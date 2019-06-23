The Secret To Successful Real Estate Investing

That could lead to loss of principal and that's not what I call sleeping well at night.

And most important, the business earnings should not be financially engineered to produce high yield, while sacrificing credit quality.

We insist that any and all of our investments are screened and vetted such that the business is generating stable economic earnings (and growing dividends).

You simply can’t have a long-term effective and profitable REIT without a healthy cost of capital in play.

Let’s uncover the “secret” ingredient to successful REIT investing once and for all.

If you want the No. 1 secret to real estate investing in general or real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, believe it or not, it’s not going to be “location, location, location.”

Location is intensely important, I know. But it’s also rather obvious. Anyone who knows anything about the business – and arguably anyone who doesn’t know anything about the business – knows that setting details matter.

What surrounds the property you’re buying up or thinking about buying up can determine so much.

For instance, you’ll need to know how close it is to major towns, cities, and other interpersonal hubs. How about attractions, such as beaches, amusement parks, and shopping centers?

While you’re considering all of that, don’t forget about the roads that connect you to those places. Does the transportation system make it easy, or at least direct, to get from point A to point B?

These questions and their answers are of obvious and extreme importance. Even so, they’re automatically built into a bigger consideration every real estate investor needs to know something about.

Something many of you might know nothing or very little about.

For the record, I don’t actually think that anyone’s actively trying to keep this information away from you. If you don’t know about it already – which, again, you probably don’t – it’s not because some shadowy organization is trying to keep it from you.

I just don’t think it’s advertised well enough, if at all. But that’s an oversight I plan to fix right now.

Business Scale

Before beginning this article, I considered titling it “The Top 2 Secrets to Real Estate Investing.” Because there is another big factor that doesn’t get covered enough: scale.

How big can a company reasonably, logically, and profitably get? For that matter, how competitive can it remain as it grows?

For its part, any in-depth discussion about business scale will involve three different factors:

Unit cost

Value

Service

They’re all supposed to ultimately come together to reduce a firm’s operating costs. And the bigger a company is, the more economy of scale it should be able to utilize in reducing its general and administrative costs.

It doesn’t always happen that way, of course. There are plenty of business operations that are exorbitantly overpriced when it comes down to it. But that’s on management, not on the business itself.

In their report, “Economies of Scale for Real Estate Investment Trusts,” Martina Bers and Thomas M. Springer note:

There are many sources of cost efficiencies that can result in economies of scale. For example, a REIT can achieve internal scale economies by focusing on a single property type or by concentrating assets geographically. Also, larger REITs may achieve a level of market power that results in external cost economies, perhaps in financing or management contracts, that are unavailable to less capitalized REITs. Cost efficiencies are affected by many influences, including diversification difference between REITs, use of debt financing, and the type of management. These influences must be controlled in the analysis of scale economies.

The rest of the report is fascinating to read as well. But let’s stop right there in order to follow up on something it said.

Specifically about diversity.

Diversification Is a Double-Edged Sword

As the article snippet above noted, yes. It’s true. The more you diversify away from a particular focus, the more cost you’re going to accrue.

This applies to both what a business offers and where it offers it. Depending on the products or services it deals in, diversification means additional expenses related to:

hiring more people than otherwise necessary;

purchasing more equipment;

utilizing more space; and

investing in more research and development.

Sometimes the profits that originate from diversification openings are exceptionally worth it. And sometimes they’re not even close. As mentioned before, it greatly depends on the particular business and who’s running it.

However, when it comes to REITs in particular, some kind of diversification is necessary to survive, let alone thrive.

Real estate can be a fickle game, with so many fluctuating factors influencing markets at any given time. Therefore, you’ll find that the most successful REITs out there are very well spread out between geographical and tenant types.

As such, strategic diversification is another important factor in determining the most worthwhile real estate opportunities to buy in to. It’s just not as important as cost of capital.

That’s our no. 1 secret to successful real estate investing. You simply can’t have a long-term effective and profitable REIT without a healthy cost of capital in play.

Be the Low-Cost Provider

We’ve been running a series on capitalization rates over the last month or so exploring what figures you want to see per REIT sector available.

So far, we’ve written on net lease REITs, healthcare REITs, and shopping center REITs, with lodging REITs up next.

If you haven’t been following these must-read pieces, a capitalization rate – more commonly shortened to “cap rate” – is a REIT’s expected rate of return from a piece or pieces of property. Here’s how we’ve been defining it:

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Capitalization Rate

But wait! What good is it to understand cap rates if you don’t understand the company’s fuel – or cost of capital – to scale the business?

Whether it’s Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), or Realty Income (O), a company’s overall cost of capital is essential to success.

That’s the "secret sauce" in question. It’s utterly essential to understand the way REITs grow their earnings and dividends. Cost advantage is key for any business. It allows them to provide goods or services that undercut their rivals on price, helping them sell more.

In simple terms, being a low-cost provider generally allows the company to achieve fatter profit margins. So here’s the secret formula:

Cap Rate - Cost of Capital = Spread/Profit

Or, played out in an example: Let’s say that REIT ABC – a triple-net REIT – acquires a stand-alone building at a 7% cap rate with a 5% cost of capital. Subtracting the cost of capital, the spread becomes 2%, or 200 basis points (bps).

That spread right there is the profit margin.

With that explained, let's next consider the equity details related to spread investing. Very simply, the higher the multiple, the lower the cost of capital. And that translates into bigger margins.

Which is most definitely a good thing.

A Textbook Example of Cost of Capital at Work

Let’s use Realty Income as an actual example. Here are its stats:

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) yield = annualized 2019 estimated AFFO ($3.30) divided by $73.22 stock price = 4.5%

Estimated cost of 10-year debt = 3.25%

Nominal Cost of Free Cash Flow = 0%

66% equity = 4.5% x (0.66) = 2.97%

34% debt = 3.6% x (.34) = 1.11%

Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) = 2.97% + 1.36% = 4.08%.

(Author’s Note: In reality, the WACC is actually lower than that, since Realty uses free cash flow instead of equity. And cash has a 0% nominal cost. We estimate the company’s actual WACC at 3.9%, assuming a 7% free cash flow.)

As illustrated below, the low cost of capital (i.e., high equity multiple) is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry:

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

And, as you can see above, Realty’s low cost of capital allows it to acquire the highest quality assets among its peers. Shares are trading at all-time highs of $73.22 as of this writing.

That puts its assumed 3.9% WACC off the chart!

This simply means the company is a major cash cow that’s generating considerable profit margins from its wide-moat business model.

A Comparison Is in Order

Now let’s compare Realty Income with a REIT that has a higher cost of capital, meaning it’s forced to invest in riskier investment opportunities to deliver comparable investment spreads.

One Liberty Properties (OLP) is also a net lease REIT, and we derive the company’s cost of capital as follows:

AFFO yield = annualized 2019 estimated AFFO ($2.13) divided by $31.29 stock price = 6.8%

Estimated cost of 10-year debt = 4.25% (pricing at BBB-)

50% equity = 6.8% x (0.50) = 3.4%

50% debt = 4.25% x (.50) = 2.13%

WACC = 3.4% +2.25% = 5.53%.

This means that, in order to generate comparable investment spreads of 150 to 200 bps, One Liberty must pursue higher-risk acquisitions at cap rates of at least 7% to 8%. And, of course, it will be difficult – if not impossible – for it to land any investment-grade tenants with BBB ratings or higher.

Source:

As you can see below, One Liberty has recently invested in buildings with cap rates in excess of 8% or more.

Source: OLP Investor Presentation

So, in order to grow earnings (or AFFO) per share, it’s been forced to acquire properties leased to companies like:

Men’s Wearhouse

Applied Control Equipment

21st Century Cabinetry

Hardly what I would call “sleep well at night” income.

Some Final Thoughts on the Topic

Going back to Realty Income, its high multiple equates to being a low-cost producer. And that means higher profits and higher margins.

Overall, you’re just going to find that the industrial model of a low-cost producer is always going to win.

In the larger REIT sector, a higher multiple is simply what you have to strive for since the lower cost of capital is the mantra for success. Since high multiples equate to being low-cost providers, the highest valuation has the cheapest cost of capital, the best margins and the best strategically flexible operating platform.

While Realty Income has become an expensive stock to get into right now, I’m perfectly content holding the shares I already own.

This company is executing brilliantly by utilizing its powerful scale and cost-of-capital advantages to deliver something truly special.

Real estate investors must recognize that cost of capital is the key driver for returns, and arguably the most important catalyst. While some analysts and traders tend to focus on high-yielding stocks, we are keenly aware that yields aren’t sustainable unless the company can generate stable and reliable profit margins.

Our Durable Income Portfolio has generated superior returns since inception and our secret sauce has been (and continues to be) our granular focus on fundamental research. We insist that any and all of our investments are screened and vetted such that the business is generating stable economic earnings (and growing dividends).

And most importantly, the business earnings should NOT be financially engineered to produce high yield, while sacrificing credit quality. That could lead to loss of principal and that's not what I call sleeping well at night. Actions speak louder than words.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.