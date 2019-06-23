Markets Climb Walls Of Worry, Here's The Wall And What To Do

Forewarned is Forearmed

Here is the "Wall of Worry." I am not trying to panic anyone, "Forewarned is forearmed." I see these as mile markers for us to prepare to take advantage of. We need to be clear-eyed of what the summer months are like. July/August/September have an 80% chance of selling off. These are the lazy days of summer when people are thinking about beaches and barbeque and not about trading stocks, so generally low liquidity. This is when the robots can really run the table on momentum whether up or down. And as I mentioned before, about 70% of the upward momentum in the stock market these days are from corporate buybacks and in which must stop about 2 weeks before earnings season. So again, low volume = high volatility. Not just to be a real downer, but the huge drop in December had the same conditions, no one trades going into Christmas, Q4 earnings season starts like 10 days into January so buybacks are stopped and we have the Christmas Eve massacre. Again, let our hearts not be afraid. Imagine if you were ready for that massacre with ready cash? You were busy buying when everyone was selling. How happy would you be today (and richer)?

Our Wall of Worry:

June 19: Mexico ratifies the USMCA, Canada already has; Trudeau was in the White House on Friday making the case to get it over the finish line. The media ignored this, too busy with Iran, etc. Just wondering, will Pelosi be able to corral the socialist wing of the Democratic Party? Will AOC resist the temptation to grab the spotlight once more and trash the new NAFTA like she did Amazon in NYC? NO ONE expected that one either. Will Trump find a way to make it that much harder to get over the finish line? Maybe the news organizations have it right, that it's going to be approved. Everyone is so complacent about it, it bears watching.

June 21: President Donald Trump ordered, and then called off, an air strike against Iranian targets because a general told him it could kill 150 people. When will Trump be cornered into striking Iran? We all know it will happen and it goes into the calculus of market participants going long, standing pat or shorting this market.

June 22: 2 million Hong Kong citizens, almost ⅓ of the entire population, came out to protest on June 21, and just yesterday morning, thousands of protesters barricaded the Police Headquarters demanding apologies from the police about brutality and for Carrie Lam, Communist China imposed leader of Hong Kong (there is an election but the deck is stacked), to resign. My take: This will end in bullets and tears. While it is going on, there is tremendous pressure on Xi.

June 28: G20 Trump and Xi trade & tariff tete-a-tete. Oh, for so many reasons I think the market is misreading this one. Maybe the market is counting on the fact that they both need to get the trade train back on the track. Here is the fly in the ointment: Hong Kong and the massive protests there. This was and IS a huge loss of "face" for Xi. If Xi sees the slightest hint that Trump is going to pound him on going back to the original deal, this can go very badly. "Face" is not some abstract concept for Xi, and in fact, it's existential. True, he is President for life, but he has to be alive to remain President. The meeting could very well end badly, with Xi even disagreeing to meet with Trump at all, and escalating from there. Not good for us speculators.

June 28: S&P rebalancing. Tech names including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will have their presence in the index reduced. This will give downside pressure, but because the Trump/Xi romance will be in full summer bloom, this is all worry for nothing (My take: Maybe not). AAPL and the other big cap tech have a huge influence on stocks because they are overweighted in many, maybe most of the ETFs out there.

July 1: New China tariffs can be imposed on 300 billion additional products. If the Trump/Xi trade & tariff tete-a-tete go well, then this will be delayed and joy will prevail on the land. (By now you know my take.)

July 5: Unemployment report. If employment is good, is that bad? Will the Fed not lower in July (my answer, jobs number will be good and the Fed won't cut. They will supply more happy talk and punt to next quarter). Maybe the market buys it, maybe not. If the number is bad, does the market take it as good news for a cut? Or maybe bad news is bad news.

July 26: The first take on Q2 GDP could have tremendous impact, but which way? Shouldn't a strong number be good for the market? Um, well, the current rally was based on Powell cutting. How can he cut with a good GDP number? CNBC "Rapid Update" this week, which is usually directionally correct, has Q2 GDP at 2.2%. If you have inflation at 1.6%, nominal is near 4%. I am sorry but the Obama administration would have loved to have 2.2% in 2015 and 2016 when GDP was consistently under 2%. There will be other updates along the way and I will bet that it gets stronger, not weaker. Again, whither the rate cut?

July 30: The next Fed meeting and the expected cut. My take, it is sheer lunacy to have a cut right now... Again, Powell must soothe the savage beast with another promise of a cut, but this time in August, and this time he will really really mean it. (My take? You guessed it: NOT.)

What to do

So, what to do? Well, it's simple, cash is king. This is a great time for me to explain why I hold that having a cash discipline for trading and speculation is so important. I use cash weighting as a way to adjust for risk, so topping up with cash into your speculative account because you are "all in" shows a lack of discipline and is a no no. The idea is that with a speculative/trading account, you're not a trader if you don't take profits. The best time to take profits is when you have them, and constantly working toward building cash is a guarantee that you are doing just that. Most disciplined traders are already doing this I bet. It's better to take profits when the sun is shining and the market is rising than when the opposite occurs.

Also, adjusting the percentage cash according to risk is the lowest cost "hedge" there is. At worst, it's a minor opportunity cost, most often it will give you the opportunity to be buying when most are selling. This past week I was cautious going into the Powell meeting. I saw risk because Powell has in the past proven to be too honest and open with the markets. In my mind, there was and still is absolutely no rational reason for loosening monetary policy. Instead, Powell was masterful, he finessed not cutting, but also not really committing to cut in July; all he said was he is ready to cut, and has half of the board ready to cut too. I urged my readers to trim positions going in, and I was wrong. What did they lose? Well, they were in equities at 75% to 65%, so they still had considerable upside. I then urged them to spend down one-third of the cash last week into the rally. There were plenty of stocks to trade, and make profits. Now we have the rest of this week to plan. Friday will be the pivotal day and I want to be ready if the market, which is totally complacent about the trade deal, is disappointed. Also, all the other stuff happening on Friday and going into next week. With the road map above, I think it makes sense to get back to 75% or more cash, try and take profits. In fact, in a separate note that I dropped at about 2 PM on Friday, I listed some IPO names that I thought might bounce into next week; I would like you to take profits on them as you see them and generate that cash.

Other Ways to Hedge

There are other ways to hedge, of course, we have the VIX and the lesser known VXN. The VIX is known as the "fear" gauge, it's a way to measure option premium prices. Right now the VIX is pretty reasonable, typically someone looking to hedge can buy puts on the VIX, and the VXN is the Nasdaq volatility index. It also means that stock-based options are fairly reasonable to buy. I don't usually talk about options and don't want to encourage those that have not yet done any training to jump right in. But it might not be a terrible idea to do a call spread on the VIX and VXN themselves. I would go for the August calls, or I believe there are weekly calls, so maybe to the 1st week of August? You can also write calls against positions to finance a put spread if you were looking to add shares to stocks you already own at lower prices anyway. If all this sounds like gibberish, please don't be looking to get into options at a time like this. Do go to your broker websites and educate yourselves on how to hedge, since they are all chock-a-block full of webinars on options trading. Let me be clear, I am not advocating using options as a trading tool. Though, when I do talk about "Fast Money" trading, I generally mean options. If you are an experienced trader, then you are probably already using them. I hope I don't have to say this; DO NOT use margin for trading, it will end in tears like it always does, but especially in a market like this... Let me be clear about one more thing, I am not long-term bearish, I am not even medium-term bearish. In fact, I believe we are on the way to a fantastic economy and stocks will follow. It's just choppy out there right now and I want you to be ready.

So let's work towards a cash cushion this week. If you have never had this discipline before, I am not urging you to slash your stocks to get there. Chip off 3%-5% of each position every day, so if you have 100 shares, sell 3 and keep the 97. This is what I mean by trimming. Do this over time and then you'll be ready to go shopping when great stocks are on sale

If you are a long-term investor only, just laugh all of this off, and keep allocating your savings on a monthly basis to large-cap dividend growers and sleep soundly at night.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.