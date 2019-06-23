EDAP Needs More Focal One Placements To Maintain Investor Support

Focal One for the treatment of prostate cancer, in addition to follow-up indications using the company's HIFU technology, are supposed to be the answer to the growth conundrum.

Overview

For those who are not familiar with the company, EDAP (EDAP) is a medical technology company based in France that was founded in 1979. The company is focused in the urology space and sells devices in two separate segments, namely, HIFU and Lithotripsy or UDS.

The lithotripsy side of the business is mature, and while the company develops and markets product updates and enhancements, it is an old, yet consistently used technology. This segment is consistently profitable and has in fact seen operating profits increase from under $1 million in 2016 to $2.3 million in 2018 (before unallocated corporate expenses). Given its profits after corporate and tax expense of approximately $1.1 million, the value of this side of the business as it stands may be between $20 million and $25 million. If there is a significant amount of 'growth expense' included (expenses that aren't necessary to maintain current sales levels, but are meant to increase sales in the future) in the company's cost structure, the value of this segment could be valued at upwards of $30 million. The company's 8% annual compound growth rate in this segment since 2011 could serve to counter its muted operating margin in a sum-of-the-parts valuation.

The HIFU side of the business is what investors are excited about. While the technology used to target tissue without surrounding damage has been commercialized for 25 years, it has taken time to iterate improvements of the technology enough to make the treatments, primarily to treat prostate cancer, efficacious enough to compete with prostatectomy (removal of all or part of the prostate). As you can see from the slide below taken from the company's late 2018 investor deck, the efficacy is quite high now, met with significant quality of life improvements.

HIFU Market Potential

In the U.S. alone, there are over 3 million men living with prostate cancer and 175,000 diagnosed each year. Of the 3 million, 35% undergo radical surgery, with up to 50% of this population being over-treated, 25% of men actively monitored, with more than half of this population eventually going in for radical surgery and the remainder are treated with radiation with cancer specific survival rates that are 20% lower than EDAP's technology. In the early part of the decade, the United States Preventative Task Force recommended doctors not use PSA testing to diagnose prostate cancer patients, as they saw it leading to over-treatment, which has its own side effects. This had the likely effect of putting more men in active surveillance. This should be seen as an opportunity for EDAP as their technology has much fewer incidences of side effects than radical surgery with a very high survival rate as well.

In terms of the economics for EDAP, it breaks down to something like this:

$500,00-$600,000 for the capital equipment

$800 for the hand-piece

$60,000 per service contract

Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) Da Vinci instrument is used extensively, with the company sporting approximately 3,200 instruments as an installed base throughout the U.S. While the company's instruments are used for a greater number of purposes, the driving force behind purchase and utilization has been urological procedures. EDAP's capital equipment cost is less than half of the $1.45 million price tag for a Da Vinci system.

It's not simple to estimate the annual market for EDAP's product for this indication. There are approximately 110,000 radical surgeries each year. Considering up to half of these procedures are considered overly aggressive, it is reasonable to assume that EDAP could slice out 20% of this market of 22,000 procedures per year.

Of the active observation population of 600,000, we don't know how many would opt for HIFU if given the option. We do know that more than 50% eventually have radical surgery, while a third have radical surgery within a year of entering active surveillance. This implies that of the approximately 20,000 people who enter active surveillance each year, 7,000 are likely to opt for radical surgery. This also implies that the majority of people on active surveillance have been in this state for more than five years. There's no great way to estimate how many of these men would seek EDAP's treatment.

Approximately 40,000 men per year have radiation surgery. Because EDAP's efficacy is notably higher than that of radiation, it is probably that EDAP could take at least half of this market or 20,000 procedures per year. Additionally, there are about 1.2 million men who have had radiation treatment for prostate surgery. Again, a portion of that population is part of EDAP's available market, but we can't say with precision how significant it is.

Combined, it appears that EDAP could sell 49,000 hand pieces per year, resulting in sales of $39 million in the U.S. According to a somewhat dated source, the Da Vinci system has been placed in 1,500 hospitals. Because the available market for EDAP addresses all who undergo radical therapy and active surveillance, as well as a portion of those who opt for radical surgery, there is no reason to think that EDAP cannot place 1,500 pieces of equipment as well. This would net about $400 million in capital equipment sales, likely spread out over 10 years ($40 million/year). The service contracts for 1,500 placements are worth approximately $90 million per year. In aggregate, this results in a U.S. addressable market for EDAP of approximately $170 million per year.

Western Europe has about the same incidence of prostate cancer as the U.S., as well as the ability to fund procedures. The population of western Europe is approximately 2/3 that of the U.S. It's also safe to assume that national healthcare systems will pay much less, perhaps 1/3 less, than U.S. hospitals. This would put the potential market in Europe at approximately $75 million. Any other OUS markets, including Asia, South America and the Middle East, also exist but are more difficult to estimate given disparate payment regimes and in many cases, lower budgets. This puts the annual available market for the company's device at close to $250 million.

Research & Development

There is also the company's current research and development to consider. They are entering phase 2 trials for both rectal endometriosis and liver metastasis with targeted CE mark approvals in 2021 and 2022, respectively. It is tough to value either program because they have not provided robust data for either. Additionally, it looks like FDA clearance, if sought, would be 2023-2025.

Update Since Last Article

In September of last year, I wrote on EDAP, describing it as a misunderstood and inexpensive growth story in the med-tech space. At the time trading at 1.5x Enterprise Value (market capitalization - net cash)/Sales (now trading at 1.25x), I stated that the company's valuation within the med-tech space (where growth stocks now trade upwards of 15x sales) did not reflect both its historical revenue growth since 2010 (6%+), nor its prospects for revenue growth moving forward. The updates since the article I wrote in September 2018 are summarized below:

The company placed 4 Focal One HIFU devices internationally. The company placed 5 Focal One HIFU devices in the U.S. Results of an additional study were released highlighting the significant decline in PSA levels of 80% of patients within 3 months. The company reported three additional quarters of results, revealing an increase in trailing twelve-month sales of 13% as well as an improvement from an operating deficit of $2.7 million to $724,000. 4.8 million warrants that were not very far from being in the money expired at the end of 2018. This is a positive because the company is in the early stage of the roll out of its newly cleared product and seemingly has enough cash to properly commercialize the device without having to raise more money. Had these warrants been exercised, shareholders would have been diluted 16%. EDAP's application to establish a new CPT 1 code was approved earlier this month, which should lead to a codified way for hospitals to get reimbursed for the procedure by mid-2020. Currently, there is a temporary C code in place which reimburses facilities approximately $7,000-$8,000 for the procedure, with the patient typically providing professional fees out of pocket. As I will discuss below, this may be one reason placements have not yet accelerated at a pace investors may have expected. On the May 16, 2019 conference call, the Chairman stated in his opening remarks, "With four Focal One product sales in the U.S. so far in 2019 and many more at various stages of the sales cycle we anticipate the remainder of 2019 to be a significant growth year in terms of expanding our footprint for our latest industry leading HIFU technology in the U.S." While not a forecast, "many more at various stages" implies that investors should expect more deals to close as the year carries on.

Conclusion

The fundamentals of the story have only gotten more compelling since the article I last wrote, but the stock is off 5% since that time. The company has announced the sale of 9 pieces of capital equipment in 9 months. It might not be the rapid clip that investors have come to expect from high growth medical device companies, but they are also profitable in the early portion of their growth stage, a rare feat. Additionally, they are on track to have a quantified reimbursement set in place by the middle of 2020. This is actually the part of the story that may be holding investors back. There are many hospital systems that will not consider adopting the system until they know for sure what the economics of the system will be. So, it could be the case that orders do not accelerate for another twelve months, in which case, the initial orders that boosted Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results may not be replicated, creating a difficult comparison. However, offsetting that, the systems that have been sold so far will create a new recurring revenue. Additionally, it looks like the quarter coming up, Q2 2019, should compare well to the prior-year Q2 when there was only 1 HIFU system sold and lithotripsy sales were equal to what they were in Q1 2019.

The overall demand picture for EDAP is quite favorable. They have a newly FDA cleared product with a better side effect profile than more invasive procedures and greater efficacy than radiation. Prior to the clearance of the Focal One technology in 2018, the company had placements of HIFU systems around the world generating $8 million per year in recurring revenue. Add to that a $250 million global opportunity to commercialize the technology broadly, a $20 million-$30 million value for the lithotripsy business and $20 million in cash, and EDAP remains a rare value in med-tech.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also short ISRG