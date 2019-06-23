Scotiabank Is Creating Opportunity For Dividend Investors

As an early retiree, I am reliant on my investment income to pay my bills and fund my lifestyle. So when I look at investments, I am looking at them differently than many investors do. I do value growth, but I mainly look at my investments in terms of the income they provide. I want companies that pay me an above-average yield, are stable yet retain good, long-term growth prospects and that reward shareholders with consistently increasing dividends. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is one of those companies.

You need income to retire

The goal of most investors is to create wealth. In your accumulation years, many investors do that by focusing on growth companies with the goal of outperforming the markets. Unfortunately, higher growth also comes with higher risk, which for those with a longer time horizon, that might be acceptable. But for a retiree, you really need income and you need it on a regular basis.

There are different ways to generate income. There are annuities and other interest-bearing investments like bonds, but with their relatively low yields, I tend to avoid these options. You can trade stocks hoping to trigger capital gains, but I have found that buying low and selling high is not as easy as it sounds. For me, I look for income through dividend growth stocks. I like the steady income dividends provide, but also appreciate the capital appreciation as well.

In my situation, I can generate yields in the 4-6% range, which is better than most interest-bearing alternatives, but at the same time, I am able to grow my wealth. More importantly I am also ale to grow my income with a personal target of 5% plus on a yearly basis. This growth is critical because it keeps you ahead of inflation. In the case of Bank of Nova Scotia, it is currently paying a dividend of 4.9% and has been increasing it at a rate above 5% for almost 10 straight years. In 2018, the company increased its dividend by 7.6% and is on track to increase the rate above 6% once again in 2019.

Investor Presentation

Why I like Canadian Banks

Canadian banks are very different than most banks around the world. What makes them unique is that they operate as an oligopoly within their home country, giving them significant pricing advantages and tremendous brand loyalty, which practically ensures profitability. If you are looking for a deep moat, these banks operate under government charters, making it almost impossible for competitors to gain a foothold. This protection ensures the strength of the Canadian financial system and provides advantages for the banks and their shareholders. There are six main banks which from largest to smallest include Royal Bank (RY), TD Bank (TD), Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and to a lesser extent National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) [TSE:NA].

They are large, which is not unusual, with substantial holdings both in Canada and around the world. Their size creates diversity both within the Canadian marketplace and abroad. As an early retiree who depends exclusively on dividend income, I also value diversification. Canada is a large country both geographically and in terms of the industries that exist within its boundary. Having exposure to all of these industries from coast to coast is very valuable to me. But what makes each bank a little different is their international exposure.

Personally, I am most familiar with the three largest Canadian banks. Royal Bank, the biggest, has a presence in the Caribbean and is making a strong push into the US market through its investment in City National, giving it significant exposure to the west coast of the US. TD is very strong in the eastern US market, and Scotiabank is considered the most international of the Canadian banks with extensive holdings in Mexico, the Caribbean and South American markets. I will focus this article on BNS, but have written on the other banks as well.

As Canadian banks, all of them share a well-deserved reputation for stability. During the financial crisis of 2007, when many banks around the world were faltering and required significant government assistance, Canadian banks remained profitable and maintained their dividends. When the crisis subsided and more stringent banking requirements were enacted worldwide, the Canadian banks were only minimally impacted due to their already high regulatory standards. When times were tough, the Canadian banks made money, and when times were good they made even more. Equally important was that they rewarded their shareholders, which is why I am a loyal supporter of the Canadian banks.

An interesting investment strategy for many Canadian bank investors has been to invest in the Canadian bank with the worst performance in any given year. As they tend to revert back to the mean, this strategy has delivered superior results for many. In 2018 that bank would have been Bank of Nova Scotia.

Why I like Scotiabank

When I built my portfolio, one of the factors I considered was future growth. North America is a mature market and as such growth tends to be more measured. With a developed economy, an aging demographic and a fully developed infrastructure the North American marketplace is characterized by more stable yet lower growth rates. When we turn to Mexico and South America, we see an average median age that is 10 years younger, an infrastructure and manufacturing base that is rapidly developing and growth rates that are significantly higher. In addition, these countries are largely under banked when compared to Canada and the US. In the Pacific Alliance Countries less than 50% of the population even has a bank account versus more than 90 percent in Canada and the USA.

Investor Presentation

Yes, there are growing pains with any developing economy, but if you want to supercharge your business, you want to have that presence where opportunity is going as well as where it already exists. Scotiabank has done a very good job of building out its presence in these fast-growing economies especially Pacific Alliance member countries. These countries include Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru where BNS has developed a leading presence in each of these markets, which represents more than 210 million people. As their economies continue to grow, so too will Scotiabank along with them.

Investor Presentation

In its most recent quarter, BNS's International division grew its net income by 16% to $782 million as compared to a 3% drop in Canada where it still generated more than a billion dollars in profit. The bank realized 29% loan growth internationally vs. 4% in Canada driven by recent acquisitions it has completed in the past year. Also of note is that BNS is doing a good job of integrating its recent acquisitions while improvements are being made underwriting the loan book internationally as credit loss provisions continue to improve.

Investor Presentation

Continuing investment in technology

Scotiabank also continues to invest heavily in new technology as it transitions along with global demand for greater online access. This is of critical importance to the bank as more of its business is moved out of the branch, creating greater efficiencies and driving profitability. At the same time, the bank is investing heavily in cybersecurity as online threats continue to grow for all businesses and threaten to erode confidence if not addressed properly.

On a year-to-year basis, it has seen continued improvements in its digital strategy and is on track to meet the targets. Technology improvements are also enhancing the customer interface as well and Scotiabank has received recognition for its efforts in this area. Unfortunately, its investment in technology has also impacted the expenses which increased by 18% in the last year as the bank continues with this transition to a more digital world.

Investor Presentation

Also impacting its expenses were costs related to their recent acquisitions as well as a significant expense attached to a prior year benefits re-measurement which accounted for almost two-thirds of the 18% increase.

The best time to buy is when something is on sale

By historic standards the Canadian banks are cheap. Going back over the past 10 years, the average P/E ratio for the Canadian banks has been around 15 times earnings. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at 10.6 times earnings, making the bank a good value. Combine that with the fact it is coming off record earnings in 2018 and support a dividend close to 5% makes it a great choice for retirees and the dividend growth investors. Also to consider is that BNS has been growing its dividend at an average rate of 6.7% over the past five years and has increased the dividend in 43 of the past 45 years. So for a retiree like me or for someone trying to build a portfolio to support their future retirement needs, this is an ideal stock.

Looking Forward

I have concerns about the greater economy in general which has seen stock markets stagnate for the past year. With the instability that is being created by trade wars, political unrest, upcoming elections and even talks of a recession, I consider this an opportunity to buy low while being paid to wait.

There are also concerns about the Canadian housing market and how a combination of high prices in major cities and increasing mortgage rates might impact the banks. The reality is that Canadian mortgage rules are different than in the US and as a result Canadians tend to have much higher equity stakes in their homes greatly reducing the threats of default. As for interest rates, they seem to have cooled down lately, and there is even talk of rate cuts which would benefit consumers in the short term. In the meantime, the bank has been increasing its provisions for loss lately consistent with the risk averse nature while defaults continue to remain low by historical standards.

For me, history has shown that in uncertain times, there are few better places to be than in the Canadian banks. I am not an active trader, choosing a more buy and hold approach to investing. That is why a company like Bank of Nova Scotia appeals to me. I have also learned that it is not timing the market as much as time in the market and feel very comfortable owning a great company like Scotiabank, cashing its growing checks every three months and enjoying the more important things in life.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.