Basin:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

There are two parts to this project. The first is increasing the capacity of the Western leg of the system (shown in the red circle above) from its current 100,000 barrels per day capacity up to 175,000 barrels per day. As can likely be guessed, this will have the effect of increasing the amount of liquids that Magellan can charge its customers for transporting. This would naturally increase the revenue generation of the system.

The second part of the project is the construction of a new 140-mile 20-inch refined products pipeline from Hearne, TX, to Alexander, TX. The point of this is to provide added capacity to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is increasingly finding itself quite capacity strained. This additional pipeline should similarly increase the amount of resources that the company can carry through this system and thus increase the revenue generation capability of it.

One nice thing about this project is that Magellan Midstream Partners has already secured customers that will be using this new capacity. This is something that we frequently see midstream companies do as it does carry a number of benefits. Perhaps the most important of these is that obtaining the contractual commitments ahead of time ensures that Magellan Midstream is not going to spend the money needed to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. In addition, these commitments allow the company to have some idea of the amount of money that it will make from the project, which allows it to ensure that it will generate a sufficient return for the project to make sense. In this case, the project has a seven-year payback period based on expected EBITDA. This is nowhere near as good as the four- to five-year payback periods that we have seen from some other midstream projects, but it will still stimulate the company's growth. This project is scheduled to come online in mid-2020 so should begin boosting the company's results at around that time.

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners is quite well-positioned in the refined products and crude oil transportation industries. The company has a long history of being able to deliver growth in these industries and is likely to continue to do so over the next few years. The firm also has a fairly conservative business model that should appeal to those investors seeking a safe source of income. Overall, it may be worth considering for your portfolio.

